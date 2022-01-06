 Skip to content
(Vice)   Finally, a fake COVID quack treatment that turns your skin blue. Bonus: This will make you easy to identify so we can point and laugh at you   (vice.com) divider line
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it silver?

I bet it's silver.

AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Why do so many people who score to the left side in the IQ chart curve vote Republican?

Because not everyone can be rocket scientists.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Now listen up here's the story of a guy who lives in a blue world...
 
blasterz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I can't wait until Auntie Ruckus turns into Smurfette

Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Batman sings "Am I Blue?"
Youtube w4XIAjNuHPg
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So you can blue yourself?
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sailor Mercury-I'm Blue
Youtube huQjuOy42FU
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I mean, they're gonna turn blue anyways once they start gasping for air...
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Colloidal silver also protects you from vaccinated people spreading the vaccine.  Look at how metal cages block cell-phone signals.  So, if you recognize the dangers of being around people spewing 5G micro-bots, you should definitely take as much silver as your body can absorb.

Don't worry about taking too much.  You'll poop out the excess.  Keep it in jars so you can extract the silver later and add it to your precious metals retirement fund.
 
rick42
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I' m waiting for laetrile to make a comeback. Or maybe DMSO.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The Food and Drug Administration prevents me from saying that silver will prevent COVID-19.

However , they are totally okay with me telling the world that silver will balance your humors. A little silver is great for the yellow bile!
 
