(NPR)   You barely speak one language proficiently, but new studies suggest your dog might be bilingual. He's probably a better connoisseur of good steak than you, too   (npr.org) divider line
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Seems obvious she'd speak both dog and people.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See!  You let the gays get married and now the dogs are freaking bilingual!  You were warned!!!11!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hallo Dawg! Willst du vorbeikommen und meinen riechen?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sprgrss
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My dog behaves better when I speak German to him than when I speak English.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

sprgrss: My dog behaves better when I speak German to him than when I speak English.


I forgot to add, Dutch just confuses him.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

sprgrss: I forgot to add, Dutch just confuses him


I think even the Dutch have a hard time understanding Dutch.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The wife told me about one of her friends who had adopted an abandoned chihuahua and they were trying to get it to come to them. They kept calling to it, telling it "here" and "come here," but it wouldn't listen. Finally one of them said "aqui" and the little dog promptly came across the room and sat next to them. They then tried several other commands in Spanish, and the dog was actually well trained. It just didn't speak English.
 
trvth [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sure he's a connoisseur, if "connoisseur" means "one who snarfs down food without chewing".
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My dog, when she was a pup, would mostly ignore us when we were trying to get her to stop doing something until, once in frustration I said "Oiga!"  (Listen in spanish)
She immediately stopped.

She doesn't seem to speak any other Spanish though. She sure knows what sandwich means.
 
