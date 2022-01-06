 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   Scientists announce that they will be sailing to the "place in the world that's the hardest to get to" in order to study our melting Doomsday Glacier. And guess what ship they're sailing to get there   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Amaco Cadiz?
Lusitania?
USS Indianapolis?
Mary Celeste?
 
CheetahOlivetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Great Googly Moogly.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flying Dutchman?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like there's a "your mom" joke in here somewhere, but I'm having trouble nailing it.

/unlike your mom.
//ha, got one
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
subby, no one here cares about the boat, we care about the ROV they've got to send under the glacier/sea ice!

Fark user imageView Full Size


also, if you want to shake with fear about this glacier, Rolling Stone, of all places, has got your back!

let's just say "more than two feet (65 centimeters) over hundreds of years" might NOT take "100s of years" at all......
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the name of the ship? Did I miss it?
I saw that there are two remote vessels Ran(I love Akira Kurosawa) and Boaty Mcboatface but what is the ship's name?
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is such a stupid f****** God damn name.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: What's the name of the ship? Did I miss it?

I saw that there are two remote vessels Ran(I love Akira Kurosawa) and Boaty Mcboatface but what is the ship's name?

I'm assuming subby is referring to Boaty McBoatface.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

spongeboob: What's the name of the ship? Did I miss it?
I saw that there are two remote vessels Ran(I love Akira Kurosawa) and Boaty Mcboatface but what is the ship's name?


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nathani​e​l_B._Palmer_(icebreaker)

Erin Pettit, from my uni, Oregon State, is on the trip.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Oh yeah, forgot to mention, Shackleton died 100 years ago yesterday.   If you want to read a real life "adventure", Endurance: Shackleton's Incredible Voyage.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Edmund Fitzgerald II
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Botany Bay?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: That is such a stupid f****** God damn name.


Yes, but Boris de Pfeffel is his name and it's not his fault his parents gave him that dumb name or cut his hair that way.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The Good Ship Lollipop?
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Sloop John B?
 
doofusgumby
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

spongeboob: What's the name of the ship? Did I miss it?
I saw that there are two remote vessels Ran(I love Akira Kurosawa) and Boaty Mcboatface but what is the ship's name?


Shippy McShipface.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Titanic?
 
dennysgod
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Edmund Fitzgerald II



encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yeah well, up here in WA, we have snowplows named Sir Plows-A-Lot, The Big Leplowski, and Plowie McPlow Plow.
 
olorin604
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
S.S. minnow
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Help us boaty mcboatface, you're our only boat
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The Beagle?
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Enterprise?
 
Mathematics of Wonton Burrito Meals
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
HMS Fart Box?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Yeah well, up here in WA, we have snowplows named Sir Plows-A-Lot, The Big Leplowski, and Plowie McPlow Plow.


Yeah, well here in ATL....what's a snowplow?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Yeah well, up here in WA, we have snowplows named Sir Plows-A-Lot, The Big Leplowski, and Plowie McPlow Plow.


https://www.cnet.com/roadshow/news/sc​o​tland-snow-plows-names-titles/
 
dryknife
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
synithium
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
All fun and games until Boaty McBoatface becomes fully sentient and decides to expand its watery territory by flooding ours with a giant glacier.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: That is such a stupid f****** God damn name.


I like it. It's a reminder that my fellow Americans don't have a monopoly on being overwhelmingly f__king stupid.
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The frigate Matilda Briggs?

Frigate Matilda! Frigate Matilda!Won't you come frig in the riggin' with me?Oh we swung from the bunk and bungedanother cabin boy!Won't you frig old Matilda with me!
 
macadamnut
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
MindStalker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Help us boaty mcboatface, you're our only boat


This isn't the original Boaty. I'm not sure why they named an sub BMBF, it really makes no sense
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Benny Hill:  I will be sailing there in the Unsinkable II
Announcer: What happened to the Unsinkable I?
Benny Hill:  Oh, it sank
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Was hoping it would be the Calypso

But no
She is still rotting in dry dock
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
my honest first guess, before i clicked was "the attenborough?"

and i think i MAY be sorta technically correct:

'Boaty McBoatface' ship named after Sir David Attenborough
 
The5thElement
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
USS Caine? The strawberries are really good and fresh on that ship, but the captain has some.....issues.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

luna1580: subby, no one here cares about the boat, we care about the ROV they've got to send under the glacier/sea ice!

[Fark user image image 775x436]

also, if you want to shake with fear about this glacier, Rolling Stone, of all places, has got your back!

let's just say "more than two feet (65 centimeters) over hundreds of years" might NOT take "100s of years" at all......


Honestly, I'm embarrassed imagining the next generation reading history books about this unmanned sub's name and about close to half the American population voting for a reality show guy and they'll really think we lived through a period of Idiocracy.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: luna1580: subby, no one here cares about the boat, we care about the ROV they've got to send under the glacier/sea ice!

[Fark user image image 775x436]

also, if you want to shake with fear about this glacier, Rolling Stone, of all places, has got your back!

let's just say "more than two feet (65 centimeters) over hundreds of years" might NOT take "100s of years" at all......

Honestly, I'm embarrassed imagining the next generation reading history books about this unmanned sub's name and about close to half the American population voting for a reality show guy and they'll really think we lived through a period of Idiocracy.


Next generation? I've been saying this for better than 5 years already.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The good ship Venus?

/By Christ, you should've seen us...
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Florida-sized glacier has gotten the nickname the "doomsday glacier" because of how much ice it has and how much seas could rise if it all melts - more than two feet (65 centimeters) over hundreds of years.

Technically the ice doesn't need to melt; if the entirety of the glacier broke of from the continent and floated free sea level would still rise
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Posiden?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ImpendingCynic: Titanic?


I would've gone with Britannic because while both stories are farked up the Britannic is arguably worse because it was being used as a hospital at the time, plus the lifeboats getting sucked into the still-turning propellers is way worse than freezing to death.
 
