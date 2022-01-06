 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   New Hampshire authorities request that you turn in any extra 7-year-olds that you have around the house. If you're in another state, ship them to New Hampshire   (wcvb.com) divider line
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh man, they're going to get a lot of unwanted 7 year olds

'We're looking for a missing girl. This is a boy'

*tire skreetches* 'He's yours now suckeeeeeeer'
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That mugshot is drugs.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's sad, cute little kid.

Nice of dad to spend money on neck tattoos instead of on food for the kid, mom looks like she just crawled out of a dumpster, this story has it all.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: That's sad, cute little kid.

Nice of dad to spend money on neck tattoos instead of on food for the kid, mom looks like she just crawled out of a dumpster, this story has it all.


They're all cute, then they grow up to be Arthur Shawcross or Eva Braun.
 
alienated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I had any extra 7-year-olds do you think I'd have to sweep my own damn floor ? I mean really subby.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Did I read that right? $1500 in food stamps over 18 months? Can you feed a child on less than $100 a month?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Loris: Did I read that right? $1500 in food stamps over 18 months? Can you feed a child on less than $100 a month?


Not very well - you can keep them alive more or less with great care
 
jtown
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Stepmom's charge seems like going after Al Capone for tax evasion.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Loris: Did I read that right? $1500 in food stamps over 18 months? Can you feed a child on less than $100 a month?


Don't give them some more porridge.
 
btch_cakes
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Salmon: Nice of dad to spend money on neck tattoos instead of on food for the kid


Ok boomer. Next you'll blame it on his avocado toast. Neck tattoos. Concert tickets. It's always the same with you people.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
8-year-olds are right out.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Cute kid. Shame about the parents though.

/hope she's found
//alive and in good condition
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

alienated: If I had any extra 7-year-olds do you think I'd have to sweep my own damn floor ? I mean really subby.


It's my experience it's 7 year olds who cause floor to need sweeping. Not to mention 17 year olds.

HOLY shiat, JUST GRAB A GODDAMN PLATE BEFORE YOU START SHOVING ALL THE FOOD IN THE HOUSE INTO YOUR GAPING MAW!
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: alienated: If I had any extra 7-year-olds do you think I'd have to sweep my own damn floor ? I mean really subby.

It's my experience it's 7 year olds who cause floor to need sweeping. Not to mention 17 year olds.

HOLY shiat, JUST GRAB A GODDAMN PLATE BEFORE YOU START SHOVING ALL THE FOOD IN THE HOUSE INTO YOUR GAPING MAW!


AND WHY THE #*%% IS YOUR COAT STILL ON THE FLOO... STOP HITTING YOUR SISTER WITH THAT IT'S NOT A TOY...NO YOU CANT HAVE COOKIES SUPPER WILL BE READY IN 10... C'MON I SAID AT LEAST GET A PLATE!
 
Frizbone
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If they targeted her for food stamp fraud, I have 100 names to provide to authorities to keep them busy for a long time.
 
