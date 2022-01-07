 Skip to content
(Metro)   Hospital break room becomes Covid overflow unit   (metro.co.uk) divider line
17
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hospital Administrator: yeah, so, we need to uhh, close the breakroom because... Well look at all these COVID cases and we uh... need space....

Nurse: how about your office instead?

Nurse is last seen flying out of window.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Omicron surge"  I was under the impression that hardly an Omicron victims are going into the hospital and that is was still mostly Delta.

Honestly, I can't keep up with the COVID news and I try.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear there's always donuts in the hospital break rooms.

must be nice

Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read the news today, oh boy.

4 thousand Covid cases in Blackburn, Lancashire
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preparing contingency plans

So basically nothing has happened yet but they're still in a panic. I've seen this one - it's a rerun. At the beginning of the pandemic my local hospital was like a ghost town with everything shut down "in case" they needed space for COVID patients. We were told it would be full hospitals with people stacked on cots in hallways, and it never happened.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: "Omicron surge"  I was under the impression that hardly an Omicron victims are going into the hospital and that is was still mostly Delta.

Honestly, I can't keep up with the COVID news and I try.


A lower percentage of Omicron people go to the hospital, but there's a shiatload higher raw number of Omicron people. So the total number of people going to the hospital is still surging due to Omicron.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost as if allowing everyone to contract this "mild" virus all at once has consequences.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I worked in a hospital, the nurse's break room was lockers and a table and cluttered. The doctor's lounge was awesome. nice couch and chair set, big screen tv, coffee maker that did flavored coffees and the cafeteria would stock the fridge with Snapples and fresh fruit.

I would love to take my breaks in there. If I heard someone coming down the hallway, I would quickly sit in front of the computer and act like I was doing something.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: I read the news today, oh boy.

4 thousand Covid cases in Blackburn, Lancashire


And though the Covid's rather small
It's gonna kill them all...
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

edmo: "Omicron surge"  I was under the impression that hardly an Omicron victims are going into the hospital and that is was still mostly Delta.

Honestly, I can't keep up with the COVID news and I try.


While Omicron appears to not be nearly as potent as Delta, it is much more contagious. Despite the rate of hospitalization being lower than the previous variants, its infection rate essentially negates that. You also still have Delta and the other variants floating out there. Also, while many people are vaccinated, not nearly enough are boosted. The messaging has been pretty terrible for boosters and people still think that it is only for the immunocompromised and they need to wait for a third party to tell them to get boosted. If it has been 6 months since your 2nd shot, go get boosted. I just had COVID with a very minor cold-like symptoms (sore throat, some congestion that's it). I am fully vaxxed and boosted with Moderna. My client who is fully vaxxed and is not boosted was laid out for 2 weeks at home. My cousin who is fully vaxxed but not boosted has walking pneumonia. There is a list of about 10 more people all the same thing. My friends fully vaxxed and boosted, no problems. I was in very close proximity with COVID to my family and none of them have gotten it or tested positive (fully vaxxed and boosted).

Meanwhile, antivaxxers are getting decimated and citing that since you can go to the hospital or get COVID while vaccinated, that means it doesn't work. Face, farking, palm.
 
hoyt clagwell [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Way to build morale, guys.  My hospital turned a useless entry area into COVID testing and family waiting area.  Close the canteen?  Bad idea.
 
robodog
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Weird, Omicron actually cut hospitalizations in my area, from ~93% of beds after Thanksgiving down to ~75% last week. Part of that might have been the hospitals cancelling all non-essential surgeries to free up resources for an expected wave but it hasn't been the disaster I was expecting with the high transmission rate.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: When I worked in a hospital, the nurse's break room was lockers and a table and cluttered. The doctor's lounge was awesome. nice couch and chair set, big screen tv, coffee maker that did flavored coffees and the cafeteria would stock the fridge with Snapples and fresh fruit.

I would love to take my breaks in there. If I heard someone coming down the hallway, I would quickly sit in front of the computer and act like I was doing something.


Our ER has a 4 thousand dollar coffee machine in the "fishbowl" for the docs.

Everyone else gets the normal pot....

And the docs eat free in the cafeteria in their own dining room.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

robodog: Weird, Omicron actually cut hospitalizations in my area, from ~93% of beds after Thanksgiving down to ~75% last week. Part of that might have been the hospitals cancelling all non-essential surgeries to free up resources for an expected wave but it hasn't been the disaster I was expecting with the high transmission rate.


Not sure where you're at, but this is what canceled "non-essential" surgeries looks like in Canada:

Sharon Durham of Wynyard, Sask., says she would not have lost her entire nose if the surgery had been done sooner.

A lot of very important things fall under "non-essential".
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: A lot of very important things fall under "non-essential".


True, and tragic. 

Effective Jan. 1, and for the third time during the pandemic, the sole gating criterion for surgery at my family member's hospital is "will you die in the next 90 days if you don't have this procedure?" The governor of her state has made it impossible to co-opt public structures for hospital overflow. The hospital won't spend the money to convert part of its storm shelter, despite this having been commissioned right at the start of the pandemic. She has spent the last year financially and emotionally preparing to resign.

Entirely coincidentally, some of the surrounding counties have the lowest vaccination rates outside the South.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I used to literally eat over a garbage can when I worked in the ER, what kinda break room is is? Also I have never been in a hospital break room big enough for a patient and all of their associated equipment/bed to fit in there. At least where I've been, you can't even fit a hospital bed through a standard doorway.
 
