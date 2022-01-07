 Skip to content
(BBC)   Covid victim interviewed by the BBC receives a torrent of online hate from nutters saying he faked the whole thing. Perhaps sarcastically referring to yourself as a 'professional crisis actor' on your Instagram bio wasn't such a good idea after all   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
buster_v
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sure. Why the fark not?
 
thiefofdreams
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Right wingers only understand sarcasm when it is them excusing the super racist joke they just told.

Plus the plague rats would have attacked this guy anyways.

Hope this guys gets better and everyone that attacked him gets long Covid and suffers for the rest of their life.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
As he unlocked it, he was greeted by more than 600 notifications.
He began to despair - it was something he'd experienced before - but, says the 29-year-old from Surrey, this time was "a hundred times worse".

So... 6?

/I can maths!
 
austerity101
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Maybe it wasn't a "good idea," but the vitriol is still neither his fault nor his responsibility. We shouldn't be self-censoring our speech because Nazis will use it in bad faith against us.
 
RedComrade
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
People that believe in 'crisis actors' wouldn't have cared what he listed as his profession. Those people are neither stable or operating in the same reality as the rest of us.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

Fact: Every covid victim is actually renowned crisis actor, Count Olaf, wearing a different costume
 
foo monkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I find it difficult to believe someone would have a bad idea, then post it on the Internet for everyone to see.  Come on, people.
 
Bungles
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I do love how conspiracy nuts seem to think everything hides in plain sight, and there's a trail of clues like a duff episode of Miss Marple.

(they even invented a conspiracy theory for that?
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
When I think professional crisis actor I think the cast of "What would you do"
 
WTP 2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kbronsito: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x850]
Fact: Every covid victim is actually renowned crisis actor, Count Olaf, wearing a different costume


Does it make me gay that I got a half chub to the lower right pic? NTTAWWT

/sweater potatoes FTW!
 
NobleHam
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Considering there's no such thing as a crisis actor, he could have referred to himself as a farking reptilian and these people would have taken that just as seriously.
 
palelizard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

kbronsito: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x850]
Fact: Every covid victim is actually renowned crisis actor, Count Olaf, wearing a different costume


If he's getting sick that often, he should really stay home.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This reinforces my view that all conspiracy theorists have never had to manage a project before in their life. I think PMP training would deprogram so many conspiracy nutters when they discover how crappy disparate groups of people work together and how hard logistics is.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

X-Geek: As he unlocked it, he was greeted by more than 600 notifications.
He began to despair - it was something he'd experienced before - but, says the 29-year-old from Surrey, this time was "a hundred times worse".

So... 6?

/I can maths!


i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size
 
Iczer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Interviewing a covid "victim"? They interviewed a corpse? Because that's what the phrase would typically imply... You don't hear of many "cold victims" or "sniffles victims".
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There's a torrent of hate in my nutters, I tell you what
 
