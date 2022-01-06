 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Scientists name tree after Leonardo DiCaprio, presumably because its wood doesn't float   (bbc.com) divider line
25
    More: PSA, Plant, plant species, International experts, Last year, Animal, Fungus, Eukaryote, new species of orchids  
•       •       •

337 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 06 Jan 2022 at 8:26 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sticks float.

They wood.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does Natalie have a wood named after her?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
CSB: I refused to see his movies for years because I hated Titanic so much I couldn't see him or Kate Winslet in any role without part of my brain thinking I was about to waste 3.5 hours on a drawn out Romeo and Juliet story.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Could be worse.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: CSB: I refused to see his movies for years because I hated Titanic so much I couldn't see him or Kate Winslet in any role without part of my brain thinking I was about to waste 3.5 hours on a drawn out Romeo and Juliet story.


I somehow managed to never see it. I'm sorry for your pain.
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
At least we've proven Leo isn't a witch!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
24problems.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: CSB: I refused to see his movies for years because I hated Titanic so much I couldn't see him or Kate Winslet in any role without part of my brain thinking I was about to waste 3.5 hours on a drawn out Romeo and Juliet story.


I wasn't as disappointed in Titanic as I was in Independence Day, but it was close.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Huh, not a big DiCaprio fan but his efforts in preserving the Cameroonian Ebo forest is quite remarkable and unexpected. (He probably wants to retire there when his career craters)
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

berylman: Huh, not a big DiCaprio fan but his efforts in preserving the Cameroonian Ebo forest is quite remarkable and unexpected. (He probably wants to retire there when his career craters)


How will it crater?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I believe I'm the only human who has never watched that movie.
The ending was already known.
A boat hits an iceberg, it sinks, people die.
Why waste the time?
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: I believe I'm the only human who has never watched that movie.
The ending was already known.
A boat hits an iceberg, it sinks, people die.
Why waste the time?


Because the part where the guy bounces off the ship on the way down is farking hilarious
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Lignum Vitae wood doesn't float, and it's also known as guaiacum

Coincidence? I think not.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: I believe I'm the only human who has never watched that movie.
The ending was already known.
A boat hits an iceberg, it sinks, people die.
Why waste the time?


I've seen bits of it on TV but never watched the whole thing.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: I believe I'm the only human who has never watched that movie.

The ending was already known.
A boat hits an iceberg, it sinks, people die.
Why waste the time?

The effects were pretty good, and the sets gave a sense of what it might have been like before, during and after the accident.

They had to make it into a date-movie to make any money though, so in came Leo and the stupid story within the story.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: CSB: I refused to see his movies for years because I hated Titanic so much I couldn't see him or Kate Winslet in any role without part of my brain thinking I was about to waste 3.5 hours on a drawn out Romeo and Juliet story.


Have one on me.

th.bing.comView Full Size


/got dragged to that
//why did you throw the diamond overboard, you stupid biatch
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: I believe I'm the only human who has never watched that movie.
The ending was already known.
A boat hits an iceberg, it sinks, people die.
Why waste the time?


Two words: Billy Zane.  At least, my adolescent self found him intriguing, despite playing a two-dimensional baddie.  That speaking voice, though...
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fano:How will it crater?

You already know the answer.  Baby goats, hundreds of them storm the set of Titanic II. Leonardo has no choice to placate this wildrous herd but to have sex with all of them while the film is rolling
 
Salmon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Some celebs spend all their time seeking camera attention and making sure that they're always in the spotlight, Leo spends his time suntanning with bevies of supermodels on beaches on secret rich people islands that we've never heard of nor are allowed to visit.

I respect the latter.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [pics.me.me image 300x307]


Good joke but I'm a Scorpio, we don't believe in astrology.
 
bittermang
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Some day in a few hundred years, I hope an adult comes along and gives all these stupid farking publicity stunts some actual real names.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Lab Monkey: SloppyFrenchKisser: I believe I'm the only human who has never watched that movie.

The ending was already known.
A boat hits an iceberg, it sinks, people die.
Why waste the time?

Two words: Billy Zane.

Yeah, he was great.

Fark user imageView Full Size


"Oh, I see we have an honest thief."
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: SloppyFrenchKisser: I believe I'm the only human who has never watched that movie.
The ending was already known.
A boat hits an iceberg, it sinks, people die.
Why waste the time?

Because the part where the guy bounces off the ship on the way down is farking hilarious


Thank you!

The only redeeming part of having seen that movie was the sound it made when the guy hit the propeller.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.