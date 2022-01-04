 Skip to content
The New Year is a time for renewal - a time of resolutions and fresh starts no matter what your age. The same is true for older pets looking for a new home. They hope to find their people and start anew in 2022. Welcome to Caturday
    older pets, Pet, Guinea pigs, 16-year-old cat Destiny, Teri O'Leary  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
funnycatmemes.xyzView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

We're not doing anything, why do you ask?
 
paleryder69 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
2 weeks in a row I am in EARLY!!!! wheeeeee howdy yall, freezin mah buttocks off as it is sooo cold. I am going back to bed with my heating pad see yall in the spring!!

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Senior cats are awesome, even when they're giving you the old stinkeye for not sharing your meatloaf sandwich with them!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sooo ready for the weekend!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x318]
Sooo ready for the weekend!


Howdy DLC
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image 280x280] [View Full Size image _x_]


Careful, don't let the kitty knock over the new Fark SwearJar!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x318]
Sooo ready for the weekend!

Howdy DLC



o/
Happy Purrsday!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

We got another 7 inches of snow overnight...this deck was clear yesterday!  Landlord hired a guy to come over and get the snow off the roof of the garage, since there's about 1 1/2 ft. up there now, and it's flat so he worries.  At least it's finally warming up...so now we will have freezing rain!
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lajimi: [Fark user image image 496x429]


We GOT some weather!  Just spent the afternoon clearing over a foot of snow off my roof 😞  Took 2 Advil & resting for a bit before I go back out to feed & then take a nice hot shower.  Was going to do that 1st but then didn't want to have to go back outside when I got out of the shower so donkey & barn kitties get early dinner tonight.
I'm getting too old for this life.... 😞
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Yay for Caturday!! Been a wierd week. Lots of kids out with covid. Lots of quarantined folks too. No story time until further notice.

I got a hug from one of my KG kiddos this morning as I was standing in the hallway. I didn't have the heart to tell her no..oh well, of all the ways to get the illness, I guess from a hug is not so bad.
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Forry being his usual stunning self
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x318]
Sooo ready for the weekend!


me too! Going back to work was kind of a shock. Good thing I didn't have any meetings on Tuesday! I got to ease back into it without having to remember what I said I'd do last year :D
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Re: weather - all the slop I got during last Caturday is gone, melted into the soggy ground. Just in time for another storm to blow through late tonight and deposit some more. This is not usual where I live and is NOT appreciated.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Senior cats are awesome, even when they're giving you the old stinkeye for not sharing your meatloaf sandwich with them!


Fark user imageView Full Size

/ yes they are!
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image image 850x637]

Senior cats are awesome, even when they're giving you the old stinkeye for not sharing your meatloaf sandwich with them!


Senior cats are awesome even if they don't look at the camera after your call their name 500 times

Fark user imageView Full Size


We've started giving her steroids again - low dose once a day.  It makes her feel better and gives her good energy and she has finally gained enough weight.  I know it's not a great long term medication, but let's be honest, Gab doesn't have a long term left.  She's 18 probably.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
So glad Caturday is up and running..just got off the phone with a gal who reenacts with me..She is having a really hard time since her hubby passed in November. Trying to encourage her to do a living history presentation at the Ohio Regimental Ball..playing liason between her and one of the organizers..ack! This is what sober friends are for..
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image image 850x637]
We got another 7 inches of snow overnight...this deck was clear yesterday!  Landlord hired a guy to come over and get the snow off the roof of the garage, since there's about 1 1/2 ft. up there now, and it's flat so he worries.  At least it's finally warming up...so now we will have freezing rain!


It snowed like crazy here for 24 hours.  I got stuck in my driveway.  Luckily we could turn it around and my sis got in and drove to her work since her car would also be stuck in the driveway.  (We didn't try to get it out.  Too much snow).  We might take the dogs for a walk later but it might be too heavy
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Joxertheflighty: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image image 850x637]

Senior cats are awesome, even when they're giving you the old stinkeye for not sharing your meatloaf sandwich with them!

Senior cats are awesome even if they don't look at the camera after your call their name 500 times

[Fark user image 422x750]

We've started giving her steroids again - low dose once a day.  It makes her feel better and gives her good energy and she has finally gained enough weight.  I know it's not a great long term medication, but let's be honest, Gab doesn't have a long term left.  She's 18 probably.


I hear you. Eli is 21..giving him the best life as long as he agrees to stay. He gets wet fuds when i get up, then mid day, and finally at night. I feed him what he wants/is hungry for. At this point in his life, he can have whatever he wants..
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Joxertheflighty: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image image 850x637]

Senior cats are awesome, even when they're giving you the old stinkeye for not sharing your meatloaf sandwich with them!

Senior cats are awesome even if they don't look at the camera after your call their name 500 times

[Fark user image 422x750]

We've started giving her steroids again - low dose once a day.  It makes her feel better and gives her good energy and she has finally gained enough weight.  I know it's not a great long term medication, but let's be honest, Gab doesn't have a long term left.  She's 18 probably.

I hear you. Eli is 21..giving him the best life as long as he agrees to stay. He gets wet fuds when i get up, then mid day, and finally at night. I feed him what he wants/is hungry for. At this point in his life, he can have whatever he wants..


Gab spent most of her time with us not giving a hoot about what we eat.  Now, if anyone has butter or sour cream or yogurt, she is on their lap begging for a morsel.  And she always gets one.
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image 850x637]
We got another 7 inches of snow overnight...this deck was clear yesterday!  Landlord hired a guy to come over and get the snow off the roof of the garage, since there's about 1 1/2 ft. up there now, and it's flat so he worries.  At least it's finally warming up...so now we will have freezing rain!


Ugh!
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
