(Zillow)   Red hot deal on home with open floor plan and lots of natural light
39
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Bring your ideas to make it your own!"
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Sure, I'll buy it but YOU'RE clearing it first."
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The ad is actually presenting it as something to repair. Wow.

That's a complete tear-down. It shouldn't even be legal to list it as anything other than that.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It still has good bones! You will definitely not have to raze the structure and start from scratch.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If they had let it burn for a couple more minutes, it would be a lot easier to clean up.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, $650K for a semi-view lot?

Yeah, that structure is coming down. So, $50K for that.

Anybody familiar with the neighborhood? Could it support a $1.75MM house?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Another Government Employee: So, $650K for a semi-view lot?

Yeah, that structure is coming down. So, $50K for that.

Anybody familiar with the neighborhood? Could it support a $1.75MM house?


$100 for the sitework and haul-away at least.   So $750 for the land.   In Oakland, with a view, that might be a deal.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So it's a bit of a fixer upper.....
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ward Douglas' wife did not like it when Ward parked the anti aircraft gun on the lawn. She just knew that it was a bad idea.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm not sure about this area.

But I have seen some places where you couldn't build a new home. (This was on river property....with some weird lease agreement with power company land---100 year lease for the cabins/property).....

Anyways....you could repair, but not tear it down and clear the land for new construction. BUT you could rebuild from damage.
There were a lot of vacation cabins from the 50's that mysteriously burst into flames and rebuilt into glass fronted mac mansions.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The  garage is ok
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: Anybody familiar with the neighborhood? Could it support a $1.75MM house?


A 1.75MM house in California? What is that, like 600 square feet?
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: So, $650K for a semi-view lot?

Yeah, that structure is coming down. So, $50K for that.

Anybody familiar with the neighborhood? Could it support a $1.75MM house?


https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/96​0​9-Las-Vegas-Ave-Oakland-CA-94605/24800​210_zpid/

There's a nearby home being advertised for about that much, so probably yes.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a hot property.
 
thumpdizzle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: So, $650K for a semi-view lot?

Yeah, that structure is coming down. So, $50K for that.

Anybody familiar with the neighborhood? Could it support a $1.75MM house?


Absolutely not. 98th is the hood. Up high isn't that bad....it's not great by any stretch of the imagination...it's when you go towards the airport...that's the real rifraff

/Live in Bushrod Park
//Hear gunshots often
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again Californians divorce themselves from actual reality. $750k is an 8000 sqft mansion around here.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it owned by non smokers? I only want a non smoking house...
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You're not paying for the tear-down house remnant.

You're paying for the property lot.

/Prop 13 strikes again...
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I love the 'would you like to tour this property' button.
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I don't think it is really a 4 bed 3 bath.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
Oblig
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

optikeye: I'm not sure about this area.

But I have seen some places where you couldn't build a new home. (This was on river property....with some weird lease agreement with power company land---100 year lease for the cabins/property).....

Anyways....you could repair, but not tear it down and clear the land for new construction. BUT you could rebuild from damage.
There were a lot of vacation cabins from the 50's that mysteriously burst into flames and rebuilt into glass fronted mac mansions.


Yeah, there are all sorts of quirky architecture things like that.  I know in England there are old stone edges of buildings that are they never clear.  As long as they are their they have the right to build there, but as long as they are knocked down they don't affect the assessment.  

I worked at a snowbird camp in Upstate NY one year.  It had once been a Jewish summer retreat from before NYC got AC.  They had several buildings but they always kept several trashed- just enough so they weren't at worst, going to be called sheds, but could be returned to being usable by cleaning out the junk and painting.

Again, in England, you'll see a lot of bricked over windows- because at one point there was a window tax.  (Also pushed later by all the heat you lose out a window.)

There is a type of house, mostly built in the 80s, where the top floor sticks out a couple feet from the house, kind of like an old stock house.  The reason?  They were assessed for taxes based on the square footage of their footprint on the ground.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Looking on google maps it's across the street from a high school and has a view of the airport.

I'll keep looking
 
robodog
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So, $750k for the lot and -$100k for the cost of tearing down the structure?
 
12349876
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

optikeye: I'm not sure about this area.

But I have seen some places where you couldn't build a new home. (This was on river property....with some weird lease agreement with power company land---100 year lease for the cabins/property).....

Anyways....you could repair, but not tear it down and clear the land for new construction. BUT you could rebuild from damage.
There were a lot of vacation cabins from the 50's that mysteriously burst into flames and rebuilt into glass fronted mac mansions.


I don't see how you're reusing anything there other than the foundation.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Two more points...

1) Listed for $1.6 million in May, 2021. Fire happened in April 2021.

2) Bonus double: arson/murder

https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/202​1​/04/17/father-child-die-in-early-morni​ng-oakland-fire-deaths-being-investiga​ted-as-homicides/
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

yuthinasia: Was it owned by non smokers? I only want a non smoking house...


Give it another week.
 
robodog
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

12349876: optikeye: I'm not sure about this area.

But I have seen some places where you couldn't build a new home. (This was on river property....with some weird lease agreement with power company land---100 year lease for the cabins/property).....

Anyways....you could repair, but not tear it down and clear the land for new construction. BUT you could rebuild from damage.
There were a lot of vacation cabins from the 50's that mysteriously burst into flames and rebuilt into glass fronted mac mansions.

I don't see how you're reusing anything there other than the foundation.


And not even that potentially, concrete can be seriously compromised by high heat if it goes on long enough.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is that the same one that was listed with a very similar headline awhile back?
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I had no idea you could greenlit just by submitting a burnout on Zillow.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: You're not paying for the tear-down house remnant.

You're paying for the property lot.

/Prop 13 strikes again...


Wow really?  Here we all thought they were selling it as a fixer upper.  Good thing you came along and posted the completely obvious.  whew...
 
mononymous
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Once again Californians divorce themselves from actual reality. $750k is an 8000 sqft mansion around here.


Please stay wherever "here" is.
 
Watubi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fire damaged homes get huge breaks (or no cost) on permit fees and an expedited review processes.  Right now permitting is on a huge backlog so this property could be rebuilt faster than another home's simple remodel. I have a feeling the seller is pretty motivated too.  Besides, land is 90% of the value in the Bay Area.  But, you all already know that.  I know, I know...let's not have facts get in the way of a good Fark ridicule thread
 
Bartle J.
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Looking on google maps it's across the street from a high school and has a view of the airport.

I'll keep looking

I'll keep looking


Not allowed that close to schools, huh?
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
 Bummer.  It says no fireplaces.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Two more points...

1) Listed for $1.6 million in May, 2021. Fire happened in April 2021.

2) Bonus double: arson/murder

https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2021​/04/17/father-child-die-in-early-morni​ng-oakland-fire-deaths-being-investiga​ted-as-homicides/


What a rip off: how can you tell if something is a ghost or just left over smoke?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Bring your toolbar?

It's gonna need a little more than a hammer and a screwdriver.
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

