(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Japan, A Flock of Seagulls, The Bolshoi, and John Foxx. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #297. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET
71
71 Comments
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ta
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hi everybody. Might be here today, might not.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Might be here today, might not.


mam nadzieję że masz się dobrze
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I might be mixing you up with Lioness... was trying to be google clever
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: I might be mixing you up with Lioness... was trying to be google clever


I'm the monolingual dummy. Waiting for my dad to call and let me know what his doc wants to do. I might be taking him to the hospital, or maybe just go over there and keep an eye on him.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jó napot
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(barely) snow covered Ontario checking in. [waves in Canadian]
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: west.la.lawyer: I might be mixing you up with Lioness... was trying to be google clever

I'm the monolingual dummy. Waiting for my dad to call and let me know what his doc wants to do. I might be taking him to the hospital, or maybe just go over there and keep an eye on him.


Crumbs.
Hope he's okay
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: west.la.lawyer: I might be mixing you up with Lioness... was trying to be google clever

I'm the monolingual dummy. Waiting for my dad to call and let me know what his doc wants to do. I might be taking him to the hospital, or maybe just go over there and keep an eye on him.


oh no... go take care of your dad
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gary Numan was on the radio this morning choosing his favourite 80's songs. He was doing okay. This Corrosion featured.
Then things took a dark turn. He picked Don't You Forget About Me.
It gets worse. His last choice was U2's I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For.
Later, while watching an episode of Station Eleven, If You Leave featured in the soundtrack.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...

/Eyes OK. Rest of head uncertain.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Gary Numan was on the radio this morning choosing his favourite 80's songs. He was doing okay. This Corrosion featured.
Then things took a dark turn. He picked Don't You Forget About Me.
It gets worse. His last choice was U2's I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For.
Later, while watching an episode of Station Eleven, If You Leave featured in the soundtrack.


He always had a penchant for pop.  Those are lush and pretty songs.  Tim Kerr has a nice voice and U2 has Eno.  I would forgive him.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Madison_Smiled: west.la.lawyer: I might be mixing you up with Lioness... was trying to be google clever

I'm the monolingual dummy. Waiting for my dad to call and let me know what his doc wants to do. I might be taking him to the hospital, or maybe just go over there and keep an eye on him.

oh no... go take care of your dad


No word yet, but this does remind me that I need to take a can of WD40 to my jump bag. The zipper is stuck.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Might be here today, might not.


but but but....you're already here...? is this like an existential thing or something?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Gary Numan was on the radio this morning choosing his favourite 80's songs....His last choice was U2's I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For.


gary i am disappoint.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Gary Numan was on the radio this morning choosing his favourite 80's songs....His last choice was U2's I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For.

gary i am disappoint.


There's a line in ISHFWILF about burning desire, that got me thinking about Bill Nelson's Flaming Desire, which I think you have played on the show, but a while ago... might be a good brain cleanse.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: west.la.lawyer: Madison_Smiled: west.la.lawyer: I might be mixing you up with Lioness... was trying to be google clever

I'm the monolingual dummy. Waiting for my dad to call and let me know what his doc wants to do. I might be taking him to the hospital, or maybe just go over there and keep an eye on him.

oh no... go take care of your dad

No word yet, but this does remind me that I need to take a can of WD40 to my jump bag. The zipper is stuck.


Seconded. Take care of yer pops. And that pesky zipper.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Might be here today, might not.

but but but....you're already here...? is this like an existential thing or something?


Schrödinger's Madison
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello everybody!

Present and ready.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eric's getting around a bit
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spend the evening with my friends Jameson, Mary Jane and this classic JEWEL:

notediscover.comView Full Size


Had forgotten what an absolutely perfect album this was.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Picked up some handy jazz tips today
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: west.la.lawyer: I might be mixing you up with Lioness... was trying to be google clever

I'm the monolingual dummy. Waiting for my dad to call and let me know what his doc wants to do. I might be taking him to the hospital, or maybe just go over there and keep an eye on him.


I hope your dad is fine. Fingers crossed.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Eric's getting around a bit
[Fark user image 425x316]


He sure is!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/#EricHatesIPA and #Lighthouses
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Might be here today, might not.

mam nadzieję że masz się dobrze


Mixing up or not, you are very Google clever.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This isn't really drawing me towards Emily In Paris to be honest
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you can drag yourselves away from Still Talking.
Voice Of The Beehive at 11 minutes & That Petrol Emotion at 49 minutes
The Tube (1982) S05E20
Youtube eVFxWrj_-4I
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Picked up some handy jazz tips today
[pbs.twimg.com image 680x662]


lol... ouch
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pc_gator: Spend the evening with my friends Jameson, Mary Jane and this classic JEWEL:

[notediscover.com image 640x618]

Had forgotten what an absolutely perfect album this was.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled: west.la.lawyer: Madison_Smiled: west.la.lawyer: I might be mixing you up with Lioness... was trying to be google clever

I'm the monolingual dummy. Waiting for my dad to call and let me know what his doc wants to do. I might be taking him to the hospital, or maybe just go over there and keep an eye on him.

oh no... go take care of your dad

No word yet, but this does remind me that I need to take a can of WD40 to my jump bag. The zipper is stuck.

Seconded. Take care of yer pops. And that pesky zipper.


Zipper problem fixed...but at what cost??
Fark user imageView Full Size


/WD40, vaseline, butter knife, pliers
//and it's not even date night
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i want to hear these girls review bojack horseman. like, in real time. as they're watching. with a slight delay so we can cut out in case their heads asplode.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled: west.la.lawyer: Madison_Smiled: west.la.lawyer: I might be mixing you up with Lioness... was trying to be google clever

I'm the monolingual dummy. Waiting for my dad to call and let me know what his doc wants to do. I might be taking him to the hospital, or maybe just go over there and keep an eye on him.

oh no... go take care of your dad

No word yet, but this does remind me that I need to take a can of WD40 to my jump bag. The zipper is stuck.

Seconded. Take care of yer pops. And that pesky zipper.

Zipper problem fixed...but at what cost??
[Fark user image 425x566]

/WD40, vaseline, butter knife, pliers
//and it's not even date night


That blue! Awesomesaucy. Makes me almost want to break my 10 year no painted nails streak. ALMOST.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: [i.chzbgr.com image 500x334]


What are they talking about? I refuse to tune in.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so she's a peaky blinders and killing eve fan. i sorta wanna meet her? oh wait emily in paris never mind.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: [i.chzbgr.com image 500x334]


the clock is helping, just not fast enough.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled: west.la.lawyer: Madison_Smiled: west.la.lawyer: I might be mixing you up with Lioness... was trying to be google clever

I'm the monolingual dummy. Waiting for my dad to call and let me know what his doc wants to do. I might be taking him to the hospital, or maybe just go over there and keep an eye on him.

oh no... go take care of your dad

No word yet, but this does remind me that I need to take a can of WD40 to my jump bag. The zipper is stuck.

Seconded. Take care of yer pops. And that pesky zipper.

Zipper problem fixed...but at what cost??
[Fark user image 425x566]

/WD40, vaseline, butter knife, pliers
//and it's not even date night


Ouch! Terrible! Bad zipper, bad zipper!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Standing by. And I have an affinity for lighthouses dammit!
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Pista: Eric's getting around a bit
[Fark user image 425x316]


I've heard that about that guy. You've all been warned.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Standing by. And I have an affinity for lighthouses dammit!


I just got an idea for one we'll all be able to agree on. Tune in next week!
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh, I also watch different types of shows or more movies... But not THAT different.

KUCI is extremely unlucky with movie/shows "critics".
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Pista: [i.chzbgr.com image 500x334]

What are they talking about? I refuse to tune in.


Everything they've watched on netflix this week I think
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Oh, I also watch different types of shows or more movies... But not THAT different.

KUCI is extremely unlucky with movie/shows "critics".


I'm all for the young 'uns soaking up a variety of culture and discussing it with each other. It's just that their discussions aren't radio-ready.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Lioness7: Oh, I also watch different types of shows or more movies... But not THAT different.

KUCI is extremely unlucky with movie/shows "critics".

I'm all for the young 'uns soaking up a variety of culture and discussing it with each other. It's just that their discussions aren't radio-ready.


I think it'd help a lot if they were in the same room together. The delay on the phone/ facetime/ zoom thing isn't doing them many favours.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....

[Fark user image 500x281] [View Full Size image _x_]


Awesome! Love it!
Very 2022-ish.
 
