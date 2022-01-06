 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Pants-ing a referee and threatening to fight him at your son's basketball game is no way to go through life, isn't that right Tennessee state representative Jeremy Faison? Related: what's a de-pants   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    State Rep. Jeremy Faison  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans have a pants fixation.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Pantsing" is a dumb expression. It's "de-pantsing." Because you're taking their pants off. Or de-pantsing them. If you "pantsed" them, you'd be putting pants ON them.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's a de-pants? How am I-yah supposa to know?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get a room sleazeball
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I hope to be able to find the ref and ask for his forgiveness. I was bad wrong


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Repugnacons gonna Repug.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Not Christian, as if that's the largest sensibility being offended here.  I submit that such behavior would be scorned in a Jedi or even an atheist.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

blatz514: I hope to be able to find the ref and ask for his forgiveness. I was bad wrong

[Fark user image 400x225] [View Full Size image _x_]


Came here, quite honestly, for this, leaving dejectedly while shaking a tiny, but respectful fist.
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's like degloving, except it's your pants instead of your gloves.
 
Cache
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Obviously he's a RINO.
(he apologized)
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A Republican politician trying to undress another man? Now that's a story that I've never heard before.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Adults have ruined sports for children.

He should be banned from attending games for a year.  If he repeats his bad behavior after the temporary ban, make it a lifetime ban.  That's assuming he's not in jail for assault (which he won't be because he has connections).
 
Blue_Blazer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
D-Pants | Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! | Adult Swim
Youtube dEwjogp4wIo
 
Pieru [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
D-Pants?

D-Pants | Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! | Adult Swim
Youtube dEwjogp4wIo
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
White privileged Republican man lacks self-control & a moral compass - News at 10
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Didn't even have to look up his political party.  God they are all assholes.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So, no charges of sexual assault?

Perp must be a republican?

You can bet a non Russia-publican would be charged with sexual assault.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I bought a ratty old 911 once and drove it home through torrential rain from Ft. Walton Beach to Atlanta. The targa top leaked so badly I drove the car wearing swim trunks and, at times, a diving mask. My son, 7, was so angry with me because I wouldn't let him ride in the 911, he rode back with his mom, who followed me.  We stop at a Burger King to eat and while I am standing in line he snatches my trunks down to my ankles. Twenty people staring at me and not one person found it anything less than hilarious.  Except him. Dad, I forgot you didn't have underwear.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

extroverted_suicide: It's like degloving, except it's your pants the flesh of your fingers, stripped like a chicken wing because you wore a wedding ring while rock climbing or woodworking, instead of your gloves.


Gruesomed that for you. Seriously, don't search for "degloving," because the pictures of flesh-stripped appendages will haunt your farking dreams.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sort of creepy a man pulling down the pants of another man.  Maybe it's a Christian thing.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
File sexual assault charges and get him on an offender list.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Totally lost my junk..."

Harsh, but fair.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Isn't DePantsis a gov somewhere? Memory runs a bit shorts today. Maybe some fruit will help. I do have some candy hanes left over from Xmas though.
 
Pieru [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Blue_Blazer: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/dEwjogp4​wIo]


Great minds think alike. :)
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Listen, dude clearly peaked in high school and wants to make sure his son peaks in high school too.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

saturn badger: Isn't DePantsis a gov somewhere? Memory runs a bit shorts today. Maybe some fruit will help. I do have some candy hanes left over from Xmas though.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ron_DeS​a​ntis

There's definitely a joke in here somewhere about how he needs to be depants or something, but I ain't coming up with such right now.
 
anfrind
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mad-n-FL: So, no charges of sexual assault?


Perp must be a republican?

You can bet a non Russia-publican would be charged with sexual assault.

Sexual assault is a core conservative value.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Not Christian, as if that's the largest sensibility being offended here.  I submit that such behavior would be scorned in a Jedi or even an atheist.


A Jedi might have approved had he pantsed the referee by using the power of the Force.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Christians sure don't act much like Jesus.

Shouldn't they be saving the rest of us rather than playing a stupid sportsball game?
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Daredevil wasn't known for on court skills
 
lurkey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Combustion: "Pantsing" is a dumb expression. It's "de-pantsing." Because you're taking their pants off. Or de-pantsing them. If you "pantsed" them, you'd be putting pants ON them.


Kinda like "shelled" nuts, or "de-shelled" nuts?
 
FutherMucker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Back in my school days, we called it getting "meatballed." I remember one of the most beautiful girls in school got meatballed by her best friend. I missed that one, but was told that it was remarkable !
/They didn't see the anus though, so was it really?
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Combustion: "Pantsing" is a dumb expression. It's "de-pantsing." Because you're taking their pants off. Or de-pantsing them. If you "pantsed" them, you'd be putting pants ON them.


Good luck.  The board wasn't willing to hear my claim on fenestration.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

extroverted_suicide: It's like degloving, except it's your pants instead of your gloves.


Don't.... EVER...GIS degloving.
Yeesh.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My god. This man is so hungry for dick.

/believable rumor
 
special20
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Remember kids... it's a wide-stance-ing, or get a pants-ing.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Sexy Jesus: Not Christian, as if that's the largest sensibility being offended here.  I submit that such behavior would be scorned in a Jedi or even an atheist.

A Jedi might have approved had he pantsed the referee by using the power of the Force.


I wrote some weird shiat once about a Jedi who didn't have control of his powers and kept inadvertently killing people holding up lines and making blouses fly away.
 
Setitie
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Gay
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Faison has no more intellectual acumen than a 5th grader.
/he's a farking embarrassment
 
jake_lex
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Got a sawbuck here that this dude forgot to mention that he was shiatfaced
 
JerkStore
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He isn't gay, he just has a wide stance on the basketball court.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Could be worse. It could have been a de-bagging (older name for the same thing as a de-pantsing) AND a radishing...

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x5t​0​01g

\skip to 07:03
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Christians sure don't act much like Jesus.

Shouldn't they be saving the rest of us rather than playing a stupid sportsball game?
[Fark user image image 425x528]

/Daredevil wasn't known for on court skills


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tman144
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Adults have ruined sports for children.

He should be banned from attending games for a year.  If he repeats his bad behavior after the temporary ban, make it a lifetime ban.  That's assuming he's not in jail for assault (which he won't be because he has connections).


Or, you know, JAIL! Since he committed battery.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

lurkey: Combustion: "Pantsing" is a dumb expression. It's "de-pantsing." Because you're taking their pants off. Or de-pantsing them. If you "pantsed" them, you'd be putting pants ON them.

Kinda like "shelled" nuts, or "de-shelled" nuts?


Is a sub-par golfer good or bad?
 
LineNoise
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
pantsing someone with a sense of humor is always funny

pantsing someone else is wrong. Lets leave it at that.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Cache: Obviously he's a RINO.
(he apologized)


What a beta cuck. Clearly not a real man.
 
ippolit
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Sexy Jesus: Gordon Bennett: Sexy Jesus: Not Christian, as if that's the largest sensibility being offended here.  I submit that such behavior would be scorned in a Jedi or even an atheist.

A Jedi might have approved had he pantsed the referee by using the power of the Force.

I wrote some weird shiat once about a Jedi who didn't have control of his powers and kept inadvertently killing people holding up lines and making blouses fly away.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
