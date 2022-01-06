 Skip to content
(WRAL)   Doctors from Duke say 100% of COVID-19 North Carolina patients on ventilators are unvaccinated. UNC-REX and WakeMed doctors agree, but also added that Duke sucks   (wral.com) divider line
28
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Unvaccinated?  Duke: Nuke 'em!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Death cult gonna choke to death
 
mistahtom
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Lazy-asses need to pull themselves up by their intercostals.
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They made their choice.

They should all be listed as DNR since they have decided not to use other medical methods that could have prevented this.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

 
patrick767
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Nah uh! Covid is fake! They're lying about the number of people sick! It's a conspiracy of the world's cities, counties, states, countries, hospitals, big pharma, doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, medical researchers, emergency responders, journalists, and a bazillion or so other people! They're all in on it!
 
groppet
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wow how unshocking.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Rigby-Reardon: They made their choice.

They should all be listed as DNR since they have decided not to use other medical methods that could have prevented this.


Tots and Pears.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
North Carolina Republicans are turning blue!

/lack of oxygen
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

 
LindenFark
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
>  just over 10% of the patients in our hospital are there with COVID

> About 16 people are waiting on an ICU bed on any given day

That means on any given day about 14 people without COVID have a very good chance of dying because these farkers chose not to take the simple steps to avoid a preventable disease.

The unvaccinated-by-choice should be removed from ICU beds until there are no vaccinated people waiting. That sounds harsh, but no moreso then what the unvaxxed are doing to complete strangers today.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well, bye.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
100%? You can make statistics say anything.   Correlation doesn't mean causation after all!
 
StrandedInAZ
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My employer just announced that they will no longer provide paid leave to anyone who is unvaccinated and out due to having COVID. I think that's how we're going to get some of these fools to finally get the shot: stop providing paid time off and free health care to them.
 
jonas opines
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

patrick767: Nah uh! Covid is fake! They're lying about the number of people sick! It's a conspiracy of the world's cities, counties, states, countries, hospitals, big pharma, doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, medical researchers, emergency responders, journalists, and a bazillion or so other people! They're all in on it!


And only a bunch of pundits and politicians and businessmen with long and documented history of fraud and predatory behavior are telling the truth about it all!  And I'm not just saying that because they tell me I'm smart and am the Real America(tm).
 
sleze
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Congress needs to update the ACA to allow insurance companies the option of not covering medical costs resulting from infection from a disease with a vaccine (unless they have a medical exemption. Make it a short, discrete list of vaccines with > 90% effectiveness including MMR, tetanus, covid, etc.

I chafe at paying increased rates to pay for fatties' type 2 diabetes medication but in the end, they are only affecting themselves and the people they accidentally fall on. So fine.

I abhore paying for unvaccinated a holes that endanger others with their recklessness.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What a waste of resources.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

StrandedInAZ: My employer just announced that they will no longer provide paid leave to anyone who is unvaccinated and out due to having COVID. I think that's how we're going to get some of these fools to finally get the shot: stop providing paid time off and free health care to them.




LOL no they'll just come to work and spread it until they fall over
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jonas opines: .......

And only a bunch of pundits and politicians and businessmen with long and documented history of fraud and predatory behavior are telling the truth about it all!  And I'm not just saying that because they tell me I'm smart and am the Real America(tm).



Take a look on gab.com sometime if you want some laughs.  That comment would be taken seriously there.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The numbers are bad right now, and idiots around here still act like its no big deal.

My mom's sister wants to come and visit in February.  She's not vaxxed, and has bought into most of the nonsense, despite losing her husband to covid last year.  This is the first highly questionable decision my mom has made since this started (she and dad have both had their booster).
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: The numbers are bad right now, and idiots around here still act like its no big deal.

My mom's sister wants to come and visit in February.  She's not vaxxed, and has bought into most of the nonsense, despite losing her husband to covid last year.  This is the first highly questionable decision my mom has made since this started (she and dad have both had their booster).


So pretty much your mom's sister is essentially a cross between a suicide bomber and a Viet Cong hooker.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: The numbers are bad right now, and idiots around here still act like its no big deal.

My mom's sister wants to come and visit in February.  She's not vaxxed, and has bought into most of the nonsense, despite losing her husband to covid last year.  This is the first highly questionable decision my mom has made since this started (she and dad have both had their booster).


TFA says NC is 70% fully vaccinated.  Not to pull a play out of the Right's playbook but 70% was the magic number touted for herd immunity.

Two people close to me, unvaccinated (they are not political), caught Covid.  They got sicker than hell but at no point was there any thought of going to the ER.  One of their siblings, 100% vaxxed and boosted, got a lot sicker than they did.  It's almost random how sick you'll get if you catch it.  At least the two close to me are going to get vaccinated as soon as they can, they have to wait a couple weeks or something.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hey, here's some fun news for you...  My son was exposed last week.  For the past week, he tested negative twice.  Then a couple of days ago, he started feeling sick.  He just took another test.  He tested positive.  He is vaccinated and boosted.

And guess what...  I'm f'n sick too!  I started with a cough last night and a fever earlier today.  I am also vaxed and boosted.  I tested negative.  But I suspect I will test positive in a few days.  And we wear masks everywhere.  Have always been super careful.  So seriously...  What the actual fark?!

Fark all of you people that think it's your right to walk around unvaxed and with no mask.  YOU are the reason we are still in this mess.  And now even vaccinated people like my son and I are getting it.

Just waiting for my wife and daughter to get it now.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

patrick767: Nah uh! Covid is fake! They're lying about the number of people sick! It's a conspiracy of the world's cities, counties, states, countries, hospitals, big pharma, doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, medical researchers, emergency responders, journalists, and a bazillion or so other people! They're all in on it!


Reported to mods for malicious disinformation.

Covid is not fake. It is real, and deadly.

It was designed to be so by the Chicoms and their allies the Biden Crime Family. The vaccines work, but contain mind control nanochips. The literally trillions of sheeple who have taken the vaccine will survive covid but become mindless slaves of the Democrats. Many unvaccinated patriots will be sickened or killed.

Study it out.

/not gonna deprogram them immediately, gotta do it gradually

//next step is to sell them an antidote for the nanochips so they can get vaccinated without the mind control
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rent Party: 100%? You can make statistics say anything.   Correlation doesn't mean causation after all!


C'mpn, Marge, you can use data to prove anything that's even remotely true!
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Hey, here's some fun news for you...  My son was exposed last week.  For the past week, he tested negative twice.  Then a couple of days ago, he started feeling sick.  He just took another test.  He tested positive.  He is vaccinated and boosted.

And guess what...  I'm f'n sick too!  I started with a cough last night and a fever earlier today.  I am also vaxed and boosted.  I tested negative.  But I suspect I will test positive in a few days.  And we wear masks everywhere.  Have always been super careful.  So seriously...  What the actual fark?!

Fark all of you people that think it's your right to walk around unvaxed and with no mask.  YOU are the reason we are still in this mess.  And now even vaccinated people like my son and I are getting it.

Just waiting for my wife and daughter to get it now.


Omicron seems to be able to linger in the air for longer than other variants. So you walk into an empty room take your mask off, and the person who left the room half an hour ago infects you.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Rent Party: 100%? You can make statistics say anything.   Correlation doesn't mean causation after all!



 
