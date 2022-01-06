 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Global News (Canada))   About those rowdy airline passengers breaking all Covid rules, guess what. Go on, GUESS   (globalnews.ca) divider line
20
    More: Obvious, Canada, Montral-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport, Montreal, Pierre Trudeau, Toronto Pearson International Airport, The Return, Justin Trudeau, organizer of a Sunwing flight  
•       •       •

1130 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jan 2022 at 11:46 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
James A-wad.  What an apt last name.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They fix the cable?
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hello consequences of your own actions!  I hope you enjoy the results!
 
robodog
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I hope the only transportation they can find is a leaky rowboat with some pontoons made of old oil drums.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is a weird witch hunt
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's ironic that the influencers actually ended up encouraging us away from their foolish behavior.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
People are being too harsh on these guys. I mean your PM comes out and makes a statement? Do you know how many Karen's we have here and how busy Biden will be just makin statements all day.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"He said that Sunwing agreed to offer his group a return flight - only to backtrack when they couldn't agree on the flight's terms."

So...

"Fark you, airline, I'm not going to follow your rules, we don't give a crap if we endanger your employees during a pandemic!"
"I guess we agree to disagree then, here's your money back so you can arrange alternate transportation"
"You can't do this to MeeEEeeEEeeEE!"
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: James A-wad.  What an apt last name.


You done messed up, A-Wad!
 
scanman61
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

robodog: I hope the only transportation they can find is a leaky rowboat with some pontoons made of old oil drums.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
BlackPete
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Excelsior: "He said that Sunwing agreed to offer his group a return flight - only to backtrack when they couldn't agree on the flight's terms."

So...

"Fark you, airline, I'm not going to follow your rules, we don't give a crap if we endanger your employees during a pandemic!"
"I guess we agree to disagree then, here's your money back so you can arrange alternate transportation"
"You can't do this to MeeEEeeEEeeEE!"


It's Sunwing. They probably handed out $200 vouchers for their next flight that doesn't even cover the cost of a flight. Expires in 6 months.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
These people sound exceptionally entitled.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

robodog: I hope the only transportation they can find is a leaky rowboat with some pontoons made of old oil drums.


If none of the airlines will take them for a direct flight to Canada, then they may be well and truly farked.

There are only two realistic alternatives:
1) Get a connecting flight through the US, and flights originating abroad those now require a negative COVID test before allowing you on board, so not an option for some of these folks

2) Cross the US border by land, which now too requires proof of vaccination:
https://www.nafsa.org/regulatory-infor​mation/covid-vaccine-and-test-requirem​ents-us-entry
Early January, 2022: "Second, beginning in early January 2022, DHS will require that all inbound foreign national travelers crossing U.S. land or ferry POEs - whether for essential or non-essential reasons - be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and provide related proof of vaccination.

/And note that it requires you to be "fully vaccinated", which means both shots and several weeks time for them to become fully effective.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

edmo: These people sound exceptionally entitled.


YOU TAKE THAT BACK THIS INSTANT!

Fark - I need to yell at your manager this instant IN ALL CAPS!!!
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
For some of their future funerals:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: For some of their future funerals:
[Fark user image image 423x373]


Be sure to influence souls in the afterlife with your uneducated, selfish, bullshiat.
 
starsrift
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Boohoohoo.

Strand them in Mexico until they get deported for vagrancy. No commercial carrier needs to lift those jackholes out.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Even for Canadians, sometimes "Sorry" isn't enough.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They had a BBQ?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/for those under 35?
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.