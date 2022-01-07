 Skip to content
(US Department of Labor)   Remember the final $915 paycheck paid in a wheelbarrow of oiled pennies and the following circus? The nation's labor Ringmasters just asked the pennyluber to entertain us on the high wire with a lawyer to hold the net   (dol.gov) divider line
scrumpox
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't $915 in ass pennies
 
Gunboat
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
IAAL.
That owner is farked.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gunboat: IAAL.
That owner is farked.


Indeed. And it will be glorious. I see the ex employee owning that place very soon.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Gunboat: IAAL.
That owner is farked.


He farked himself.
 
padraig
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He forgot the first rule of lawbreakers : don't bring attention to yourself.
 
cSquids
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I mean would that even be considered payment?  Just dumping a bunch of pennies on a driveway and then driving off would be considered littering more than anything.  Sure there was a paystub but that doesn't matter much especially if it was expletive filled.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
reactiongifs.comView Full Size


Nah, subby. I don't remember
 
Excelsior
‘’ less than a minute ago  

cSquids: I mean would that even be considered payment?  Just dumping a bunch of pennies on a driveway and then driving off would be considered littering more than anything.  Sure there was a paystub but that doesn't matter much especially if it was expletive filled.


When this first hit the news and he got a bunch of blowback, the guy wouldn't even admit that the money came from him/his company.... Conveniently forgetting that if it didn't, then he would still be on the hook for stiffing the guy on his paycheck and didn't make him look any better.
 
