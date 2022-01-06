 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   Ghislaine Maxwell's attorney, N. York Post, begins effort to get her a new trial   (nypost.com) divider line
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If this guy lied on the questionnaire and then used his past sexual assault experience to sway other jury members, as he said he did, then the defense has a strong case for a retrial. That juror could also be in a bit of trouble.

We went through this with Cosby. Our justice system is far from perfect, but it will become even worse if we start making exceptions because the defendant is "extra bad."
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lsherm: If this guy lied on the questionnaire and then used his past sexual assault experience to sway other jury members, as he said he did, then the defense has a strong case for a retrial. That juror could also be in a bit of trouble.

We went through this with Cosby. Our justice system is far from perfect, but it will become even worse if we start making exceptions because the defendant is "extra bad."


I see where you're coming from, and it's better for one hundred guilty people to walk free than for one innocent person to be incarcerated and all that... but when dealing with people like this, no matter the jury, do you think that there aren't people in Maxwell's orbit that could screw with any jury to fark things up? I forget the exact details regarding Cosby, but there was some shiatty agreement that meant he wasn't allowed to be prosecuted for his crimes, wasn't there? And with Prince Andrew, some farked up settlement that meant that Giuffre was not allowed to bring legal action against anyone who might have been involved in abusing her since the beginning of time itself.

Are any of these examples of a working justice system, or do they just demonstrate that people with power don't face consequences for misdeeds?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
New York magazine published a story that's pretty much identical.  I guess every publication in NY is trying to get her out of jail, right subby?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland:


We went through this with Cosby. Our justice system is far from perfect, but it will become even worse if we start making exceptions because the defendant is "extra bad."

I see where you're coming from, and it's better for one hundred guilty people to walk free than for one innocent person to be incarcerated and all that... but when dealing with people like this, no matter the jury, do you think that there aren't people in Maxwell's orbit that could screw with any jury to fark things up? I forget the exact details regarding Cosby, but there was some shiatty agreement that meant he wasn't allowed to be prosecuted for his crimes, wasn't there? And with Prince Andrew, some farked up settlement that meant that Giuffre was not allowed to bring legal action against anyone who might have been involved in abusing her since the beginning of time itself.

Are any of these examples of a working justice system, or do they just demonstrate that people with power don't face consequences for misdeeds?

Oh, it's all hinky, but those rules aren't there to protect the rich and famous even if they leverage them more successfully than others. They're there to make sure that our already shiatty prosecutorial system doesn't overstep their bounds even further.

Cosby was the result of two prosecutorial farkups: the first prosecutor not getting it in writing that he was getting Cosby's testimony in a Civil trial by granting criminal immunity (the best they had was a verbal contract and a press release), and the second prosecutor who then took that civil case testimony and used it in a criminal trial. The second prosecutor justified her entire case on testimony she should have known could be thrown out, especially given the emails she got from the first prosecutor before she charged Cosby.

As for Gutierrez, it was my understanding she signed an agreement in exchange for $500K that prevents her from suing potential defendants. Keep in mind that's a civil settlement, so it's only preventing her from suing him for money. If they had enough criminal evidence at this point (I doubt they do) he could be charged provided the statute of limitations wasn't up on the offense. Again, I don't think that man is innocent, but contractual law being what it is, she signed a contract, got money, and that contract MAY (hasn't been decided yet) come back to haunt her. In that particular case, I think her attorney at the time did her a disservice, since she was settling a case with Epstein yet it had this wide open clause to protect anyone else he may have pimped her to. I doubt she understood that is what she was signing at the time. Also, since the prince wasn't aware of the settlement, there's still a chance they'll rule against him. Arguments in court are on Tuesday.

I didn't say it was perfect, but the rule that got Cosby off the hook is the same rule that lets poor drug dealers testify against murderers in exchange for not getting prosecuted for dealing drugs. The "settlement" Gutierrez signed, however imperfect, is how contract law works. How contract law has been perverted in this country is a function of how poorly written most laws are in this country, so it will take an entire realignment of society to fix. I doubt it will happen as long as we have so much wealth inequality because the rich have no interest in fixing it.

For Maxwell, I would completely believe they paid that guy off to be a ringer just in case it looked like the case was heading for conviction. I said in another thread I'm not prone to believing conspiracy theories, but there are so many coincidences in the Epstein saga I'm wavering a bit.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can she be retried on all 11 counts or would double jeopardy rules come into play for the 7 charges the original jury did not deem worthy of conviction?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: New York magazine published a story that's pretty much identical.  I guess every publication in NY is trying to get her out of jail, right subby?


Depends on the current child employment rate?
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm:

We went through this with Cosby. Our justice system is far from perfect, but it will become even worse if we start making exceptions because the defendant is "extra bad."

I see where you're coming from, and it's better for one hundred guilty people to walk free than for one innocent person to be incarcerated and all that... but when dealing with people like this, no matter the jury, do you think that there aren't people in Maxwell's orbit that could screw with any jury to fark things up? I forget the exact details regarding Cosby, but there was some shiatty agreement that meant he wasn't allowed to be prosecuted for his crimes, wasn't there? And with Prince Andrew, some farked up settlement that meant that Giuffre was not allowed to bring legal action against anyone who might have been involved in abusing her since the beginning of time itself.

Are any of these examples of a working justice system, or do they just demonstrate that people with power don't face consequences for misdeeds?

Oh, it's all hinky, but those rules aren't there to protect the rich and famous even if they leverage them more successfully than others. They're there to make sure that our already shiatty prosecutorial system doesn't overstep their bounds even further.

Cosby was the result of two prosecutorial farkups: the first prosecutor not getting it in writing that he was getting Cosby's testimony in a Civil trial by granting criminal immunity (the best they had was a verbal contract and a press release), and the second prosecutor who then took that civil case testimony and used it in a criminal trial. The second prosecutor justified her entire case on testimony she should have known could be thrown out, especially given the emails she got from the first prosecutor before she charged Cosby.

As for Gutierrez, it was my understanding she signed an agreement in exchange for $500K that prevents her from suing potential defendants. Keep in mind that's a civil settlement, so it's only preventing her from suing him for money. If they had enough criminal evidence at this point (I doubt they do) he could be charged provided the statute of limitations wasn't up on the offense. Again, I don't think that man is innocent, but contractual law being what it is, she signed a contract, got money, and that contract MAY (hasn't been decided yet) come back to haunt her. In that particular case, I think her attorney at the time did her a disservice, since she was settling a case with Epstein yet it had this wide open clause to protect anyone else he may have pimped her to. I doubt she understood that is what she was signing at the time. Also, since the prince wasn't aware of the settlement, there's still a chance they'll rule against him. Arguments in court are on Tuesday.

I didn't say it was perfect, but the rule that got Cosby off the hook is the same rule that lets poor drug dealers testify against murderers in exchange for not getting prosecuted for dealing drugs. The "settlement" Gutierrez signed, however imperfect, is how contract law works. How contract law has been perverted in this country is a function of how poorly written most laws are in this country, so it will take an entire realignment of society to fix. I doubt it will happen as long as we have so much wealth inequality because the rich have no interest in fixing it.

For Maxwell, I would completely believe they paid that guy off to be a ringer just in case it looked like the case was heading for conviction. I said in another thread I'm not prone to believing conspiracy theories, but there are so many coincidences in the Epstein saga I'm wavering a bit.


I'm pretty sure prince Andrew will lose in his current application to have her case thrown out. Not only is the settlement agreement far too broad, but it Andrew didn't provide any consideration nor make any contractual promise, both of which are required to create legally enforceable contractual obligations.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm. Smells fishy, don't it?

If you can't kill her in jail...
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure most of the NYC hoi polloi were using the Epstein-Maxwell service at one time or another.

/they're also the idiots that kept donald trump around to laugh at him but ended up turning him into a cult figure
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Can she be retried on all 11 counts or would double jeopardy rules come into play for the 7 charges the original jury did not deem worthy of conviction?


If they throw out the jury due to this one guy, shouldn't that wipe all of the jury's verdicts and not just the ones they said she was guilty on?
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ukexpat:

We went through this with Cosby. Our justice system is far from perfect, but it will become even worse if we start making exceptions because the defendant is "extra bad."

I see where you're coming from, and it's better for one hundred guilty people to walk free than for one innocent person to be incarcerated and all that... but when dealing with people like this, no matter the jury, do you think that there aren't people in Maxwell's orbit that could screw with any jury to fark things up? I forget the exact details regarding Cosby, but there was some shiatty agreement that meant he wasn't allowed to be prosecuted for his crimes, wasn't there? And with Prince Andrew, some farked up settlement that meant that Giuffre was not allowed to bring legal action against anyone who might have been involved in abusing her since the beginning of time itself.

Are any of these examples of a working justice system, or do they just demonstrate that people with power don't face consequences for misdeeds?

Oh, it's all hinky, but those rules aren't there to protect the rich and famous even if they leverage them more successfully than others. They're there to make sure that our already shiatty prosecutorial system doesn't overstep their bounds even further.

Cosby was the result of two prosecutorial farkups: the first prosecutor not getting it in writing that he was getting Cosby's testimony in a Civil trial by granting criminal immunity (the best they had was a verbal contract and a press release), and the second prosecutor who then took that civil case testimony and used it in a criminal trial. The second prosecutor justified her entire case on testimony she should have known could be thrown out, especially given the emails she got from the first prosecutor before she charged Cosby.

As for Gutierrez, it was my understanding she signed an agreement in exchange for $500K that prevents her from suing potential defendants. Keep in mind that's a civil settlement, so it's only preventing her from suing him for money. If they had enough criminal evidence at this point (I doubt they do) he could be charged provided the statute of limitations wasn't up on the offense. Again, I don't think that man is innocent, but contractual law being what it is, she signed a contract, got money, and that contract MAY (hasn't been decided yet) come back to haunt her. In that particular case, I think her attorney at the time did her a disservice, since she was settling a case with Epstein yet it had this wide open clause to protect anyone else he may have pimped her to. I doubt she understood that is what she was signing at the time. Also, since the prince wasn't aware of the settlement, there's still a chance they'll rule against him. Arguments in court are on Tuesday.

I didn't say it was perfect, but the rule that got Cosby off the hook is the same rule that lets poor drug dealers testify against murderers in exchange for not getting prosecuted for dealing drugs. The "settlement" Gutierrez signed, however imperfect, is how contract law works. How contract law has been perverted in this country is a function of how poorly written most laws are in this country, so it will take an entire realignment of society to fix. I doubt it will happen as long as we have so much wealth inequality because the rich have no interest in fixing it.

For Maxwell, I would completely believe they paid that guy off to be a ringer just in case it looked like the case was heading for conviction. I said in another thread I'm not prone to believing conspiracy theories, but there are so many coincidences in the Epstein saga I'm wavering a bit.

I'm pretty sure prince Andrew will lose in his current application to have her case thrown out. Not only is the settlement agreement far too broad, but it Andrew didn't provide any consideration nor make any contractual promise, both of which are required to create legally enforceable contractual obligations.


Andrew would have to make criminal admissions in order to explain why this agreement shouldn't apply to him. He and his counselor will likely lose the hearing because he can't be honest about why it should apply.  It's super good.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: New York magazine published a story that's pretty much identical.  I guess every publication in NY is trying to get her out of jail, right subby?


Well no just two of them so far.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
time for Bill and Hilary to pay her a visit
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 1 hour ago  

E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: time for Bill and Hilary to pay her a visit


And Trump.

Why do you people always ignore how involved Trump was with Epstein?
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is he being public about this?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: it will become even worse if we start making exceptions because the defendant is "extra bad."


Sure Jan. Most of the time these things are ignored. The test is generally whether the factor in question "prejudiced" the case. If appellate judges think you were going to lose anyway, it really doesn't matter that much what went wrong in your trial.

//95% of cases are pled out, we barely even have criminal trials
//it really can't get much worse than it is
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: That juror could also be in a bit of trouble


Repressed memory that was suddenly recollected because of the graphic nature of the court proceedings.  See?  not so hard
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

danielscissorhands:

And Trump.

Why do you people always ignore how involved Trump was with Epstein?


Oh you mean this guy? Barely knew them
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow:

And Trump.

Why do you people always ignore how involved Trump was with Epstein?

Oh you mean this guy? Barely knew them
[pbs.twimg.com image 686x686]


Exactly
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: Hmm. Smells fishy, don't it?


If you can't kill her in jail...

Considering how sloppy Epstein's murder was the Powers the Be might be wanting to have more thought out plan this time around... and to check for contingency plans of hers ahead of time.  She might have backups of her Black Book stuffed away in secret places with unknown people, all on orders to do a media dump if they murder her.  They'll need to root out all copies and eliminate anyone still working for her before moving in for the final kill.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow:


Sure Jan. Most of the time these things are ignored. The test is generally whether the factor in question "prejudiced" the case. If appellate judges think you were going to lose anyway, it really doesn't matter that much what went wrong in your trial.

//95% of cases are pled out, we barely even have criminal trials
//it really can't get much worse than it is

Most of the times they are ignored because people don't have the resources to run it up the chain. I suspect, just based on the historical coincidences of everything Epstein related, that Maxwell has the resources.

And the "test" has some merit because the farking juror himself said he argued for conviction with other jurors based on his own personal experience of sexual assault, including that he couldn't remember all details, didn't report it until years after, and got some details wrong. He's on record with a farking newspaper.

If he lied on the jury application, will they get a retrial? Maybe, maybe not. Does the request have merit? Yes. The percentage of pleaded cases is irrelevant, you don't make exceptions because the defendant is "extra bad."

And it's not just the NY Post on this story:

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/05/ny​r​egion/maxwell-trial-jury-inquiry.html
https://www.insider.com/ghislaine-max​w​ell-jurors-could-face-charges-if-lied-​under-oath-2022-1
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation​a​l-security/ghislaine-maxwell-jurors-ov​erturn/2022/01/06/4eaa6afc-6f15-11ec-b​9fc-b394d592a7a6_story.html

That's Insider (probably not that credible) and the NY Times and Washington Post. The Post got in touch with one of the prosecutors that handled Epstein and Maxwell. In case you can't read the article, it includes this:

Former federal prosecutors watching the matter unfold have said U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan has tough questions to consider, including whether what has transpired has resulted in a "material prejudice" against Maxwell that can only be cured by a trial do-over.
"This juror has no idea what kind of a chaotic chain reaction he has unleashed," said Jason P.W. Halperin, a former prosecutor in the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan, which handled the investigations ofbothMaxwell and Epstein prior to Epstein's death by suicide while awaiting trial in August 2019.
After written motions are filed in the coming weeks and Nathan "very likely" holds a hearing on the matter, "there is now a very real possibility that there will have to be a new trial," Halperin added.

So sure, Jan, they're going to let this one go because you have a statistic about plea bargains. At the very least they're going to have to rule one way or the other because that farking juror opened his mouth.
 
maram500
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's the New York Post writing a story based on an article from the Daily Mail. My god, it's TWO layers of bullshiat (and probably lies).
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands:

And Trump.

Why do you people always ignore how involved Trump was with Epstein?


If we had any sense at all we'd start noticing how many rich people in the Northeast corridor do business with each other/hang out/are married/interact with one another. The group isn't that large. Take the top 1000 richest people on the East Coast and I guarantee you don't even need to do two degrees of separation between them.

The mystery is how a charlatan like Epstein managed to get into their midst. He wasn't Ivy educated, he wasn't particularly accomplished, yet he commanded a part of that circle.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus:

If you can't kill her in jail...

Considering how sloppy Epstein's murder was the Powers the Be might be wanting to have more thought out plan this time around... and to check for contingency plans of hers ahead of time.  She might have backups of her Black Book stuffed away in secret places with unknown people, all on orders to do a media dump if they murder her.  They'll need to root out all copies and eliminate anyone still working for her before moving in for the final kill.


But if they get her off in a retrial, they might not HAVE to kill her. They've basically reset the click, potentially.  Of course that also gives them more time to scheme how to assassinate her, if needed.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Lsherm: The mystery is how a charlatan like Epstein managed to get into their midst. He wasn't Ivy educated, he wasn't particularly accomplished, yet he commanded a part of that circle.


Bill Barr's daddy.

Look it up.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Have you or a friend or family member ever been the victim of sexual harassment, sexual abuse, or sexual assault? (This includes actual or attempted sexual assault or other unwanted sexual advance, including by a stranger, acquaintance, supervisor, teacher, or family member.)

"Do you know any women?"
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm:

Bill Barr's daddy.

Look it up.


I did.

This is why I usually avoid conspiracy theories - there's too much bullshiat.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
