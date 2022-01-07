 Skip to content
 
(The Daily Beast)   I'm starting to think this Villages place might be a little koo-koo bananas   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a seething snakepit of MAGAts. But this story has nothing to do with that.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: It's a seething snakepit of MAGAts. But this story has nothing to do with that.


Yeah seriously. This is probably the least amount of money they've ever been scammed out of.
 
schubie
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
An underrated movie did it.
mistahtom
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We sure they aren't just throwing this postal worker under the bus for blowing the whistle on all those fraudulent mail-in ballots for TFG?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

schubie: An underrated movie did it.[Fark user image image 300x450]


Seriously, it didn't get the love it deserved.
 
schubie
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Bslim: schubie: An underrated movie did it.[Fark user image image 300x450]

Seriously, it didn't get the love it deserved.


People aren't ready for an awful female lead character. And that saddens me.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fun Fact: In Florida your mail man is also a Florida man.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's fine, until you try to leave....
 
turbokat [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
For the record, this person wasn't a "mailman". She was a contractor. Huge difference in pay, training and dedication to the job.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

turbokat: For the record, this person wasn't a "mailman". She was a contractor. Huge difference in pay, training and dedication to the job.


Not only that, it appears her mom had the contract and she was working for her. Don't even know how that works.
 
