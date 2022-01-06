 Skip to content
(Craigslist)   Here's your hot new job opp, unemployed Farkers- courtesy of someone that can't be bothered   (sfbay.craigslist.org) divider line
    More: Creepy, Sociology, old school, online dating, relevant computer skills, Pls, Approx, missing critical features, computer gigs  
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Throw in some imitation crab meat and you got yourself a deal!
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Part-time pimp?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure that this is actually his dating ad.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you get paid in imitation crab?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok.
But, It's going to get weird.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
10 HOURS A WEEK!!!

Dear blimey that'd get tiresome fast.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know where I go when I'm looking for totally legitimate employment and definitely not to be murdered? Craigslist.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregInIndy: 10 HOURS A WEEK!!!

Dear blimey that'd get tiresome fast.


At least he's paying. 25-35/hr? You're looking at an extra grand a month, minimum. He probably won't bother with taxes, either.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About 20 years ago, one of my mom's co-workers was the go-between for her dating ad on AOL.

He claimed she was his sister ... so told the real creeps to fark off and filtered them.

So if this job is working for a female, your job is basically dick-pic filter.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregInIndy: 10 HOURS A WEEK!!!

Dear blimey that'd get tiresome fast.


As someone in their 40s, i wonder if i was younger and in the.....thing....where it would go...

would i be pulling stuff down? would i have empty inboxes? Would i be in a closely monitored CDC group?

In my day we used to have to get a dog to impress girls. Not some punny ironic profile.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregInIndy: 10 HOURS A WEEK!!!

Dear blimey that'd get tiresome fast.


Honestly....you could probably just write a program to do that entire job for you.

/ Once websites like that get going...they're more or less self-sustaining
 
trasnform
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have so much fun with this, hahahaha!

Just to see how long it takes to get fired. All the freaks to the front of the line!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: GregInIndy: 10 HOURS A WEEK!!!

Dear blimey that'd get tiresome fast.

As someone in their 40s, i wonder if i was younger and in the.....thing....where it would go...

would i be pulling stuff down? would i have empty inboxes? Would i be in a closely monitored CDC group?

In my day we used to have to get a dog to impress girls. Not some punny ironic profile.


At your age, you would probably need to warm up to the idea of being someone's immigration ticket.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: GregInIndy: 10 HOURS A WEEK!!!

Dear blimey that'd get tiresome fast.

Honestly....you could probably just write a program to do that entire job for you.

/ Once websites like that get going...they're more or less self-sustaining


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This person sounds like quite the catch.

Age: 50-60?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do I need to bring my own weapons?
 
SundaesChild
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like a modern day Cyrano de Bergerac.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: GregInIndy: 10 HOURS A WEEK!!!

Dear blimey that'd get tiresome fast.

As someone in their 40s, i wonder if i was younger and in the.....thing....where it would go...

would i be pulling stuff down? would i have empty inboxes? Would i be in a closely monitored CDC group?

In my day we used to have to get a dog to impress girls. Not some punny ironic profile.


It means you help psychologists identify avoidant-attachment prevalence in a given community.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could easily see a late 30s/early 40s businesswoman hiring someone to screen the dick pics and creepers. Come to think of it, that may be an interesting sub-market. Pay a monthly service to filter and screen your dating apps and texts. Less Dick Picks; Less Problems!
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as I get paid on a per date basis and quality isn't an issue.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We used to troll BBSes via 300baud acoustically coupled modem during DnD parties and go in the driveway to watch the Herb Tarlek character wandering in and out of the bar at 61st and Ames. That was the most success I ever had with them, except when I lived in Charlotte, NC, something very real about the ladies in that state.
 
PadreScout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: Do I need to bring my own weapons?


Probably best, I hear they cannot guarantee your safety.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
10 hours a week of non-stop Grindr swiping? I'll pass...
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I somehow doubt managing this person's profiles would take 10 hours a week. I'd do it in an hour, bill for $300, and call it a day.
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
NathanAllen:

My husband downloaded that app. Yes, the app is actually available. Any time he sees a hot dog he has to whip it out.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm going to need a little more info. Does he provide a knee scoring index and that kind of stuff?
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My interests are medieval restraining devices, mixing alcohol and prescription medication and extreme window tinting. I like my privacy and prefer to meet up after dark in the parking lot at the abandoned mall.
I am looking for an introverted person who is estranged from her family looking for a secretive rebound fling.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So should I put on the Godzilla costume now or wait until I get there before it's train busting time?
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's cool and all, Subby, but I sort of don't want Dick Wolf to executive produce an episode of SVU about me.
 
goodncold
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This sounds like a setup by some down on his luck Hallmark movie script writer.
 
algman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Throw in some imitation crab meat and you got yourself a deal!


Came for this. Glad to see Fark deliver on the boobers.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: That's cool and all, Subby, but I sort of don't want Dick Wolf to executive produce an episode of SVU about me.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Pay not listed.
Benefits not listed.
What are the union dues?
When is the first vacation?
I'm assuming it's paid?

I hate them already and it should be posted to /r/antiwork!!1111
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

PadreScout: Nick Nostril: Do I need to bring my own weapons?

Probably best, I hear they cannot guarantee your safety.


How many times have you done this before?
 
Cormee
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If I was looking to hire someone with charm, I'm not sure fark would be the best source of talent
 
phishrace
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Relax everybody. It's subby's mom. I told her to get an assistant six months ago. Her calendar is way overbooked. Cool to hear she's become a job creator. I'll give her all of Fark's love next time I see her.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Answer the ad for $35/hr and outsource it to a Bangalore personal assistant for $15/hr.

Easy peasey.
 
NobleHam
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Anyone who got this job would be incentivized to ensure failure, unless by "online dating" this person means "hookup apps" and isn't actually looking for dates. If they ever did find a good match and start dating someone, their online dating manager would be out of a job.

Although the kind of person who hires an online dating manager would probably want someone to manage their correspondence with their partner too.
 
