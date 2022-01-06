 Skip to content
(MSN)   Your partner has irritable bowel syndrome, which sometimes causes him to occupy the bathroom for 40 minutes or longer. Yet you have to pee really bad. Well there's always the litter box   (msn.com) divider line
farkitallletitend [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
WHAT THE HELL ARE YOU DOING IN THE BATHROOM DAY AND NIGHT?
Youtube AS1HIThPcz8
 
Mrs. Snipes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She should pee in his sock drawer next time.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Separate bathrooms is a godsend for any relationship.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How to freak out your cat.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm female and my wife is female. Whenever we both have to pee at the same time, the tub is getting used.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

theteacher: I'm female and my wife is female. Whenever we both have to pee at the same time, the tub is getting used.


I was going to say the tub, but I see that's been covered. Now, IBS is a whole other story.
 
Ktonos [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ambivalence: Separate bathrooms is a godsend for any relationship.


This is truth. When the missus and I were looking for a house, if there was only one bathroom, that was an immediate disqualifier.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ktonos: Ambivalence: Separate bathrooms is a godsend for any relationship.

This is truth. When the missus and I were looking for a house, if there was only one bathroom, that was an immediate disqualifier.


In 2019, we moved into a two-family (stepdaughter and grandson live in the other "half") house. We have one bathroom on our side, they have one on theirs. My hubby and I have 3 bedrooms. (One normal-sized and two smaller ones.) That middle bedroom, the one right next to ours, is going to become a third bathroom for this house. Done. Discussion over!!! I don't care if our kitchen looks like 1980 threw up all over itself. That bathroom comes first!!!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Just pee in the pickle jar, no one will notice.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Spread your legs.  Spread 'em farther.  You know my aim is bad.  Well, I said my aim was bad!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What is the solution?
Depends
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The happiest day in a marriage is not the birth of a child, nor is it the day you get married.  Nay.  It is the day you can finally afford a place with 1 toilet per person.

That being said, a good slop sink is usually a valid substitute in a pinch.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Or hire yourself out for a porn shoot.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There's worse choices. Better ones too. (sink, especially laundry sink, back yard, basement floor drain)
 
BeotchPudding [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Was the kitchen sink filled with dirty dishes?
 
CptnSpldng [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I was saddened when an ice storm took out the huge decorative yew beside our front porch. Being the one guy in a tiny house with a wife and two daughters and only one bathroom, that dense and tall shrubbery covered up many a nighttime release.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You know, there's a subreddit for this kind of thing.
 
CptnSpldng [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Invincible: There's worse choices. Better ones too. (sink, especially laundry sink, back yard, basement floor drain)


Plastic gallon jugs.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I once lived in a house with three women and I had to utilize the slop sink in the basement more than once.
 
oldfarthenry [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Is there a wooded area close by where your husband could "pope one off"?
Men are designed to do their business outdoors.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Having two bathrooms is the best. Number one is for the downstairs, but if you have to punch a grumpy, use the upstairs one. Also we keep our litter box in the downstairs one. Just seemed logical.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ctrl-F "reddit"...yup.  Subreddits like r/AITA are basically places for bad fiction writing.  "My roommate took a break from hitting his crack pipe to go out and buy some kittens.  He brought them back to the apartment and invited me to club them with a wrench.  I wasn't really comfortable with this, so I lied and said I was busy.  He found out and isn't talking to me.  Dear penthouse Reddit, am I the asshole?"
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

theteacher: I'm female and my wife is female. Whenever we both have to pee at the same time, the tub is getting used.


I'm male and my wife is female. I have used the tub with no shame. Though I did feel like a dwarf standing in a Texas urinal. She refused to let me pee between her legs. Which I thought it was a better courtesy than using the sink.

But hey, marriage is all about respect and compromise, you know?
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I am sure every dude in this thread has peed in a sink, ladies can do that too.
 
sat1va
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We have 5 bathrooms for 4 of us so I can take all day shiats and neglect my whole family.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I am sure every dude in this thread has peed in a sink, ladies can do that too.


Yeah, but the trick is to do it from across the room.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is why I'm glad I live in the hicks, I just go outdoors.

I've never had to but I'd have no problem pooping out there too.
 
skyotter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I feel special because I read that thread before it went viral.

Does anyone want to touch my arm?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Invincible: There's worse choices. Better ones too. (sink, especially laundry sink, back yard, basement floor drain)


Do windows not get an honorable mention?
 
danvon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's times like these I am thankful my basement has a drain in it.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well if you both have "bathroom" problems there is a solution:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: The happiest day in a marriage is not the birth of a child, nor is it the day you get married.  Nay.  It is the day you can finally afford a place with 1 toilet per person.

That being said, a good slop sink is usually a valid substitute in a pinch.


I so miss having a utility sink. No basement. I tried for the first year here to clean paint rollers and brushes, among other things outside in a little out of the way small clearing in a thicket where yard waste composting ends up and over 100 feet of garden hose just reaches.

Then mosquitos. So, usually between bodies of water and no trees/bushes there is a wind tunnel enough that mosquitos are not a problem. So, they hang in those woods. Its as if you can almost see mosquitos form wings and attack.

So i asked myself. $5 brushes? $3 paint rollers? Im spending a good 20 minutes plus getting sucked dry by mosquitos for that? Fark that. Now, If i want a room painted, or wood stained, new brushes and rollers are budgeted into that project.

Now the only time i make myself spend time in in that space in my yard is when i want fresh worms to fish with.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 minute ago  

LaChanz: This is why I'm glad I live in the hicks, I just go outdoors.

I've never had to but I'd have no problem pooping out there too.


#ruralluxuries. Dogs need out? Well, i can hold the leashes and take care of my business, too. Not like anyone is around but us.

Except for the farking mosquitos. Certain places  are not fun for mosquito bites.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Isn't that what bathtubs and sinks are for?
Because I think that's what bathtubs and sinks are for.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Petey4335: Driedsponge: The happiest day in a marriage is not the birth of a child, nor is it the day you get married.  Nay.  It is the day you can finally afford a place with 1 toilet per person.

That being said, a good slop sink is usually a valid substitute in a pinch.

I so miss having a utility sink. No basement. I tried for the first year here to clean paint rollers and brushes, among other things outside in a little out of the way small clearing in a thicket where yard waste composting ends up and over 100 feet of garden hose just reaches.

Then mosquitos. So, usually between bodies of water and no trees/bushes there is a wind tunnel enough that mosquitos are not a problem. So, they hang in those woods. Its as if you can almost see mosquitos form wings and attack.

So i asked myself. $5 brushes? $3 paint rollers? Im spending a good 20 minutes plus getting sucked dry by mosquitos for that? Fark that. Now, If i want a room painted, or wood stained, new brushes and rollers are budgeted into that project.

Now the only time i make myself spend time in in that space in my yard is when i want fresh worms to fish with.


Why are you constantly painting rooms over there, Norman Bates?
 
