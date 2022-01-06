 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   Just follow the sat nav, what's the worst that could happen   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I'd just quit and walk home....
 
Snort
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Nope nope nope.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hang on a minute lads, I've got a great idea


cdn.britannica.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Container truck hangs over the edge of 330ft cliff in nerve-wracking footage after driver tried to reverse when satnav took him up narrow mountain road in China.

Whoa, whoa, whoa. Hold it right there. The Sat Nav didn't drive the truck up there. A farking moron did.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
GPS doesn't know what you're driving or what condition the road is in.  If it's an existing road, your GPS will direct you there. All this automation and computerization is making us dumb.

Also....."The rescue squad chained the three dumpers together". I chained three dumpers together this morning.  Of course, I had Fresh Kitchen last night and three cups of coffee this morning.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: GPS doesn't know what you're driving or what condition the road is in.  If it's an existing road, your GPS will direct you there. All this automation and computerization is making us dumb.

Also....."The rescue squad chained the three dumpers together". I chained three dumpers together this morning.  Of course, I had Fresh Kitchen last night and three cups of coffee this morning.


Ideally that's the reason truck-specific GPS modules exist. They take into account all the extra variables needed with freight trucks. Getting people to use them on the other hand....
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
ＬＯＣＡＬ５８ＴＶ - You Are On The Fastest Available Route
Youtube jh09uIN6tl0
 
Russ1642
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: All this automation and computerization is making us dumb.


It's not making anyone dumb. The same dumb people from before are just doing new dumb things now.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

KingBiefWhistle: [YouTube video: ＬＯＣＡＬ５８ＴＶ - You Are On The Fastest Available Route]


Classic
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: GPS doesn't know what you're driving or what condition the road is in.  If it's an existing road, your GPS will direct you there. All this automation and computerization is making us dumb.

Also....."The rescue squad chained the three dumpers together". I chained three dumpers together this morning.  Of course, I had Fresh Kitchen last night and three cups of coffee this morning.

Ideally that's the reason truck-specific GPS modules exist. They take into account all the extra variables needed with freight trucks. Getting people to use them on the other hand....


My brother just bought a brand new MAN van, similar to a Sprinter or Transit, and paid for the top of the range infotainment system/satnav. The van he loves. The infotainment system/sat nav is a pile of junk. Can't find half the addresses or postcodes, takes weird routes, stops working half the time and even when it is working tries taking him down roads with weight limits, low bridges, width restrictions etc. It is literally built into the truck by the manufacturer, but they couldn't be arsed to program in the weight, width and height of the thing.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My GPS once tried to lead me down a boat ramp. Apparently they moved a bridge.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Zeroth Law: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: GPS doesn't know what you're driving or what condition the road is in.  If it's an existing road, your GPS will direct you there. All this automation and computerization is making us dumb.

Also....."The rescue squad chained the three dumpers together". I chained three dumpers together this morning.  Of course, I had Fresh Kitchen last night and three cups of coffee this morning.

Ideally that's the reason truck-specific GPS modules exist. They take into account all the extra variables needed with freight trucks. Getting people to use them on the other hand....

My brother just bought a brand new MAN van, similar to a Sprinter or Transit, and paid for the top of the range infotainment system/satnav. The van he loves. The infotainment system/sat nav is a pile of junk. Can't find half the addresses or postcodes, takes weird routes, stops working half the time and even when it is working tries taking him down roads with weight limits, low bridges, width restrictions etc. It is literally built into the truck by the manufacturer, but they couldn't be arsed to program in the weight, width and height of the thing.


Yeah I imagine the factory stuff is atrocious. I believe there are 3rd party companies for this sort of thing. Haven't done my research but have heard of 'truck gps' for years.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My favorite GPS story: I was on the Wheatland* Ferry crossing the Willamette River and the operator was bursting to share this.  A couple in a huge RV pulled up to the dock. he told them it was too big for the ferry (there was a sign stating the limits) and to go back to the I5.  An hour later, they were back.  An hour after that, they were back again and the guy was frothing at the mouth about it being the only route the GPS had to get to the Coast.  The wife asked what to do.  The operator said, "It's simple. Set the GPS for Salem OREGON, once you get there set it for Lincoln City."

*A nice ride, except when the water is too low - all summer, or too high - most of the winter.
 
