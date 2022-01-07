 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Man living with 160 ducks learns a harsh lesson in bird flu. No word if he'll foot the bill for burial   (metro.co.uk) divider line
10
    More: Sad, Transmission and infection of H5N1, Influenza, Avian influenza, Influenza A virus subtype H5N1, Influenza pandemic, Global spread of H5N1, Mr Gosling, law Ellesha  
•       •       •

269 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jan 2022 at 10:57 AM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's terrible. I recommend a mass confit/cassoulet send-off.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'They used to sit on my slippers to warm them up for me before I put them on.

At least 3 of my 160 cats also do this too. Each morning they warm every square inch of my body for me as I swim through a sea of fur to where they're also warming up my clothes in the drawers. They even cling to them as I put them on and wade through the halls that are a foot deep with adorableness to the kitchen to feed them. And then 320 eyes support me while I make my breakfast....
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Alan Gosling.

Bullshirt.
 
ViebrS
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
His name is Gosling.

Why could he not have chosen geese?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
160 ducks?  That would drive me quackers
 
hissatsu
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I am so glad that UK tabloids continue to maintain the level of journalistic excellence I've come to expect from them. This is the photo they used at the top of the article:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Along with this caption: Alan Gosling said his Muscovy ducks were 'like family' (Picture: SWNS)

This is a Muscovy duck.

Fark user imageView Full Size


GOOD JORB GUYS!
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Gosling?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Slypork
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
After taking a gander at the article I bet he's feeling down. I'm sure a lot of people will flock in here to pick on him but that kind of life is not all it's quacked up to be and can be pretty fowl.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ViebrS: His name is Gosling.

Why could he not have chosen geese?


Because you need a lot more than nominative determinism to willingly deal with those assholes
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
He is left with no more ducks to give.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.