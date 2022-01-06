 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   A guy with a severe case of droopy dick nose gets free surgery to repair his floppy cock shnoz   (abc7.com) divider line
17
17 Comments     (+0 »)
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Guy here in my hometown just had this surgery done and he looks great and is the happiest I've ever seen him. He was afraid of the procedure for years but two weeks after it was done he is the happiest I've seen him ever. I've known him about 20yrs.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah, I'm going to go with "good for him, he looks great" here.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, talk about a guy who could do two chicks at the same time...
 
deadsanta
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

I mean, he really does, compared to the "before" pic where he has a baby-dick dangling off his face.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
[insert pic of one politician, actor, singer, etc. you don't like here, preferably male]

Sadly, this guy will forever look like a dick.
 
delysid25
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Glaring issue in the article, dude worked at a doctor's house, beginning late last summer, but they didn't have him get a covid vaccine until he was getting this surgery

"At first, I thought it was a joke - but when the process began, taking photos, filling out medical forms, medical exams, COVID vaccine, then I knew it was happening."
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I hope he used a Sharpie to write "Not this one, other end please" on his real junk before he checked in.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Obvious choice:

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yeah, that would be horrific to live with.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
In a functional society, this wouldn't be spun as a seasonal "feel good" article but would have been taken care of years ago as part of basic healthcare, long before it escalated to the point it had here.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Woooaaah, exactly what the headline said was absolutely not what I was expecting.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Benefit of the doubt, early booster or just to make sure. The mRNA vaccine looks like a boost at any point might improve exposure resistance. If we could make an MRSA vaccine, a booster would be proscribed before any elective surgery as well.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Man, talk about a guy who could do two chicks at the same time...


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Only 19 more to go.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Honestly?
I'll take the nose. At least its a tickler!
Cheney's  teeth just scream tetanus!
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wow.  Spotting him across the yard and just doing it.  Good on the doc!  And at least the dude got his shot(s).  Feel good story?  Meh.  Hope for kindness?  Yes
 
