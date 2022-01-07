 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Everything Trump touches dies, Cyber Ninjas edition   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
79
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
They were a joke from the beginning. I'd bet they try crawling back under their rocks and just pretending they won. I'd also bet any papers/reports/notes are going to be insane. None of those people had one damn clue what they were doing but they didn't let that stop them.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"We are shutting down because the gub'mint is scared of us, and they are stealing our money, which is really YOUR money, but we accomplished everything we set out to do. We stood up to those Big Money interests that only care about 'stability' and 'rule of law' and we showed them what STIGGINIT really means!"
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The debacle isn't stopping the Trumpers in the PA Senate from doing their own fraudit

They hired a company from Iowa that's never done election work before, they're demanding Dominion machines be handed over, and they're also demanding EVERY voter's Social Security Number be handed over to "check against voting records."

This is after some counties have had GOP "Voter Integrity Squads" going door-to-door to "confirm voter information"
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I honestly thought Cyber Ninjas was founded just for the audit as a grifting scheme.  I had no idea they've been around since 2013.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: I honestly thought Cyber Ninjas was founded just for the audit as a grifting scheme.  I had no idea they've been around since 2013.


Everything about it screamed grift
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a good grift while it lasted.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta close down before someone gets to their books.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Cyber Ninjas is shutting down. All employees have been let go," Rod Thomson, the company's representative, said in a text message Thursday evening.

The Florida-based company, founded in 2013, has less than a dozen employees, according to its LinkedIn page.

I saw a report that said they only had one employee.
 
AtomPeepers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flappyhead: Gotta close down before someone gets to their books.


That's what I'm wondering. 50k per day ads I quickly and I doubt the judge is going to be happy about this.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Redefining "farce".
 
BeatrixK
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flappyhead: Gotta close down before someone gets to their books.


They realize shutting down doesn't absolve them of producing court ordered stuff, right?

That destroying stuff now that they are 'closed' makes judges go 'HAHAHAHAHAHA....Jail!'
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They collected their salaries and consultant fees, now the death of the company indemnifies its creators from personal obligations for its debt, taxes, and liability.

So... hooray we won!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're trying to avoid lawsuits and responding to court orders.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeatrixK: Flappyhead: Gotta close down before someone gets to their books.

They realize shutting down doesn't absolve them of producing court ordered stuff, right?

That destroying stuff now that they are 'closed' makes judges go 'HAHAHAHAHAHA....Jail!'


Trump promised to pardon them.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: The debacle isn't stopping the Trumpers in the PA Senate from doing their own fraudit

They hired a company from Iowa that's never done election work before, they're demanding Dominion machines be handed over, and they're also demanding EVERY voter's Social Security Number be handed over to "check against voting records."

This is after some counties have had GOP "Voter Integrity Squads" going door-to-door to "confirm voter information"


Hadn't heard a thing about that last part. Got an article?

Doug Mastriano is a putz.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: "Cyber Ninjas is shutting down. All employees have been let go," Rod Thomson, the company's representative, said in a text message Thursday evening.

The Florida-based company, founded in 2013, has less than a dozen employees, according to its LinkedIn page.

I saw a report that said they only had one employee.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The person who served as technical advisor for the contract and the contracting officer need to be investigated by an IG.
 
moulderx1 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: "Cyber Ninjas is shutting down. All employees have been let go," Rod Thomson, the company's representative, said in a text message Thursday evening.

The Florida-based company, founded in 2013, has less than a dozen employees, according to its LinkedIn page.

I saw a report that said they only had one employee.


You can't see the others cause they're frickin Ninjas!
Duh.
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeatrixK: Flappyhead: Gotta close down before someone gets to their books.


They realize shutting down doesn't absolve them of producing court ordered stuff, right?

That destroying stuff now that they are 'closed' makes judges go 'HAHAHAHAHAHA....Jail!'

So, are they going to hand them over now then?  I'm wondering what the next step is here.  Article was unclear.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd say we should get him to touch his own family, but as a right winger, there is about an 80% chance he's a molestor and has already done so.
 
iago [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Parthenogenetic: They collected their salaries and consultant fees, now the death of the company indemnifies its creators from personal obligations for its debt, taxes, and liability.

So... hooray we won!


In other news, a small smartup called Security Samurais are making waves in conservative circles in Southwest Florida today.
 
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
There's nothing to be happy about here. This is the dissolution of a single company to avoid legal responsibilities. The judge needs to push harder after this. Make the CEO/Founder personally responsible for paying the fines and providing the documentation.

Will that happen? I'm hoping so based on how the judge responded to the stupidity these fascist enablers tried to pull in the courtroom. But you never know until after the gavel strikes.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And yet people still line up to suck the orange off his fungal rosebud.


You don't have to like Biden, you don't have to be a democrat. However if you're STILL giving trump money, working for him or in his interests, or expecting any help from him you're beyond stupid.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Walker: "Cyber Ninjas is shutting down. All employees have been let go," Rod Thomson, the company's representative, said in a text message Thursday evening.

The Florida-based company, founded in 2013, has less than a dozen employees, according to its LinkedIn page.

I saw a report that said they only had one employee.


Was that the same guy who illegally took the hard drives out of the state, but still couldn't get any info off of them?
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Y'know I went to a tech school for my first degree. Knew a whole bunch of script kiddies, would be hackers, Linux/unix fanboys, the whole gamut.

Pretty sure they'd laugh hysterically at this whole thing.
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The grift is over. This is nothing more than a, take the money and run, scenario.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
12 employees?

I've worked at bigger bars.

I'd like to hear from some of their other satisfied customers and see what kind of job the Ninjas did for them.
 
ssa5
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Will the AZ Senate also report on how much this debacle cost the citizens of AZ?
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
With the name Cyber Ninjas ,it was only ever a throwaway scam company.
 
BeatrixK
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

brokenbiscuits: There's nothing to be happy about here. This is the dissolution of a single company to avoid legal responsibilities. The judge needs to push harder after this. Make the CEO/Founder personally responsible for paying the fines and providing the documentation.

Will that happen? I'm hoping so based on how the judge responded to the stupidity these fascist enablers tried to pull in the courtroom. But you never know until after the gavel strikes.


Give his very clear contempt for the shiatshow in his courtroom - Justice Find Out is gonna give Cyber Ninjas a REAL difficult 2022.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I am a Ninja! I have an ISDN connection, IBM 486 with 32M of RAM and I run 3.11 - Windows for Workgroups. I can smell your fear! The air is ripe with it. All your Cybers are belong to us.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
3 employees.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
synithium
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Why can't he just touch himself and finish the job?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: Mr. Coffee Nerves: The debacle isn't stopping the Trumpers in the PA Senate from doing their own fraudit


They hired a company from Iowa that's never done election work before, they're demanding Dominion machines be handed over, and they're also demanding EVERY voter's Social Security Number be handed over to "check against voting records."

This is after some counties have had GOP "Voter Integrity Squads" going door-to-door to "confirm voter information"

Hadn't heard a thing about that last part. Got an article?

Doug Mastriano is a putz.

Absolutely. And Mastriano is an assjack for sure
https://www.ydr.com/story/news/2021/0​7​/29/york-county-voter-intimidation-all​eged-residents-asked-about-elections-i​nvestigation-follows/5418312001/
 
Oneiros
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AtomPeepers: Flappyhead: Gotta close down before someone gets to their books.

That's what I'm wondering. 50k per day ads I quickly and I doubt the judge is going to be happy about this.


Yeah, you don't get a bulk discount like you do for conspiracy yarn

David Duchovny on Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (clip + sneak peak)
Youtube nX97Z-7ERg4
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The company has no reason to exist any more, the grift was over, they failed to get the fix in, but the laundered the money just fine.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Take the money and run!

/except they are in court and will lose all their money
//$50k a day
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I must have missed something. Did the end result make the news at all? After all of that garbage they found Biden actually had 360 votes ADDED to this count? Man, that must have stung.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: 12 employees?

I've worked at bigger bars.

I'd like to hear from some of their other satisfied customers and see what kind of job the Ninjas did for them.


My guess? Did "Cyber security" on personal and business machines by loading MaCafee and clearing cookies.
 
buster_v
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Am I the only one who thinks "Cyber Ninjas" is at least a stupid name?

/And probably a little racist?
//at least in 2022... I mean, it's not 1987 anymore when everyone was obsessed with ninjas
/// みっか slashie
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: With the name Cyber Ninjas ,it was only ever a throwaway scam company.


This. Cyber Ninjas was always just a grift run by idiots. Only a total moron would name their company that and only even bigger morons would subscribe to anything they're trying to peddle.

Sincerely,
Mr. Tweedy
Founder & CEO
CyberSamurais®
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I am a Ninja! I have an ISDN connection, IBM 486 with 32M of RAM and I run 3.11 - Windows for Workgroups. I can smell your fear! The air is ripe with it. All your Cybers are belong to us.


A real Ninja would create their own gui in Linux - it's much harder to backtrace. Wipe your server with bleach and try again.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: GoldSpider: Mr. Coffee Nerves: The debacle isn't stopping the Trumpers in the PA Senate from doing their own fraudit

They hired a company from Iowa that's never done election work before, they're demanding Dominion machines be handed over, and they're also demanding EVERY voter's Social Security Number be handed over to "check against voting records."

This is after some counties have had GOP "Voter Integrity Squads" going door-to-door to "confirm voter information"

Hadn't heard a thing about that last part. Got an article?

Doug Mastriano is a putz.

Absolutely. And Mastriano is an assjack for sure
https://www.ydr.com/story/news/2021/07​/29/york-county-voter-intimidation-all​eged-residents-asked-about-elections-i​nvestigation-follows/5418312001/


Why am I not surprised it was York County.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: Take the money and run!

/except they are in court and will lose all their money
//$50k a day


And allegedly the ringleader is $2 million dollars in debt.
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Or is it anything he touches is targeted and killed because people are biased and will actively do things like that?
 
virgo47
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
How much money were they paid by that misbegotten state in since this started?
 
