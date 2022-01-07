 Skip to content
 
(Politico)   Covid lab results delayed due to Covid outbreaks among lab workers   (politico.com)
9
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So positive then?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As ironic as rain on your wedding day.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank God for the new cdc guidlines so they can get back to work faster
 
Russ1642
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I see Subby had the same English teacher as Alanis Morissette
 
gar1013
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Thank God for the new cdc guidlines so they can get back to work faster


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: WillofJ2: Thank God for the new cdc guidlines so they can get back to work faster

[Fark user image image 425x319]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
math-fail.comView Full Size
 
