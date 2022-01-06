 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   Splitting your bills with a roommate and getting paid via Venmo, Cashapp, or PayPal? Prepare to be probed by the IRS, peasant   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Pay your taxes, pissant.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So they've decided to go after the little fish again...
The folks who don't have the means to properly defend themselves.

Why bother going after companies evading taxes with offshore LLC designations, or multinational companies with billion dollar holdings all over the world.
Just nickel and dime the local folks trying to make a living, right?

It's easier that way. Pick on the little guy.

What they're doing is going after anyone personally earning money via the Internet. So Patreon, Steam, Onlyfans, Etsy, etc
I agree, they probably aren't declaring their earnings properly.
But to focus on the small potatoes is bullsh*t.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Doesn't seem to mind the ppe money falling out of the trump family pockets
 
callmeox
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Funny, are you trying to tell me that the headline is not accurate?  I mean, it says in the article that personal transactions are exempt and this is for business only and actually uses the rent split as an example of what's not included.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Now it'll be Venless.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What was that failmitter?

FTA: The new rule is only for goods and services transactions, not personal, such as paying a roommate for rent or reimbursing a friend.


It only applies to paying as a business transaction and not using the friends & family option for Paypal or whatever that option is called in the other apps.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TheFoz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"The new rule is only for goods and services transactions, not personal, such as paying a roommate for rent or reimbursing a friend."

/whacks subby with rolled newspaper
 
bthom37
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

How exactly that's implemented will be the real answer.  Is it that the IRS will just accept the "this is for friends and family" versus "this payment is for goods and services" designation used within the app?  And what sort of documentation will be required in an audit?

Either way, does anyone think consequential tax evasion is happening via Cashapp?
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

What an incredibly ironic post.   See if you can figure out why.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Modmins should be ashamed of greenlighting this deliberately misleading horseshiat of a headline.  FARK is supposed to be better than this, which is why we read it, and "not news".
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What bill do you split that is over $600 apiece?

Also learn to part out payments. Duh.

My bank puts a maximum cap on digital bill payments (security I guess), so if my credit card bill is too big I just schedule two payments.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If you steal property, you must report its fair market value in your income in the year you steal it unless you return it to its rightful owner in the same year


https://www.irs.gov/publications/p17
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Branch dildoan?
 
tothekor
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Yes, but they'll ask to see a receipt before they accept it.
 
damn yanks
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

It probably adds up but I would bet the bulk of it comes from people who don't know any better or are choosing putting a roof over their head and feeding their families over making protection payments to the government.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So, I'm selling some tings from previous job.  Vill get paid in cryptocurrency.  Dhas dis apply to me?  Asking for friend.
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"The new rule is only for goods and services transactions, not personal, such as paying a roommate for rent or reimbursing a friend. It also excludes anyone selling a personal item at a loss, such as a couch bought for $700 and sold for $650." -FTFA
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Prepare to be probed by the IRS, peasant

acouvis
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Congress has made loopholes for larger entities.  As such the IRS has to go for the smaller targets as they can't fight back as effectively as those who literally have the laws written to benefit them.

But yes, it is bullsh*t.
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My wifes boss profted over 4 million dollars last year(on the record more like 7 total). My wife and I had a combined income of 212k and change. And we pay more in taxes than he does. And theyre worried about getting their cut if I sell a item worth 600 bucks on ebay? Seems legit.

Also they need to know that I know people that sell things that are say 400 dollars but their clients pays them 150 shipping. So.....are they going to be hit with the 150 per item shipping as if its income as well? Because last year they received close to 32k in shipping fees that they used to ship the item to the customers
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Shhh.  Subby is busy,

Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

We're supposed to let facts get in the way of some good old fashioned outrage?
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
you're supposed to pay taxes?!
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

You can get past this with NFTs.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
how dare you minimize my outrage over something i never cared about until this very moment.
 
ingo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rent.

In my neck of the suburbs a 2 bedroom apartment is around 2200-2700 per month.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sounds like the fark prog bro crowd is at again. Good jorb. Probably submitted solely because of the pic of Biden in the link.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Pizza and beer, of course.
 
