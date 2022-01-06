 Skip to content
(USA Today)   US hits its highest-in-a-decade death count from... rabies?   (usatoday.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Rabies, increase of rabies cases, rabid bats, Health care, direct contact, CDC rabies experts Amber Kunkel, rabiescases, number of rabid bats  
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My spouse spotted a rabid skunk on our back-yard deck last summer, called the animal control people.  They sent out a guy out poked around the bushes a couple minutes, then gave her a "yeah, right" and left.  The animal control people sent him out again the next morning to pick up the dead rabid skunk in our neighbor's yard.

/the skunk didn't bite anyone
//rabies doesn't linger in the environment, thank goodness
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Rabies is an absolutely horrific way to die, but we're America, so if you get bitten and need the shots it can cost over 10,000 dollars.

And this isn't even something where you can definitively say everyone who gets one needs one, because bat bites are very small and sometimes don't leave a mark at all. But if you interact with a bat and it touches you, you need to go get those shots.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Lsherm: Rabies is an absolutely horrific way to die, but we're America, so if you get bitten and need the shots it can cost over 10,000 dollars.

And this isn't even something where you can definitively say everyone who gets one needs one, because bat bites are very small and sometimes don't leave a mark at all. But if you interact with a bat and it touches you, you need to go get those shots.


While on active duty, I had to undergo the rabies vaccine sequence three times for exposure. I really doubt the anti-vaxxers with the current pandemic would refuse the rabies treatment as it's a death sentence, otherwise.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Rabies has to be among the worst ways to go.

Down here in cayman, 2 raccoons snuck into a container in the states and got loose here. The agriculture people were warning everyone in the area to not let their dogs off lease anywhere near where they were seen.

And back home in Ireland. Goodness they value the fact that we don't have rabies. Getting my dog back into Ireland was work
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

AirForceVet: Lsherm: Rabies is an absolutely horrific way to die, but we're America, so if you get bitten and need the shots it can cost over 10,000 dollars.

And this isn't even something where you can definitively say everyone who gets one needs one, because bat bites are very small and sometimes don't leave a mark at all. But if you interact with a bat and it touches you, you need to go get those shots.

While on active duty, I had to undergo the rabies vaccine sequence three times for exposure. I really doubt the anti-vaxxers with the current pandemic would refuse the rabies treatment as it's a death sentence, otherwise.


I'm sure they'd be begging for it, because rabies is 100% certain death. I do not understand how someone can read about death from Covid - also a horrific way to go -  hear there's a 98% chance you'll survive, and then figure the risk of the vaccine outweighs that 2% of dying a horrific death.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

But they never take into account that it can make your life miserable without killing you.

And this isn't even something where you can definitively say everyone who gets one needs one, because bat bites are very small and sometimes don't leave a mark at all. But if you interact with a bat and it touches you, you need to go get those shots.

While on active duty, I had to undergo the rabies vaccine sequence three times for exposure. I really doubt the anti-vaxxers with the current pandemic would refuse the rabies treatment as it's a death sentence, otherwise.

I'm sure they'd be begging for it, because rabies is 100% certain death. I do not understand how someone can read about death from Covid - also a horrific way to go -  hear there's a 98% chance you'll survive, and then figure the risk of the vaccine outweighs that 2% of dying a horrific death.


But they never take into account that it can make your life miserable without killing you.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: But they never take into account that it can make your life miserable without killing you.


Good point, and that easily covers another 50% of risk if you include medical bills in this country.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just stay away from bats and other animals you do not know.
 
raygundan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Just stay away from bats and other animals you do not know.


An indoor bat is what I have to thank for my mild rabies-resistant superpowers. Well, the bat, and all the shots.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
round here we have all the carrier animals and tons of bats in the summertime. several nest in the eaves of my place. i dont bother them because we have a lot of mosquitoes and theyre fun to watch every dusk...
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The wild animals listening to the antivaxxers, rich animals hoarding the vaccines, it's a messed up world
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

This is why America only has one Batman.

And this isn't even something where you can definitively say everyone who gets one needs one, because bat bites are very small and sometimes don't leave a mark at all. But if you interact with a bat and it touches you, you need to go get those shots.


This is why America only has one Batman.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 minute ago  

How did she know it was rabid?

/not being snarky

/the skunk didn't bite anyone
//rabies doesn't linger in the environment, thank goodness


How did she know it was rabid?

/not being snarky
 
