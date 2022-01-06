 Skip to content
(RTE Ireland)   There once were some plague rats from Nantucket, who broke all the rules and went to a big assed party and golf outing. Subby can't rhyme, but they're all going to jail   (rte.ie) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Four and fifty Galway Golfers
Gathered against the lawful orders
Taunting Covid, through and through
Now they pay the piper's dues!
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

beezeltown: Four and fifty Galway Golfers
Gathered against the lawful orders
Taunting Covid, through and through
Now they pay the piper's dues!


That's art right there, mang.
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We went to play golf in Oireachtas
Convinced that they'd never detect us.
"It's a small thing to ask,
To put on a mask"
Said the copper they sent to collect us.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok... now do it in America
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Four and fifty Galway Golfers
Gathered against the lawful orders
Taunting Covid, through and through
Now they pay the piper's dues!


Fark user imageView Full Size

That was beautiful
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Four and fifty Galway Golfers
Gathered against the lawful orders
Taunting Covid, through and through
Now they pay the piper's dues!


Huh.  Good, but that's waaaaay too SFW. Needs some reference to a huge meat-whistle or some tang or snatch.

No free internets for you!
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He said the event in Clifden was "not a frolic" and had taken place in two separate rooms.

As if COVID cares about the nature of the event or how many incomplete partitions there were in its enclosed space.
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roses are red, violets are blue.
Plague rat's need to die,
I hope you do too.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom-Servo: beezeltown: Four and fifty Galway Golfers
Gathered against the lawful orders
Taunting Covid, through and through
Now they pay the piper's dues!

Huh.  Good, but that's waaaaay too SFW. Needs some reference to a huge meat-whistle or some tang or snatch.

No free internets for you!


Four plaugies hiding in my thistle
biatching about gays between turns at meat-whistle
One by the hair with violence I snatch
He begged for some Tang so I whipped up a batch
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: He said the event in Clifden was "not a frolic" and had taken place in two separate rooms.

As if COVID cares about the nature of the event or how many incomplete partitions there were in its enclosed space.


No, you don't get it. A frolic is lighthearted and fun. Nothing ever bad goes wrong when you're being lighthearted and having fun. Now if it were a gambol or a ruction, that would be a different story. Many deaths occur from those activities. Forewarned is forearmed.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was so confused trying to figure out WTF subby was talking about.  Like, did they fly from Ireland to Massachusetts and party?  Or were they from Mass and arrested in Ireland?

/I wonder if some people don't realize Nantucket is an actual place
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There once were some plague rats from Eire
whose golf dinner event did draw fire
They claimed "You're just hyperbolic!
It's an event, not a frolic!"
That doesn't make their actions less dire
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: He said the event in Clifden was "not a frolic" and had taken place in two separate rooms.

As if COVID cares about the nature of the event or how many incomplete partitions there were in its enclosed space.


Covid also doesn't care if there were 49 people in a room or 51, but one would break the rules and one wouldn't.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: common sense is an oxymoron: He said the event in Clifden was "not a frolic" and had taken place in two separate rooms.

As if COVID cares about the nature of the event or how many incomplete partitions there were in its enclosed space.

No, you don't get it. A frolic is lighthearted and fun. Nothing ever bad goes wrong when you're being lighthearted and having fun. Now if it were a gambol or a ruction, that would be a different story. Many deaths occur from those activities. Forewarned is forearmed.


And God forbid your're ever jarred at a hooley.

Covid loves a good hooley.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Izunbacol: I was so confused trying to figure out WTF subby was talking about.  Like, did they fly from Ireland to Massachusetts and party?  Or were they from Mass and arrested in Ireland?

/I wonder if some people don't realize Nantucket is an actual place


So is Limerick.

/ Subby
 
JohnnyQuest666
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There once were some golfers from Clifden,
The COVID rules certainly miffed 'em.
Now they're under arrest,
Despite their protest,
With their jail cells totally lived in.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: He said the event in Clifden was "not a frolic" and had taken place in two separate rooms.

As if COVID cares about the nature of the event or how many incomplete partitions there were in its enclosed space.


Well since it's a HOAX and just the flu...
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: Tom-Servo: beezeltown: Four and fifty Galway Golfers
Gathered against the lawful orders
Taunting Covid, through and through
Now they pay the piper's dues!

Huh.  Good, but that's waaaaay too SFW. Needs some reference to a huge meat-whistle or some tang or snatch.

No free internets for you!

Four plaugies hiding in my thistle
biatching about gays between turns at meat-whistle
One by the hair with violence I snatch
He begged for some Tang so I whipped up a batch


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jail is a start.  But all antivaxxers need to be gitmoed.  For the safety of Our Democracy.  We are all in this together.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

kevinatilusa: There once were some plague rats from Eire
whose golf dinner event did draw fire
They claimed "You're just hyperbolic!
It's an event, not a frolic!"
That doesn't make their actions less dire


Eire is pronounced "air-ah".
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Jail is a start.  But all antivaxxers need to be gitmoed.  For the safety of Our Democracy.  We are all in this together.


I'm still waiting for all inmates to be required to be vaccinated upon arrival.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They're going to get massive fines of at least 50 Euro.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Izunbacol: I was so confused trying to figure out WTF subby was talking about.  Like, did they fly from Ireland to Massachusetts and party?  Or were they from Mass and arrested in Ireland?

/I wonder if some people don't realize Nantucket is an actual place

So is Limerick.

/ Subby


Hah!  Nice!

wanderluststorytellers.comView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: Ok... now do it in America


The "I won't prosecute piddly-ass crimes" DAs will just cut them loose.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: Rent Party: Izunbacol: I was so confused trying to figure out WTF subby was talking about.  Like, did they fly from Ireland to Massachusetts and party?  Or were they from Mass and arrested in Ireland?

/I wonder if some people don't realize Nantucket is an actual place

So is Limerick.

/ Subby

Hah!  Nice!

[wanderluststorytellers.com image 750x500]


True fact:  Ireland is the tropics of Europe.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Geotpf: common sense is an oxymoron: He said the event in Clifden was "not a frolic" and had taken place in two separate rooms.


As if COVID cares about the nature of the event or how many incomplete partitions there were in its enclosed space.

Covid also doesn't care if there were 49 people in a room or 51, but one would break the rules and one wouldn't.

The bureaucratic reality that any such decision is going to be in some way arbitrary doesn't negate the need for a decision to be made in the first place.
 
