(CBC)   Quebec goes nuclear, requires vaccine passport to enter liquor and cannabis stores   (cbc.ca)
11
    Public health, Vaccination, health minister, Health Minister Christian Dub, use of the vaccination passport, province's health-care research institute, unvaccinated people, doses of a COVID-19 vaccine  
•       •       •

BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hear hospitals also have alcohol in their inventory, it'd make sense to require a vaccine passport to enter them as well doesn't it.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: I hear hospitals also have alcohol in their inventory, it'd make sense to require a vaccine passport to enter them as well doesn't it.


They usually only have the little wipes now, you have to suck about 50 of those to get drunk.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

grokca: BumpInTheNight: I hear hospitals also have alcohol in their inventory, it'd make sense to require a vaccine passport to enter them as well doesn't it.

They usually only have the little wipes now, you have to suck about 50 of those to get drunk.


Oddly specific info, no?
 
Salmon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: grokca: BumpInTheNight: I hear hospitals also have alcohol in their inventory, it'd make sense to require a vaccine passport to enter them as well doesn't it.

They usually only have the little wipes now, you have to suck about 50 of those to get drunk.

Oddly specific info, no?


but handy!
 
slantsix
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Good. I hope that happens here in MB too.
 
geggy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The health minister also highlighted the fact that about half the people with COVID-19 being admitted into ICUs are unvaccinated.

Proof that vaccines work!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That oughta do it.
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

geggy: The health minister also highlighted the fact that about half the people with COVID-19 being admitted into ICUs are unvaccinated.

Proof that vaccines work!


Given our 90% vaccination rate- very much so.

Plus outcomes are better for the few vaccinated people who do end up in ICU

Liquor commissions are government run so it's arguably a case of a business owner choosing to require proof of vaccination

Not like deps and grocery stores don't sell beer and wine
 
morg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They tried the carrot, now for the stick.
 
Huntceet
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Down here we need to add gun stores to that list.
 
tcaptain
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's about the only thing they did that makes any sense recently.
 
