(Some Car Guy)   Duel Tone ( orange over blue ) 1960s era Lamborghini with no top up for sale   (silodrome.com) divider line
12
    More: Cool, Tractor, Diesel engine, Internal combustion engine, Lamborghini 5C TL tractor, Lamborghini, Ferruccio Lamborghini, Automobile, Lamborghini badge  
12 Comments
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dual.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dionysusaur: Dual.



Maybe it was once owned by Dennis Weaver.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well the seat looks fairly comfortable for a farm implement and hopefully the clutch won't break.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is a duel tone drawing

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
After the duel is resolved, the losing color will be removed from the Lambo by power sanding with a 60 grit paper.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Those things can hit 280 km/h in 6th gear.
 
phedex
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Any farmer rolling in that?

He's got that hillbilly drip.
 
Quemapueblo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You also don't have to deal with firmware updates...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
c.shld.netView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Kinda weirded out that it's not Bears colors, nor Broncos, nor Illini.  It's sort of orange UCLA blue.
 
El_Dan
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm not sure about those colors, but fark Vic Fangio just to be sure.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

