(The Daily Beast)   New York Times columnist who quit to run for governor of Oregon finds out he's ineligible for office. That's quite a story   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Fail, Nicholas D. Kristof, Columnist, Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, Oregon officials, Elections, Election officials, Oregon, United States  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do these numbskulls think you can just move around and run for any office you want? Did any of them have a civics class back in the day?
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

edmo: Do these numbskulls think you can just move around and run for any office you want? Did any of them have a civics class back in the day?


If he had kept his driver's license in Oregon and voted there, he'd probably be okay, even though he has spent most of his time in New York for the last decade or so. His downfall is voting in New York elections, AFTER the cut-off for qualifying for the Oregon election.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
F*cking carpetbagger

I hope he sells his vacation home and stays the f*ck out of this state.
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

natazha: edmo: Do these numbskulls think you can just move around and run for any office you want? Did any of them have a civics class back in the day?

If he had kept his driver's license in Oregon and voted there, he'd probably be okay, even though he has spent most of his time in New York for the last decade or so. His downfall is voting in New York elections, AFTER the cut-off for qualifying for the Oregon election.


Yup. Normally I'm on the side of letting the voters decide such issues, but as part of your vote in New York you have to attest on a legal document (a vote is a legal document) that you are a resident of the state that you're voting in.

The Oregon Secretary of State's hands were tied at that point. There's no wiggle room in the law for that.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He had a very lucrative NY Times job that allowed him to travel the world and do some classic liberal hand-wringing at the woes of the world. Poor bastard.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

meat0918: F*cking carpetbagger

I hope he sells his vacation home and stays the f*ck out of this state.


hello fellow Oregonian who get it. you stole my comment but my thoughts exactly. hope the new year is finding you well, sir.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yeah, that'll winnow the field down to a couple dozen now.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

chucknasty: meat0918: F*cking carpetbagger

I hope he sells his vacation home and stays the f*ck out of this state.

hello fellow Oregonian who get it. you stole my comment but my thoughts exactly. hope the new year is finding you well, sir.


It's been ok.

I'm more concerned about who will fill Defazio's seat than the Governor's chair.

Still voting for the person that most closely aligns with my own self-interests that also has the best chance of actually winning, so it'll be straight D for my ticket in November.
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

edmo: Do these numbskulls think you can just move around and run for any office you want? Did any of them have a civics class back in the day?


waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

edmo: Do these numbskulls think you can just move around and run for any office you want? Did any of them have a civics class back in the day?


Most politicians fake it. Seen it most of my adult life.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
At this point even if he wins the appeal he probably doesn't stand a chance.  The whole controversy has cemented him as an outsider.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kevinatilusa: At this point even if he wins the appeal he probably doesn't stand a chance.  The whole controversy has cemented him as an outsider.


I don't get how he thought he had a chance at all.

Unless he was just in it for the grift.
 
