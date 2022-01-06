 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Venice residents discover that simply moving the homeless without providing them, you know... homes, is like digging a hole in water   (abc7.com) divider line
    Followup, Homelessness, Los Angeles, Venice boardwalk  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But, subby, if you give homeless people homes, then for all intensive purposes what you're doing is giving people an incentive to be homeless. Why would you work and use your own money to buy a house when you can just move onto the street and then, as a result, be given a house for free? Your incentivizing homelessness, in other words, in much the same way that things like food stamps, which let poor hungry people get free food, incentivize being poor and hungry. Want free food? Just stop working for a while and lose some weight, and boom -- you're getting fed for free.

This, ironically, is also why tax schemes where rich people are taxed at a higher rate than poor people are, at their most basic level, complete failures. See, there are poor people out there who pay as little as a 5, 10, maybe 15 percent tax rate. And some of them don't even pay anything! That's basically zero percent! But meanwhile, hard-working, risk-taking job creators get taxed at 20, 25, 30 percent. Sometimes even more. And there are Democrats who want to tax even higher than that! It's entirely conceivable that there are job creators out there who'd need to get a second job just to pay the taxes on their first job. And how is that fair? Poor people complain about working multiple jobs to scrape by -- now rich people have to do the same thing, too? And, see, just like that we're back at what's actually being incentivized by the policy in question -- in this case, not being rich at all. I've heard of rich people -- very rich people, who just decide overnight that it's not worth being rich anymore if they're going to be taxed as high as they're being taxed. And so what do they end up doing? Well, they're on the street, being poor and hungry, and getting free houses and food.

Except it's not free of course, because it's the taxpayers who pay. Except no rich people are getting taxed anymore, because they've all decided to be poor instead. So now it's the poor people and their 5, 10, 15 percent tax rates paying for houses and food for the formerly wealthy.

Do you like that outcome? Somehow I don't think you do. But here we are.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just make being homeless illegal then ship them all into for profit prisons and set up an offshore bank account for the the kickbacks. Simple.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupGuru: Just make being homeless illegal then ship them all into for profit prisons and set up an offshore bank account for the the kickbacks. Simple.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People want to view homelessness as a person problem so they can blame individuals. Viewing it for what it is would require a change to society but no, it can't be us that are out of touch, it's the homeless.
 
AnyName
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird.  You'd think their tents would just sink into the canals.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there are homeless people, that tells me there are too many people.  Time to purge the people with giga resources and have the resources redistributed to the collective.  We keep purging off the top until the problem is solved.

Problem solved.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds to me like Venice Beach is becoming a hangout for the homeless.  The 80s are back, baby!
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's hard to remember that in the 70s and 80s, some of the beaches in LA were a place you wanted to avoid.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article literally says they were moved into homes:

In August, as part of a program spearheaded by Bonin's office, more than 200 unhoused people living in a large encampment on the boardwalk were moved into housing.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The irony here is that there is a dedicated fund of money from a quarter cent on the sales tax to fund housing for the homeless, but whenever the city tries to build any homeless shelter anywhere except Skid Row, this happens at the public hearing for such:

media.cnn.comView Full Size


So the public officials run away in fear of their lives and nothing gets built.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just last summer, hundreds of unhoused people and their tents were removed from large encampments along the Venice boardwalk and moved to supportive housing.

You mean to tell me getting them a place to live with some support isn't the answer?  NO WAY!
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: The article literally says they were moved into homes:

In August, as part of a program spearheaded by Bonin's office, more than 200 unhoused people living in a large encampment on the boardwalk were moved into housing.


Ah well.  200 people got homes and that should have solved homelessness entirely.  Got it.
 
jso2897
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Walker: The article literally says they were moved into homes:

In August, as part of a program spearheaded by Bonin's office, more than 200 unhoused people living in a large encampment on the boardwalk were moved into housing.


There are some 63,000 people homeless in L.A. County.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If I had my way, we'd round up all the long-term people homeless by choice and put em in a big cage match. 50 people enter, 1 person leaves.

Baron Bloodbath's Brutal Bum Battles, they call it.

We stream the fight throughout the globe, $75 bucks a pop. I take only a modest fee of 33.3%. Winner takes $10 million or half of the take, whichever is less. Then the rest goes to the promoters, networks, etc.

We'd have a lot fewer homeless folks, and a lot more people pretending to be homeless folks! My money is on Crazy Larry, give him a 40 and he'll do anything!

/satire off
//homelessness has no good solutions
 
dbaggins
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
We will always have some number of homeless people in the nicer parts of the country.   The recent problem is the HUGE increase in the number of homeless people.   In most of the California towns I see way more homeless people than 10 years ago.

The scale of things has gotten larger than specific communities can manage.  Also, homelessness should be mitigated at the state level and not left up to specific communities to shoulder the burdens.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
California's homeless problem has always been a visible thorn in the side of a great state. Growing up there in the 80s there were always areas where there were concentrations of hobos drunks crazies etc. In all the beach towns where I lived and visited.

Went back there over the summer after a long time away and it was breath taking how vast it had become. What was once a block or two was now whole sector neighborhoods in Oakland, santa monica was crawling w addicts and other desperate disgusting people in really bad shape. By the hundred.

Complex complicated problem w no easy solution but it does sound like a lot of it is self exacerbated by the policies of the state: giving money w out requiring treatment t, other states sending CA theirs homeless, CA resources unable to effectively build temp housing cheaply, etc.

Just made me glad to be away from LA and the Bay area.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jso2897: Walker: The article literally says they were moved into homes:

In August, as part of a program spearheaded by Bonin's office, more than 200 unhoused people living in a large encampment on the boardwalk were moved into housing.

There are some 63,000 people homeless in L.A. County.


There are so many people sitting on the streets of LA at the moment they're starting to worry about cholera again. No shiat. Or rather, lots and lots of shiat.
 
Drank_the_40_water
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
In before the wall of text bad faith arguments about how housing as a right means everyone will need a corner apartment and housing as a right means everyone will dump water on the floor incessantly causing mold problems for their downstairs neighbors because we can't stop them because housing is a right.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jso2897: Walker: The article literally says they were moved into homes:

In August, as part of a program spearheaded by Bonin's office, more than 200 unhoused people living in a large encampment on the boardwalk were moved into housing.

There are some 63,000 people homeless in L.A. County.


They did this throughout the whole city.  Or, at least they did around my neighborhood in the SV valley.  I've noticed a significant drop in homeless around me.  I could not say that a year ago....it was bad.  Two tent cities in a block from my home.  Those are now gone.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I thought this might be about Venice, FL, which puts its homeless on a bus to Sarasota.  Sarasota then puts them on a bus for St. Pete.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AnyName: Weird.  You'd think their tents would just sink into the canals.


Are the alleys water too? How do they dumpster dive?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I suppose they could reopen the asylums and any homeless people found to be insane could be forcibly committed to them.

/ 1950s solutions
// You'd have to  be insane to live out on  the streets.
 
Drank_the_40_water
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: If I had my way, we'd round up all the long-term people homeless by choice and put em in a big cage match. 50 people enter, 1 person leaves.

Baron Bloodbath's Brutal Bum Battles, they call it.

We stream the fight throughout the globe, $75 bucks a pop. I take only a modest fee of 33.3%. Winner takes $10 million or half of the take, whichever is less. Then the rest goes to the promoters, networks, etc.

We'd have a lot fewer homeless folks, and a lot more people pretending to be homeless folks! My money is on Crazy Larry, give him a 40 and he'll do anything!

/satire off


//homelessness has no good easy solutions

Ftfy
 
drewogatory
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: If I had my way, we'd round up all the long-term people homeless by choice and put em in a big cage match. 50 people enter, 1 person leaves.

Baron Bloodbath's Brutal Bum Battles, they call it.

We stream the fight throughout the globe, $75 bucks a pop. I take only a modest fee of 33.3%. Winner takes $10 million or half of the take, whichever is less. Then the rest goes to the promoters, networks, etc.

We'd have a lot fewer homeless folks, and a lot more people pretending to be homeless folks! My money is on Crazy Larry, give him a 40 and he'll do anything!

/satire off
//homelessness has no good solutions


Covid really lets us down here, fentanyl can't do all the work.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Cafe Threads:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Please, please, please, fellow farkers.

Tell me that I'm not the only one that hears Steven Tyler's caterwauling in my head for at least 20 minutes every time someone posts this.

WAKE UP KIDS! It's half past the youth,
Ain' nothin' really changing but the date!
You a grand slammer but you know Babe Ruth
You gotta learn loyn how to relate,
or you'll be swingin from a pearly gate!
You got all the answers, lo and behold,
you got the right key baby but the wrong key hole, YO!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o-0lA​h​noDlU
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Same solution to both problems, freeze it first.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
what if we made fake town on the outskirts of LA with sidewalks to sleep on, alleys to poop in, playgrounds where you could get high without being hassled by playing children, we could make the whole place a trash can, seriously, you can just discard any item wherever you want, outside your tent, inside your tent, around your neighbor's tent, etc. there would be houses, of course, but nobody would live in them; we will use them for trash storage.

we could call it Rock Ridge.

/because at this point, there are so many organizations to help that if you are not taking advantage of those, you obviously want to sleep outside and/or you are crazy and i'm getting to the point where we should house those folks against their will because they are incapable of taking care of themselves. AND our tax dollars will pay for it.
 
drtgb
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"You only moved the homeless. You didn't solve the problem!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I think we should  require each Democratic voter to house one homeless person.  That way the homeless person has a home, and the Democrat could have the good feeling for having done something to end homelessness.  It's a win-win.  Plus, the Democrat could learn how to get urine and vomit stains out of their carpets.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dbaggins: We will always have some number of homeless people in the nicer parts of the country.   The recent problem is the HUGE increase in the number of homeless people.   In most of the California towns I see way more homeless people than 10 years ago.

The scale of things has gotten larger than specific communities can manage.  Also, homelessness should be mitigated at the state level and not left up to specific communities to shoulder the burdens.


Martin v. Boise is a thing.  Basically, it is now illegal to arrest somebody for camping on any public land, unless there are open shelter beds available, under the ban of cruel and unusual punishment (and I've seen one legal interpretation that they have to be unrestrictedshelter beds; IE, if the place bans alcohol, say, it doesn't count).  So far, this only applies to the Ninth Circuit (in which California is part of), but the Supremes declined to get involved, so it'll probably spread nationwide eventually.

So, homeless people no longer need to hide under underpasses and behind fences.  They can camp right on the lawn to city hall.  So it just seems like there are more homeless people, when they are just not hiding any more.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: Cafe Threads:

[Fark user image image 750x900]

Please, please, please, fellow farkers.

Tell me that I'm not the only one that hears Steven Tyler's caterwauling in my head for at least 20 minutes every time someone posts this.

WAKE UP KIDS! It's half past the youth,
Ain' nothin' really changing but the date!
You a grand slammer but you know Babe Ruth
You gotta learn loyn how to relate,
or you'll be swingin from a pearly gate!
You got all the answers, lo and behold,
you got the right key baby but the wrong key hole, YO!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o-0lAh​noDlU


Just you, Aerosmith sucks
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PvtStash
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: But, subby, if you give homeless people homes, then for all intensive purposes what you're doing is giving people an incentive to be homeless. Why would you work and use your own money to buy a house when you can just move onto the street and then, as a result, be given a house for free? Your incentivizing homelessness, in other words, in much the same way that things like food stamps, which let poor hungry people get free food, incentivize being poor and hungry. Want free food? Just stop working for a while and lose some weight, and boom -- you're getting fed for free.

This, ironically, is also why tax schemes where rich people are taxed at a higher rate than poor people are, at their most basic level, complete failures. See, there are poor people out there who pay as little as a 5, 10, maybe 15 percent tax rate. And some of them don't even pay anything! That's basically zero percent! But meanwhile, hard-working, risk-taking job creators get taxed at 20, 25, 30 percent. Sometimes even more. And there are Democrats who want to tax even higher than that! It's entirely conceivable that there are job creators out there who'd need to get a second job just to pay the taxes on their first job. And how is that fair? Poor people complain about working multiple jobs to scrape by -- now rich people have to do the same thing, too? And, see, just like that we're back at what's actually being incentivized by the policy in question -- in this case, not being rich at all. I've heard of rich people -- very rich people, who just decide overnight that it's not worth being rich anymore if they're going to be taxed as high as they're being taxed. And so what do they end up doing? Well, they're on the street, being poor and hungry, and getting free houses and food.

Except it's not free of course, because it's the taxpayers who pay. Except no rich people are getting taxed anymore, because they've all decided to be poor instead. So now it's the poor people and their 5, 10, 15 percent ta ...


Uhhh...so let me be sure i get you here.
You belvei the human norm, the typical example of an American, is as lazy and underhand as you describe there.

So i would also then assume, you do not belvei n the right to vote, sense the typical example of what you believe a voting citizen to be, is unworthy of that vote if they are so lazy, selfish, and  underhanded.

Is that right? you would advocate for a ruling class to be in charge of all those lay about do nothing liars?
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They took the 1996 Atlanta Olympics homeless solution.  Free Bus Tickets out of town, Miami actually complained. The other thing they did for those who wouldn't take bus tickets if they threw a 3 week long block party in old warehouses with free food, places to sleep even DJs every night.  for 3 weeks there were no homeless in Atlanta.
 
jtown
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My city's been "dismantling" homeless camps in recent months.  "You don't have to go home but you can't stay here" doesn't work well when there's nowhere they're allowed to exist.  People seem shocked (Shocked!) that destroying the camps doesn't eliminate the homeless and they just move to a new spot.  Last month, they were by the freeway, then they were down by the river, now they're under a bridge but not the bridge they were under before they were by the freeway.

And our potential housing projects keep meeting friction, both internal and external.  There's a tiny house project that's fully built and funded but they're only operating at a fraction of capacity because they're incredibly selective about who they let in.  They could be housing several times the number of people they have but the rest apparently aren't good enough to live in sheds.

We've had a couple hotel-to-home projects announced but one's already shut down because of NIMBY rage.  It had already been housing homeless but they're going to get the boot in March now that the outrageous project has been exposed.  Sucks because it seems like a good location.  Other than a couple apartment buildings, it's a commercial area.  Support services on site.  Bus stop right out front.  A couple nearby fast food places, dollar store store, and Walmart all a short walk.  Instead, they'll be back on the streets while it's still in the 30s at night.
 
Alunan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There are two types of homeless. Temporary and Systemic. You can create the services that play well in public opinion to help the temporary (food, housing, transportation) get back on their feet, but unless you are willing to have a conversation where conservatives are willing to concede and fund a comprehensive system with tiered mental health levels and progressives are willing to concede that the systemically homeless aren't in a mental position to make decisions for themselves and we shouldn't pretend they are, then it's not going to get solved.

Conservatives don't want to spend the money, Progressives don't want to abridge their rights.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
if you want to solve the homeless problem you have to get at the roots of the issue which vary from person to person and even then you will always have a few who prefer to live on the streets.

The solution is not easy and it likely will never 100% end homelessness.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jso2897: Walker: The article literally says they were moved into homes:

In August, as part of a program spearheaded by Bonin's office, more than 200 unhoused people living in a large encampment on the boardwalk were moved into housing.

There are some 63,000 people homeless in L.A. County.


Homeless ≠ living in a tent
 
fsbilly
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: They took the 1996 Atlanta Olympics homeless solution.  Free Bus Tickets out of town, Miami actually complained. The other thing they did for those who wouldn't take bus tickets if they threw a 3 week long block party in old warehouses with free food, places to sleep even DJs every night.  for 3 weeks there were no homeless in Atlanta.


Guess where the Olympics are going to be in six years... I'm investing in pacifiers.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: California's homeless problem has always been a visible thorn in the side of a great state. Growing up there in the 80s there were always areas where there were concentrations of hobos drunks crazies etc. In all the beach towns where I lived and visited.

Went back there over the summer after a long time away and it was breath taking how vast it had become. What was once a block or two was now whole sector neighborhoods in Oakland, santa monica was crawling w addicts and other desperate disgusting people in really bad shape. By the hundred.

Complex complicated problem w no easy solution but it does sound like a lot of it is self exacerbated by the policies of the state: giving money w out requiring treatment t, other states sending CA theirs homeless, CA resources unable to effectively build temp housing cheaply, etc.

Just made me glad to be away from LA and the Bay area.


Username checks out.

/Shower of bastards, right?
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, Austin basically just bought hotels (or converted hotels they'd previously bought for COVID-19 response purposes) within walking distance of the main homeless camps to use as shelters and, oh, look, no more tent cities anywhere.  Barely any tents at all, even.

Like, right now, at this specific point in history, when half the hospitality sector was nuked from orbit by a plague intentionally inflicted on us by the previous presidential administration?  When a bunch of hotels are sitting around empty and the owners need to sell and cut their losses anyhow?  This is not a problem you need to be a rocket-surgeon to solve as a municipality with a farking development budget sitting right there that probably needs to be repurposed anyhow.

It turns out that the practical solution for homelessness actually is "just give them a home".  Or at least a fixed residence where they can get mail and file job applications and shiat.

// The vast majority of homeless people are not mentally ill.  That's a lie and has always been a lie since the neoliberals started that shiat up in the 1980s.  Anyone telling you that they "can't be helped" isn't a wise person who's telling you a hard truth, they're either an idiot or intentionally lying to you for malicious purposes.  Something like nine in ten of the current homeless population is currently holding down a job on which they have to pay taxes.  Not net taxes, for obvious reasons, but one where they get a W-2 like everyone else.  Homeless people are overwhelmingly people equivalent to you or me in every real capacity who have just gotten screwed by capitalism's inherent failures to fulfill the bare-minimum basic requirements of what an economic system has to do to actually count as an economic system.
 
