(WFLA Tampa Bay)   There's no law that says you get to own the car you bought... oh, there is? Let's change that
20
    More: Florida, Legislature, State Senator Tom Wright, United States Congress, Volusia County, Consumer Investigator Shannon Behnken, ongoing Better Call Behnken investigation, Senate, Senate Bill  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 07 Jan 2022 at 12:05 AM



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh, the abuse this would allow.
 
mgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That is insane.  Around here, most dealers wait 1-2 weeks before filing, but even that 'annoys me'.  The bill of sale is only proof you 'bought it', not proof you own it.  In the case someone doesn't file the title paperwork, it's a major hassle to go to court, convince a judge and have the judge order a title issued in your name.  (It can be done, but it's time consuming and expensive.)

Sure seems like Carvana's answer was to 'donate' to a reelection campaign to have this pressing issues heard.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Carvana isn't even headquartered in Florida. Are they just piling on the political donations there?
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This benefits the "buy here - pay here" dealerships that cater to people with lousy credit. They can sell a car, keep it in the name of the person they purchased it from, then repossess the car and sell it again without having to deal with title issues and costs.
 
Corvus [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Dealership adding a "Transfer Title Fee" in 3... 2... 1....
 
Russ1642
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How about transfering the title first and then getting the money?
 
hlehmann
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And of course senator Tom Wright is a Republican, sub-human, piece of filth.

Are we allowed to round up and gas Republicans yet?
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: This benefits the "buy here - pay here" dealerships that cater to people with lousy credit. They can sell a car, keep it in the name of the person they purchased it from, then repossess the car and sell it again without having to deal with title issues and costs.


This makes sense for awful dealerships. For Carvana I wonder if they are going to try and use the software model of you never owning anything, only licensing it. Given the recent chip shortages someone in the auto industry has probably run the numbers and created a profitable and predatory model for repossessing and reselling/relicensing cars in times of shortages (think hurricanes and other climate change disaster induced shortages)
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: This benefits the "buy here - pay here" dealerships that cater to people with lousy credit. They can sell a car, keep it in the name of the person they purchased it from, then repossess the car and sell it again without having to deal with title issues and costs.


That's what I was thinking, but I think BHPH outfits don't want the legal liability for people causing un or underinsured mayhem in a vehicle they own. I refer to buyer plates as "danger tags" for a reason.

I want to know why Carvana can't get titles transferred in a timely manner.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why do we have car dealerships again? Why can't I just buy a car directly from the manufacturer?

/I already know the answer to this
//Adam Ruins Everything
///3
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Not in owners name would allow dealer to claim them as an asset and get into all sorts of over-leveraged shenanigans.


Would need a pretty good publicity SOB story to get through to their inner good-nature.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Watubi
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hey, but think of all the toll roads you can drive on for free!
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Moose out front: Why do we have car dealerships again? Why can't I just buy a car directly from the manufacturer?

/I already know the answer to this
//Adam Ruins Everything
///3


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wright has not returned calls from Consumer Investigator Shannon Behnken to explain his motivation

comb.ioView Full Size


it isn't obvious?
 
amb
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Corvus: Dealership adding a "Transfer Title Fee" in 3... 2... 1....


A lot already do have those. They get listed as doc fees and some places really pad them out.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Does this mean you can rack up tickets for a month (or more), abandon the car and refuse the title transfer?

That could be a fun thing to do on a cheap beater.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Or alternatively, just legislate that tickets are the responsibility of the title bearer and make it a real hassle to transfer them (if at all).

That would solve the issue.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hlehmann: And of course senator Tom Wright is a Republican, sub-human, piece of filth.

Are we allowed to round up and gas Republicans yet?

"

And of course Uri Edelstein is a Jewish, sub-human, piece of filth. Are we allowed to round up and gas Jews yet?"
 
coyo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
critics say it give more power to dealers and curt consumers

Damn you Curt!!!
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

maxandgrinch: Not in owners name would allow dealer to claim them as an asset and get into all sorts of over-leveraged shenanigans.


Would need a pretty good publicity SOB story to get through to their inner good-nature.

[Fark user image 850x476]


That wasn't the dealer that stole that kids car. It was an unrelated dealer that just gave him one. If anyone is the hero in this story, it's the guy standing next to that kid.

The dealer that employed the salesman who sold a car he didn't own took that kid's car and has no intention of giving it back, nor is anyone too concerned about the 10 grand that kid shelled out.
 
