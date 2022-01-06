 Skip to content
 
(YouTube)   Not news: Young kid plays the drums for an orchestra. Fark: The Can Can song. Ultra Fark: He's three years old   (youtube.com) divider line
Erma Gerdd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That was an absolute joy to watch. Thank you, subby.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark: The Can Can song.


You mean 'Orpheus in the Underworld', philistinemitter?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's awesome watching an orchestra try to keep time with a three year old. It's always on the verge of total collapse time-wise.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: Fark: The Can Can song.


You mean 'Orpheus in the Underworld', philistinemitter?


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We gave our three year old a drum kit for Christmas this year, I'm just happy he hasn't choked sucking on one of the sticks yet let alone carry a beat
 
foo monkey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He's probably four now.  They growup so quickly. :(
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Better than Neil Peart
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He was about to go to 4/7 then they started clapping in 4/4
 
Russ1642
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

LewDux: He was about to go to 4/7 then they started clapping in 4/4


A clapping audience is the worst thing for a group of musicians to deal with.
 
muphasta
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My buddy had his kid drumming at 2 years old (started at 2 anyway).
He had 2 albums out by the time he was 12, one of which was produced by the bass player from P.O.D. who also played bass on it.
Kid hasn't played drums since he was about 14 and is in the navy now.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

LewDux: He was about to go to 4/7 then they started clapping in 4/4


David Gilmour once complained about playing the guitar solo for Money which is in 7/8 I believe. He complained so much that it was so hard to do in 7/8, the band decided to drop down to 4/4 so Dave could do his solo. When the solo was over, back to 7/8

Very clever.

The Beatles did it too for We Can Work it out...4/4 for the verse, 3/4 for the chorus. George Harrison's idea.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Salmon: We gave our three year old a drum kit for Christmas this year, I'm just happy he hasn't choked sucking on one of the sticks yet let alone carry a beat


My brother in law got his son a drum kit for Christmas once.

All we did was sit around telling bad jokes just so he could do rimshots. All day long. I still think it's was one of the funniest things ever.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Salmon: We gave our three year old a drum kit for Christmas this year, I'm just happy he hasn't choked sucking on one of the sticks yet let alone carry a beat


I gave my worst enemy's 3 year old a drum kit for Christmas
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
TOTAL FARK : .. In dog years.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Russ1642: LewDux: He was about to go to 4/7 then they started clapping in 4/4

A clapping audience is the worst thing for a group of musicians to deal with.


Shut up and play
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Snarky Puppy " Lingus" Shred
Youtube MK5LBTGlChM
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Three years old, eh?  Aren't they all?

/ Ba
// Dum
/// Tish
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

muphasta: My buddy had his kid drumming at 2 years old (started at 2 anyway).
He had 2 albums out by the time he was 12, one of which was produced by the bass player from P.O.D. who also played bass on it.
Kid hasn't played drums since he was about 14 and is in the navy now.


Yeah. The record of prodigies isn't good.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If Buddy Rich is any indication, that kid is going to be a tyrant some day.
 
Nytfall
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"The Can Can song"? Really? Fark, I am disappoint.
 
Oak
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This appears to be yet another of Loki's tricks.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Venetian Snares- Aaron2
Youtube DZe3s39xtoY
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Russ1642: It's awesome watching an orchestra try to keep time with a three year old. It's always on the verge of total collapse time-wise.


They didn't know how to work with a drummer who could keep a steady tempo.
 
