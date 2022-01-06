 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Washington)   Judge rules that cops who publicly share photos of crime scenes where a sports celebrity and his child died don't deserve the same sort of protection from prosecution as cops who, say, murder an innocent and unarmed black man   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
21
    More: Obvious, Los Angeles County, California, Pleading, United States district court, United States magistrate judge, Judge, Allegation, Kobe Bryant, Sheriff  
•       •       •

530 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jan 2022 at 5:52 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In the later case, a police officer could at least argue it was in the line of duty. As for the former, you're just evil if you do that shiat.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Cop was probably pissed Kobe was already dead.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Beyond a certain level of wealth, "rich person" overrides "black person" in our "justice" system. The fact that either of those tags gets you completely different treatment is why justice is in quotes in that sentence.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What kind of sick fark do you have to be to not be disturbed by this kind of scene, but then to take photos of it and then show them to people?

Seriously, WTF?
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I mean, I get it, taking photos of tragedy is pretty terrible, but what is the difference between this and say, Phan Thi Kim Phuc's picture being taken and her being the literal poster child of the tragedy unfolding in Vietnam? Or Thich Quang Duc who literally doused himself in gasoline and immolated himself in the middle of a street?

Are both not newsworthy? Is someone's child running nude somehow less worthy of protection? Is it is just a nebulous ideal of what is "newsworthy" and what isn't?

Again, I get it, passing around photos of a tragedy is pretty gross, but on what grounds is this tragedy somehow worthy of damages versus others which are arguably even more distasteful?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's not a prosecution, it's a civil suit.
 
Watubi
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Firefighters get a pass on Fark?  Interesting
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: What kind of sick fark do you have to be to not be disturbed by this kind of scene, but then to take photos of it and then show them to people?

Seriously, WTF?


Cops and firefighters and paramedics see gruesome shiat all the time it loses its shock value and a mangled celebrity would be something interesting. Just to put it in perspective my cousin is a cop and recently had to go hunting for bits of meat from a guy hit by a train. He mentioned it like a cashier would mention a busy shift on double coupon day at the grocery store.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: I mean, I get it, taking photos of tragedy is pretty terrible, but what is the difference between this and say, Phan Thi Kim Phuc's picture being taken and her being the literal poster child of the tragedy unfolding in Vietnam? Or Thich Quang Duc who literally doused himself in gasoline and immolated himself in the middle of a street?

Are both not newsworthy? Is someone's child running nude somehow less worthy of protection? Is it is just a nebulous ideal of what is "newsworthy" and what isn't?

Again, I get it, passing around photos of a tragedy is pretty gross, but on what grounds is this tragedy somehow worthy of damages versus others which are arguably even more distasteful?


Because those photos you cite are documentation of the results of cruel political ideologies, and the inhumanity of war itself. They serve a public interest for all of mankind as warnings that are meant to discourage us from behaviors that lead to atrocities. The mission of such recordings are meant to serve as inspiration to at least do better as people and preserve our humanity.

Gore shots from an accident such as this serve no such purpose.

Well, maybe there is a lesson to fly like Mike, and not like Kobe. But otherwise, no, the examples are not the same.
 
keldaria
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wait, what??? Didn't the Supreme Court give the nod of approval for using police access to freelance for person benefit in the case where people were paying cops to run background checks for them? How is that not the same sort of thing, they are giving outside people access to police records, seems like the same case but with photos...

I mean don't get me wrong, I'm good with it, but it's got me scratching my head as to why this is viewed differently... I mean other than a rich person was harmed.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: I mean, I get it, taking photos of tragedy is pretty terrible, but what is the difference between this and say, Phan Thi Kim Phuc's picture being taken and her being the literal poster child of the tragedy unfolding in Vietnam? Or Thich Quang Duc who literally doused himself in gasoline and immolated himself in the middle of a street?

Are both not newsworthy? Is someone's child running nude somehow less worthy of protection? Is it is just a nebulous ideal of what is "newsworthy" and what isn't?

Again, I get it, passing around photos of a tragedy is pretty gross, but on what grounds is this tragedy somehow worthy of damages versus others which are arguably even more distasteful?


Kobe was rich, famous and American.

Vietnamese courts dgaf about Kobe's photos.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If Kobe wasn't rich, famous or American then US courts wouldn't give a fark either.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Kobe's death was the first clue 2020 was about to go horribly, horribly wrong...
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: OhioUGrad: What kind of sick fark do you have to be to not be disturbed by this kind of scene, but then to take photos of it and then show them to people?

Seriously, WTF?

Cops and firefighters and paramedics see gruesome shiat all the time it loses its shock value and a mangled celebrity would be something interesting. Just to put it in perspective my cousin is a cop and recently had to go hunting for bits of meat from a guy hit by a train. He mentioned it like a cashier would mention a busy shift on double coupon day at the grocery store.


I'm not an expert on the death industry, but I don't think a cop normally does the bio cleanup. Did he need to jazz up a stew?
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: What kind of sick fark do you have to be to not be disturbed by this kind of scene, but then to take photos of it and then show them to people?

Seriously, WTF?


It's human nature. Probably every Farker watched "Faces of Death" back in the day, and "Watch People Die" was a huge subreddit before it was closed down.

If you're on the street and hear the screech of tires, you AREgoing to turn and look, without thinking about it. It's called the "orienting reflex", and it's buried in an old part of our brains. Unusual sights, loud sounds, and odd odors will always grab our attention. "Something that might kill you" just happened, and we investigate so that we might avoid it in the future.

Same goes for crash photos, autopsy photos, tapes of 911 calls, etc. It's not in our nature NOT to look or listen.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: What kind of sick fark do you have to be to not be disturbed by this kind of scene, but then to take photos of it and then show them to people?


Seriously, WTF?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snotnose
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's a toughie.  I share information with my coworkers all the time.  Granted, mine are stack traces and such, but still.

A)  They shared information with coworkers.  That's usually good.
B)  The pix have never made it to the internet.  No FB, no TickTock, no pirate bay.
C)  They're pretty gross, and sites like TMZ would pay a pretty penny for them.
D)  I'd actually like to see them.  Not because celebrity, but curiosity about a chopper running into a mountain at full speed damage.

I would be telling the widow to fark right off at this point, lacking further information.
 
discoballer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: 137 Is An Excellent Time: I mean, I get it, taking photos of tragedy is pretty terrible, but what is the difference between this and say, Phan Thi Kim Phuc's picture being taken and her being the literal poster child of the tragedy unfolding in Vietnam? Or Thich Quang Duc who literally doused himself in gasoline and immolated himself in the middle of a street?

Are both not newsworthy? Is someone's child running nude somehow less worthy of protection? Is it is just a nebulous ideal of what is "newsworthy" and what isn't?

Again, I get it, passing around photos of a tragedy is pretty gross, but on what grounds is this tragedy somehow worthy of damages versus others which are arguably even more distasteful?

Because those photos you cite are documentation of the results of cruel political ideologies, and the inhumanity of war itself. They serve a public interest for all of mankind as warnings that are meant to discourage us from behaviors that lead to atrocities. The mission of such recordings are meant to serve as inspiration to at least do better as people and preserve our humanity.

Gore shots from an accident such as this serve no such purpose.

Well, maybe there is a lesson to fly like Mike, and not like Kobe. But otherwise, no, the examples are not the same.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I was on a jury that viewed a bunch of murder scene photos.

The cops were lousy photographers.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: 137 Is An Excellent Time: I mean, I get it, taking photos of tragedy is pretty terrible, but what is the difference between this and say, Phan Thi Kim Phuc's picture being taken and her being the literal poster child of the tragedy unfolding in Vietnam? Or Thich Quang Duc who literally doused himself in gasoline and immolated himself in the middle of a street?

Are both not newsworthy? Is someone's child running nude somehow less worthy of protection? Is it is just a nebulous ideal of what is "newsworthy" and what isn't?

Again, I get it, passing around photos of a tragedy is pretty gross, but on what grounds is this tragedy somehow worthy of damages versus others which are arguably even more distasteful?

Because those photos you cite are documentation of the results of cruel political ideologies, and the inhumanity of war itself. They serve a public interest for all of mankind as warnings that are meant to discourage us from behaviors that lead to atrocities. The mission of such recordings are meant to serve as inspiration to at least do better as people and preserve our humanity.

Gore shots from an accident such as this serve no such purpose.

Well, maybe there is a lesson to fly like Mike, and not like Kobe. But otherwise, no, the examples are not the same.


I can see your point, but there are countless examples of even more gory images that have been committed to the public record because they are, well, in public.

The murder scene of Nicole Brown Simpson, for one. The suicide of R. Budd Dwyer another.

Maybe I'm just desensitized to gruesome things, but like, isn't there an entire subreddit devoted to these horrible things?
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Over the years I worked for The Gummint, I handled a few adverse action issues involving the improper sharing of information. In almost every case, the person involved lacked basic empathy for the subjects.

I'm glad the widow has the means to pursue this. Even if some of the sharers lost their jobs, the fact that it happened indicates to me weaknesses in department practices.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.