(C|Net)   Cat fitness tracker showcased at CES which sounds like an expensive way to look at the number zero all the time   (cnet.com) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hey, my cats get exercise.  Every time they hear the treat bag or tin of wet food opening, they come running.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What was the pope saying about these people that treat animals like children? Is this now a sin?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's been done.

Confuse-a-Cat - Monty Python's Flying Circus - S01E05
Youtube 1tsIxNci_dE
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: What was the pope saying about these people that treat animals like children? Is this now a sin?


Lowjacking your cat?

I don't know if Jesus had any comments on the issue

