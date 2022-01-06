 Skip to content
(Scientific American)   How flurona is yet another example of social media getting science all wrong   (scientificamerican.com) divider line
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Social media spreading falls narratives to get you to keep staring at their web site / app makes more sense than anything else.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Social media spreading falls narratives to get you to keep staring at their web site / app makes more sense than anything else.


LeT tHaT sInK iN!
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: Nadie_AZ: Social media spreading falls narratives to get you to keep staring at their web site / app makes more sense than anything else.

LeT tHaT sInK iN!


Ack! I had a quote in there that didn't paste and couple that with the misspelling, I caught the derp.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Too bad this can't be cleaned and re-greenlit
 
I sound fat
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: themindiswatching: Nadie_AZ: Social media spreading falls narratives to get you to keep staring at their web site / app makes more sense than anything else.

LeT tHaT sInK iN!

Ack! I had a quote in there that didn't paste and couple that with the misspelling, I caught the derp.


Its a corona thread.  Typos give you more credibility.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Falls Narratives sounds like a quiet, cozy, every man's  community.
 
taglius
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
clickbait fear-porn. Shame on them
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Falls Narratives sounds like a quiet, cozy, every man's  community.


Classy, but not pretentious.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Flurona should be a drag queen name.
 
abbarach
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The first clue it was bullshiat: It was posted to social media.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
But what about Chicken Poxarona! Measalarona! Or the dreaded Chickenpoxameasalarona (great with breadsticks!)! Or Rice-a-Rona, started in San Francisco!
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I hate people so much some times....
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It sounds like a mix of flora and fauna and please don't have sex with plants
 
SouthParkCon [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm looking forward to flupriapism.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I thought covid was just a flu according to social media? Wouldn't it be a fluflu then?
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
FTFA: "However, co-infection with influenza did result in more COVID-19 patients having respiratory failure and needing mechanical ventilators."

So... it's not very common (various levels of <1% in the article), it's not anything special, and it's of course not some combined super-virus, but having both does still increase your chances of landing on a vent.

So it's not something to be super concerned about, but a flu shot's still a very good idea.
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Social Media getting science all wrong" is a tautology
 
LineNoise
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Since its a health care thread i just wanted to be at the top saying i believe i have covid, the flu, carpal tunnel syndrome because i sneezed tuesday, plus this thing called Steve69 that my cousins college roommate created in plague inc, because the symptoms are dead on, despite being quintuple vaccinated before the vaccines for each were created, and wearing a mask since the LBJ years.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Don't worry. If it's not real yet, a TikTok challenge is to lick McDonald's door handles will make it real.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Social media spreading falls narratives to get you to keep staring at their web site / app makes more sense than anything else.


yet HERE we are.
 
AnyName
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Scientific American loosing Twitter/FaceBook/Youtube accounts in 5...4...3...
 
AnyName
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
damnit "losing"
 
p51d007
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"social media" only started to spread it, after the MAINSTREAM media did!
 
lurkey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Flurona di Morona.
 
