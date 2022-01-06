 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Driving the wrong way on the interstate, stopping and removing your clothes, and then running away is no way to go through life, Iowa man   (cbs2iowa.com) divider line
17
    More: PSA, New details, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Waterloo, Iowa, Linn County, Iowa, crash, portion  
•       •       •

348 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jan 2022 at 5:16 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He must've been chemically enhanced.  The wind chill around there this morning was like minus 28F.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp. It's not Florida, it's Iowa:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hm, PCP?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This seems to happen a lot lately in car crashes.
They get in a crash and then take off all their clothes.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: This seems to happen a lot lately in car crashes.
They get in a crash and then take off all their clothes.


J.G. Ballard is nodding at this from the afterlife.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Hm, PCP?


I'm thinking the ever popular meth. Its very popular in the central states I understand.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Antonio Brown moved to Iowa?
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I totally thought this was going to be another Antonio Brown story until Iowa suddenly appeared.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One step ahead, I drive naked anyway!
 
Wookie Milson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that's where Antonio Brown went after taking in a Nets game. I thought he was a Florida Man.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Says you Subby!!! I'm not stopping!
 
kindms
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Walker: This seems to happen a lot lately in car crashes.
They get in a crash and then take off all their clothes.


concussive brain trauma can result in people getting naked
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The wrong way is just a matter of perspective.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Iowa-Bama Man!!!
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

blodyholy: Welp. It's not Florida, it's Iowa:

[Fark user image 540x960]


Well, I live a couple of miles from there (42nd and Willowood Rd).  Clearly this is really sad because the guy was probably (possibly) drunk but was clearly having a manic meltdown.  Since (as you well know) we did get above -1 F today I'm thinking he was in seriously bad shape when they finally found him.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

steklo: State_College_Arsonist: Hm, PCP?

I'm thinking the ever popular meth. Its very popular in the central states I understand.


It's not hard to understand, the ITF (Invisible Task Force) can't see you if you're naked. Problem is that the very visible task force can see you.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
How much?


Iowa man
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.