(PennLive)   Pennsylvania Farm Show Butter Sculpture celebrates 'Urban' and 'Rural' agriculturalists coming together by toasting glasses of milk. Not sure if racist and offended or inclusive and pleasantly surprised   (pennlive.com) divider line
19
scobee1210 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is it a lose-lose, or a win-win?
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not bad but last year's sculpture had Gritty, so no contest there.

Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's buttermilk subby.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Third Man: Not bad but last year's sculpture had Gritty, so no contest there.

I see two Grittys in that picture.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Around here urban agriculture is pretty much just industrial marijuana grow houses.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks good to me. I grew up in Michigan, and if I were a 20-something today I would move to Detroit for the cheap land. There's lotsa interesting stuff going on.

Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chocolate milk need not apply.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nirbo: Chocolate milk need not apply.


It's unfortunate.  I often go to the chocolate milk sculpture gallery.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: [Fark user image 800x533]
[Fark user image 435x580]


jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nirbo: Chocolate milk need not apply.


Different cows. Maybe they don't do well in the Pennsylvania climate.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buttery males! And Females!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Not bad but last year's sculpture had Gritty, so no contest there.

[pennlive.com image 493x352]


I'm sure it's the angle, but the bird on the left (Pirate parrot? Eagles eagle?) looks like it has testicles but no cock.
 
dalthas [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Half a ton of butter? You could have a pretty good weekend in Vegas with that.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh, the hipster and the cowman should be friends
Oh, the hipster and the cowman should be friends
One man likes to shape his brow
The other likes to chase a cow
But that's no reason why the cain't be friends!
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: The Third Man: Not bad but last year's sculpture had Gritty, so no contest there.

[pennlive.com image 493x352]

I'm sure it's the angle, but the bird on the left (Pirate parrot? Eagles eagle?) looks like it has testicles but no cock.


Tail feathers, but yeah, totally looks like balls from that angle.
 
Mukster [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wasn't it President Abraham Lincoln that said anything is racist if you're brave enough? No wait, that was dildos, sorry.
 
Shryke
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mukster: Wasn't it President Abraham Lincoln that said anything is racist if you're brave enough? No wait, that was dildos, sorry.


Dildos said that? Huh, the things you learn at Fark.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Shryke: the things you learn at Fark


I learned there's a Dildo Canada.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
