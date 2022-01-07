 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFAA Fort Worth)   Restaurant owner who was once homeless returns the favor by offering anyone who is homeless a couple slices of pizza and a soft drink, and promises that they will be treated just as respectfully as paying customers   (wfaa.com) divider line
16
    More: Hero, Bless you, North Texas restaurant owner, Business, Gesundheit, English phrases, Food, Lunch, business hours  
•       •       •

216 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jan 2022 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for this restaurant owner. I've been homeless. It sucks. I was lucky enough to have a car to live in, at least. People who mistreat the homeless are the scum of the earth.

If you want to help your local homeless, donate shoes, socks, underwear, and soft food if you have the ability.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ram Mehta now operates two businesses: La Meglio in Plano

I actually eat there about once a month; it's this odd-but-tasty Indian-Italian fusion thing. My boyfriend thinks their chicken tikka marsala pizza is the best pizza ever, I wouldn't go that far, as I've been to the East Coast more :P.  Noticed this policy a while back. Granted, it's in the middle of richer suburbia, and I've never seen severely homeless people there (because it's unwalkable and a place you get the feeling that you get arrested for being suspiciously homeless), but a huge portion of homeless aren't the ones on the streets anyway; they're people living out of their cars temporarily. So good on them for seeing the whole problem.

Incidentally, they advertise the policy openly on the door and menus. There's even an "if the person working doesn't uphold this, call this number directly" thing.

Good to see it--and never otherwise see it--in the area both I and the restaurant live in: one that I occasionally call the "superficial corporate hellscape" that is Northwest Plano/Frisco. The same area home to the Baptodome of Prestonwood Church, Frito lay, Pepsi, Toyota, and countless others, yet it's a place like this that actually steps up and does the Christian thing of directly feeding the farking poor.

/Not subby.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkAngel: Good for this restaurant owner. I've been homeless. It sucks. I was lucky enough to have a car to live in, at least. People who mistreat the homeless are the scum of the earth.

If you want to help your local homeless, donate shoes, socks, underwear, and soft food if you have the ability.


A question then.  Do you recommend to the person directly, to the local shelter, or another entity?  I typically don't give directly to the person due to some bad experiences ruining for those actually in need, so I just Google the  local shelter and send the donation there.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Local government to pass law outlawing feeding the homeless in 5... 4... 3...
 
Buttforce [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: Local government to pass law outlawing feeding the homeless in 5... 4... 3...


North Texas, too.  He's going to lose his business.  :(
 
daffy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He is a good and brave man. I'm not sure the people who live in the area are going to all be happy with this. I just hope this does not come on him.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I saw this episode of the A-Team.  He is kidnapping them and selling them to a medical research lab.
 
robodog
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Summoner101: ArkAngel: Good for this restaurant owner. I've been homeless. It sucks. I was lucky enough to have a car to live in, at least. People who mistreat the homeless are the scum of the earth.

If you want to help your local homeless, donate shoes, socks, underwear, and soft food if you have the ability.

A question then.  Do you recommend to the person directly, to the local shelter, or another entity?  I typically don't give directly to the person due to some bad experiences ruining for those actually in need, so I just Google the  local shelter and send the donation there.


Personally I just buy them a lunch, if it's a nice day I'll invite them to the park and sit on a bench and have lunch with them. I know a few of the guys are grateful to just be treated like people.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Buttforce: NephilimNexus: Local government to pass law outlawing feeding the homeless in 5... 4... 3...

North Texas, too.  He's going to lose his business.  :(


La Meglio also has permanently aside a large table at the front, decked out with about a dozen places set with beer bottles for the "fallen vets." This might not be the owner's first rodeo, so to speak.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Summoner101: ArkAngel: Good for this restaurant owner. I've been homeless. It sucks. I was lucky enough to have a car to live in, at least. People who mistreat the homeless are the scum of the earth.

If you want to help your local homeless, donate shoes, socks, underwear, and soft food if you have the ability.

A question then.  Do you recommend to the person directly, to the local shelter, or another entity?  I typically don't give directly to the person due to some bad experiences ruining for those actually in need, so I just Google the  local shelter and send the donation there.


Shelters are the best places to donate money and goods people need. The reason is simple: after enough time on the streets, some folks will get tired enough of the life. Shelters who distribute food, toiletries, offer places to sleep, etc. also always have outreach staff available.

When the homeless are ready to finally ask for help, the outreach services will get the ball rolling to pair them with caseworkers and others to get people placed into transitionary housing, public assistance or job training & placement. Not to mention counseling for finances, substance abuse, or what have you that is the cause of their homelessness to get them off the street.

Speaking about legit homelessness, donating money might get somebody some food to keep going for a couple of days, but sending the money to the shelter to provide better food there also gives the opportunity to build trust with someone, and that's the first step to recovering from their situation.
 
IamSporko
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Good for this restaurant owner. I've been homeless. It sucks. I was lucky enough to have a car to live in, at least. People who mistreat the homeless are the scum of the earth.

If you want to help your local homeless, donate shoes, socks, underwear, and soft food if you have the ability.


You're right. Mistreating people in those situations is terrible. Pizza guy sounds awesome.

/I had a homeless guy threaten me in the grocery store and followed me in the parking lot after being kicked out recently.
//didn't change my view of homeless even though that guy was a colossal dick
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I give out loose cigarettes to the homeless that I encounter (mostly on freeway exit ramps).

I make my own, so it doesn't cost me too much, and they always seem appreciative.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ive had the same experience sort of, got hit up for twenty bucks which i gave the guy whod just gotten out of the marin county jail, i was there handling a building permit issue.  The ration of crap i got after saying no to "can i get a ride to san francisco?" Forever turned me off to responding directly to requests like that. Hell no im not letting you in my truck, take the twenty bucks and just go away from me. Weaponry was at the ready but not directly at hand, im a mostly sane person. I now just simply say "no" to requests from strangers.
 
anuran
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

koder: Ram Mehta now operates two businesses: La Meglio in Plano

I actually eat there about once a month; it's this odd-but-tasty Indian-Italian fusion thing. My boyfriend thinks their chicken tikka marsala pizza is the best pizza ever,


Indians make fantastic pizza
 
anuran
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We donate socks, underwear, razors, blankets, and menstrual supplies a couple times a year. That's what the shelter says they need
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I volunteer for a place that serves a lot a people fresh off the streets.  The ones that need help the most (e.g., food, warm clothes) are usually the ones most normies don't want to interact with.

The clients I work with will be the first ones to tell you, don't give money.  Buy food, give rides, hand out smokes... do something that they need but can't afford... but don't give cash.  9 times out of 10 it will go to drugs or alcohol.

Addiction is part of homelessnes.  And often, you can't cure one without curing both.

/1611 days sober
//never homeless but close
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.