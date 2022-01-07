 Skip to content
(AP News)   This certainly sounds ominous   (apnews.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
though it is unclear how peaceful protests gathered steam and then descended into violence.

No it's not. It's literally been the same for centuries now: authoritarians either use police or plants to turn peaceful protests violent, and authorizing police to kill protestors clearly establishes you as an authoritarian.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh great, Borat has a license to kill now.

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have politicians characterizing protestors as terrorists on a regular basis. Yes, this is a BSAB thing, too.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas?

/Clicks link........huh, not yet I guess.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's terrible and all, but are they insurrectionists?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*unoriginal Borat joke*
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure a few of those peaceful protestors are upset that they didn't finish the job before the government received backup from the Not-Russian Freedom Military™.
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now we do very nice blood moon dance
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Evil Mackerel: Texas?

/Clicks link........huh, not yet I guess.


I was guessing Seattle or Portland.

/so, he wants to go to church to hold up a Bible?
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: though it is unclear how peaceful protests gathered steam and then descended into violence.

No it's not. It's literally been the same for centuries now: authoritarians either use police or plants to turn peaceful protests violent, and authorizing police to kill protestors clearly establishes you as an authoritarian.


Yep.

https://www.justsecurity.org/70497/fa​r​-right-infiltrators-and-agitators-in-g​eorge-floyd-protests-indicators-of-whi​te-supremacists/
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when our last president publicly endorsed this in the US?
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: We have politicians characterizing protestors as terrorists on a regular basis. Yes, this is a BSAB thing, too.


Got an example of Democrats mischaracterizing Republican protestors as terrorists?
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barricaded Gunman: edmo: We have politicians characterizing protestors as terrorists on a regular basis. Yes, this is a BSAB thing, too.

Got an example of Democrats mischaracterizing Republican protestors as terrorists?


January 6th.

"Protesters" = people mad at the government who take it out on random people and businesses.
"Terrorists" = people mad at the government who take it out on the government.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It works both ways, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. I'm certain you have nothing to worry about from your house staff, or walking out to your limo. (I have read that Kazakhie soldiers are some of  the greatest snipers of the Soviet era)
 
badplaid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: I'm sure a few of those peaceful protestors are upset that they didn't finish the job before the government received backup from the Not-Russian Freedom Military™.


The CIA doenst want this to end yet. This is just getting started. It's a nice move by Biden to put this into play. I was wondering how he would work the Ukrainian thing during the midterms. This is genius. Our alphabet organizations get a bad wrap, but we still rock at cold war posturing and meeting discord with discord.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the protesters being 'eliminated' or 'liquidated'?
 
Tabletop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barricaded Gunman: edmo: We have politicians characterizing protestors as terrorists on a regular basis. Yes, this is a BSAB thing, too.

Got an example of Democrats mischaracterizing Republican protestors as terrorists?


I've seen the armed michigan anti lockdown protest called an act of terror by leftists hear on fark. I didn't check to see if they were card carrying members of the democratic party though.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Oh great, Borat has a license to kill now.

[media1.giphy.com image 252x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


His life long dream of a race war between Jews and Gypsies could finally happen!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rfenster: Are the protesters being 'eliminated' or 'liquidated'?


One then the other.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FLMountainMan: Barricaded Gunman: edmo: We have politicians characterizing protestors as terrorists on a regular basis. Yes, this is a BSAB thing, too.

Got an example of Democrats mischaracterizing Republican protestors as terrorists?

January 6th.

"Protesters" = people mad at the government who take it out on random people and businesses.
"Terrorists" = people mad at the government who take it out on the government.


*Real world* = one doesn't justify the other.

Stop using nazi logic.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tabletop: Barricaded Gunman: edmo: We have politicians characterizing protestors as terrorists on a regular basis. Yes, this is a BSAB thing, too.

Got an example of Democrats mischaracterizing Republican protestors as terrorists?

I've seen the armed michigan anti lockdown protest called an act of terror by leftists hear on fark. I didn't check to see if they were card carrying members of the democratic party though.


Why were they armed?
 
Moodybastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nuts,almost had Almaty for the 2022 Winter Olympics!

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Almaty_​b​id_for_the_2022_Winter_Olympics

Slogan "Keeping it Real"
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: FLMountainMan: Barricaded Gunman: edmo: We have politicians characterizing protestors as terrorists on a regular basis. Yes, this is a BSAB thing, too.

Got an example of Democrats mischaracterizing Republican protestors as terrorists?

January 6th.

"Protesters" = people mad at the government who take it out on random people and businesses.
"Terrorists" = people mad at the government who take it out on the government.

*Real world* = one doesn't justify the other.

Stop using nazi logic.


are you saying the example is incorrect?
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: FLMountainMan: Barricaded Gunman: edmo: We have politicians characterizing protestors as terrorists on a regular basis. Yes, this is a BSAB thing, too.

Got an example of Democrats mischaracterizing Republican protestors as terrorists?

January 6th.

"Protesters" = people mad at the government who take it out on random people and businesses.
"Terrorists" = people mad at the government who take it out on the government.

*Real world* = one doesn't justify the other.

Stop using nazi logic.


Stop seeing justifications that don't exist.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HotWingConspiracy:
Why were they armed?

because they have the right to be?  why are you exercising your freedom of speech in public?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

USE OF UNNECESSARY VIOLENCE HAS BEEN APPROVED
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: FLMountainMan: Barricaded Gunman: edmo: We have politicians characterizing protestors as terrorists on a regular basis. Yes, this is a BSAB thing, too.

Got an example of Democrats mischaracterizing Republican protestors as terrorists?

January 6th.

"Protesters" = people mad at the government who take it out on random people and businesses.
"Terrorists" = people mad at the government who take it out on the government.

*Real world* = one doesn't justify the other.

Stop using nazi logic.


Also, walk me through how justifying attacks against the government is fascism.  I'm interested in your self-proclaimed "anti-nazi logic".

And because I apparently need to, let me add - the above statement does not mean I am justifying attacks against the government.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I have given the order to law enforcement and the army to shoot to kill without warning," Tokayev said. "Those who don't surrender will be eliminated."

How is anyone supposed to surrender when you're shooting without warning?
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What happens when people stand up to people with guns
Youtube TcoBv6ibh8M
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tabletop: Barricaded Gunman: Got an example of Democrats mischaracterizing Republican protestors as terrorists?


I've seen the armed michigan anti lockdown protest called an act of terror by leftists hear on fark. I didn't check to see if they were card carrying members of the democratic party though.

A bunch of bearded c*nts in camouflage blocking the steps to Michigan's Capital Building while carrying AR-15s, while a dozen lifted trucks with Trump flags menacingly circle the building wasn't intended to inspire terror?


FLMountainMan: January 6th.

"Protesters" = people mad at the government who take it out on random people and businesses.
"Terrorists" = people mad at the government who take it out on the government.

Thousands of bearded c*nts in camouflage assaulting cops, breaking windows and forcing their way into the nation's Capital Building in an attempt to prevent the vote from being certified wasn't intended to inspire terror?


Let me rephrase my question: Does anyone who isn't a complete partisan dumbass have an example of Democrats mischaracterizing Republican protestors as terrorists?
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
In situations like this, lots depends on how well paid your soldiers are.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: "Protesters" = people mad at the government who take it out on random people and businesses.
"Terrorists" = people mad at the government who take it out on the government.


You realize that's completely backwards, right?
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I could not concentrate on what this old man was saying...
 
zerkalo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: "I have given the order to law enforcement and the army to shoot to kill without warning," Tokayev said. "Those who don't surrender will be eliminated."

How is anyone supposed to surrender when you're shooting without warning?


The timeless principle of "shoot first, ask questions later" is in play
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

asciibaron: HotWingConspiracy:
Why were they armed?

because they have the right to be?


That's the reason? I think it's because they were trying to intimidate civilians and elected officials as part of their political agenda.

why are you exercising your freedom of speech in public?

Isn't the better question here why I'm doing it unarmed?
 
Tabletop
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Tabletop: Barricaded Gunman: Got an example of Democrats mischaracterizing Republican protestors as terrorists?

I've seen the armed michigan anti lockdown protest called an act of terror by leftists hear on fark. I didn't check to see if they were card carrying members of the democratic party though.

A bunch of bearded c*nts in camouflage blocking the steps to Michigan's Capital Building while carrying AR-15s, while a dozen lifted trucks with Trump flags menacingly circle the building wasn't intended to inspire terror?


FLMountainMan: January 6th.
"Protesters" = people mad at the government who take it out on random people and businesses.
"Terrorists" = people mad at the government who take it out on the government.

Thousands of bearded c*nts in camouflage assaulting cops, breaking windows and forcing their way into the nation's Capital Building in an attempt to prevent the vote from being certified wasn't intended to inspire terror?


Let me rephrase my question: Does anyone who isn't a complete partisan dumbass have an example of Democrats mischaracterizing Republican protestors as terrorists?


An act of terrorism doesn't mean an act that inspires terror, lol. Were you wondering when the war on terror was going to start cracking down on haunted houses?
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I am surprised that Trump hasn't praised the President of Kazakhstan for acting like a dictator.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Tabletop: Barricaded Gunman: edmo: We have politicians characterizing protestors as terrorists on a regular basis. Yes, this is a BSAB thing, too.

Got an example of Democrats mischaracterizing Republican protestors as terrorists?

I've seen the armed michigan anti lockdown protest called an act of terror by leftists hear on fark. I didn't check to see if they were card carrying members of the democratic party though.

Why were they armed?


Maybe because they had lived through the 12 months before that protest and saw how unarmed protestors are treated.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Tabletop: Barricaded Gunman: Got an example of Democrats mischaracterizing Republican protestors as terrorists?

I've seen the armed michigan anti lockdown protest called an act of terror by leftists hear on fark. I didn't check to see if they were card carrying members of the democratic party though.

A bunch of bearded c*nts in camouflage blocking the steps to Michigan's Capital Building while carrying AR-15s, while a dozen lifted trucks with Trump flags menacingly circle the building wasn't intended to inspire terror?


FLMountainMan: January 6th.
"Protesters" = people mad at the government who take it out on random people and businesses.
"Terrorists" = people mad at the government who take it out on the government.

Thousands of bearded c*nts in camouflage assaulting cops, breaking windows and forcing their way into the nation's Capital Building in an attempt to prevent the vote from being certified wasn't intended to inspire terror?


Let me rephrase my question: Does anyone who isn't a complete partisan dumbass have an example of Democrats mischaracterizing Republican protestors as terrorists?


Using your logic, how are people burning down businesses not terrorists?  It's almost like words have meanings, and changing them to fit your narrative makes you look like a dumbass.
 
SaturnShadow
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This is sad. And crazy.

He's a dictator not a President....I like how CNN changed it to  'leader' instead
Kleptocracies are disgusting
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: FLMountainMan: Barricaded Gunman: edmo: We have politicians characterizing protestors as terrorists on a regular basis. Yes, this is a BSAB thing, too.

Got an example of Democrats mischaracterizing Republican protestors as terrorists?

January 6th.

"Protesters" = people mad at the government who take it out on random people and businesses.
"Terrorists" = people mad at the government who take it out on the government.

*Real world* = one doesn't justify the other.

Stop using nazi logic.


But it matches all his other Nazi stuff
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

asciibaron: HotWingConspiracy:

Why were they armed?

because they have the right to be?  why are you exercising your freedom of speech in public?

Sure, let's ALL be disingenuous enough to pretend that 25 or 30 adult men in camouflage and tacticool bullsh*t, openly carrying assault rifles and pistols, are simply "protesting," and are in no way intending to inspire fear by being armed to the teeth.

Is it legal to open carry in Michigan that way? Yes.

Is pretending that this isn't also an attempt at intimidation the kind of thing only claimed by complete f*cking idiots or liars? Also yes.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Tabletop: HotWingConspiracy: Tabletop: Barricaded Gunman: edmo: We have politicians characterizing protestors as terrorists on a regular basis. Yes, this is a BSAB thing, too.

Got an example of Democrats mischaracterizing Republican protestors as terrorists?

I've seen the armed michigan anti lockdown protest called an act of terror by leftists hear on fark. I didn't check to see if they were card carrying members of the democratic party though.

Why were they armed?

Maybe because they had lived through the 12 months before that protest and saw how unarmed protestors are treated.


So they wanted to intimidate the police and government officials?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Rattlesnake Rattles Me: FLMountainMan: Barricaded Gunman: edmo: We have politicians characterizing protestors as terrorists on a regular basis. Yes, this is a BSAB thing, too.

Got an example of Democrats mischaracterizing Republican protestors as terrorists?

January 6th.

"Protesters" = people mad at the government who take it out on random people and businesses.
"Terrorists" = people mad at the government who take it out on the government.

*Real world* = one doesn't justify the other.

Stop using nazi logic.

Also, walk me through how justifying attacks against the government is fascism.  I'm interested in your self-proclaimed "anti-nazi logic".

And because I apparently need to, let me add - the above statement does not mean I am justifying attacks against the government.


Bullshiatting right wing troll posts bullshiat.

Next.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: asciibaron: HotWingConspiracy:
Why were they armed?

because they have the right to be?

That's the reason? I think it's because they were trying to intimidate civilians and elected officials as part of their political agenda.

why are you exercising your freedom of speech in public?

Isn't the better question here why I'm doing it unarmed?


"Because they have the right to" is the worst non-reason for doing anything.

No one farking asked if you or they had the right to do something. They asked why you did it.  I see this all the time when someone is asked why they didn't get the vaccine.

It's usually because they don't have a good reason for doing something. Having them give a reason would put the spotlight on how shiatty their reasoning is. They instead want to shift the focus on how much of a victim they are who's rights are absolute, but under attack.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Tabletop: An act of terrorism doesn't mean an act that inspires terror, lol. Were you wondering when the war on terror was going to start cracking down on haunted houses?


Terrorism is defined as political violence in an asymmetrical conflict that is designed to induce terror and psychic fear through the violent victimization and destruction of noncombatant targets (sometimes iconic symbols).

It doesn't mention haunted houses at all.  "lol" my sweet ass.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Tabletop: Barricaded Gunman: Tabletop: Barricaded Gunman: Got an example of Democrats mischaracterizing Republican protestors as terrorists?

I've seen the armed michigan anti lockdown protest called an act of terror by leftists hear on fark. I didn't check to see if they were card carrying members of the democratic party though.

A bunch of bearded c*nts in camouflage blocking the steps to Michigan's Capital Building while carrying AR-15s, while a dozen lifted trucks with Trump flags menacingly circle the building wasn't intended to inspire terror?


FLMountainMan: January 6th.
"Protesters" = people mad at the government who take it out on random people and businesses.
"Terrorists" = people mad at the government who take it out on the government.

Thousands of bearded c*nts in camouflage assaulting cops, breaking windows and forcing their way into the nation's Capital Building in an attempt to prevent the vote from being certified wasn't intended to inspire terror?


Let me rephrase my question: Does anyone who isn't a complete partisan dumbass have an example of Democrats mischaracterizing Republican protestors as terrorists?

An act of terrorism doesn't mean an act that inspires terror, lol.


You have no idea what you're talking about.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Using your logic, how are people burning down businesses not terrorists?  It's almost like words have meanings, and changing them to fit your narrative makes you look like a dumbass.


"Dumbass" is clinging desperately to Fox News hysteria about "BLM is burning down cities!!!!" long after it's been debunked by every credible source on earth.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: asciibaron: HotWingConspiracy:
Why were they armed?

because they have the right to be?

That's the reason? I think it's because they were trying to intimidate civilians and elected officials as part of their political agenda.

why are you exercising your freedom of speech in public?

Isn't the better question here why I'm doing it unarmed?


are you required to be armed or is it a right you can choose to exercise? 

the problem you have is with guns, you see them as a tool only for intimidation, not one of protection.

do you have a problem with this display of semi-automatic rifles on the steps of a court house?  if not, why?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fireproof:
No one farking asked if you or they had the right to do something. They asked why you did it.

no one is required to justify the exercising of a right.  get a farking clue.
 
