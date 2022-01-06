 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   Headline: "Naked man arrested". TFA: "Naked from the waist down" Wait. from the waist DOWN? Technically, not naked, then   (wcax.com) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kallisti23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Andhis name is Charles Root.  These writers are just so lazy this season. Way too on the nose with these puns.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Suspect is pantsless, repeat, pantsless."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
NSFW.

Gunther - No Pantalones (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
Youtube Ggwn7htyBCs
 
Creoena
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sounds like just another day on Church St. in Burlington.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Creoena: Sounds like just another day on Church St. in Burlington.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Nurse why are you screaming?
I said strip to the waist!
Yeah but you didn't say which half...
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He assaulted a street?
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's really confusing because it didn't happen in Florida
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Pants are polite society's handcuffs.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Lets not convict this guy before his day in court.

Going to need to see the plaster tire tracks, foot prints, dog smelling prints, twenty seven eight-by-ten colour glossy photographs with circles and arrows and a paragraph on the back of each one explaining what each was to be used for.

Additionally we're going to need to see pictures of the approach, the getaway, the northwest corner the southwest corner and the aerial photography to solve this one.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: [Fark user image image 400x400]


I would post an image of Crazy Frog as well, but in all likelihood hyper-puritanical mods would delete it for showing his boy bits.
 
bubbles_nw2003
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Shirt-cocking is worse than naked...
 
dtbcr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Was he wearing a mask?
 
Oak
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: NSFW.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Ggwn7hty​BCs]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
In this kind of weather, I guess he was just demonstrating his shortcomings.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Shirt-cocker.

I fish a bit down the way from a nude beach. You seem them out for their strolls all the time.

Its basically, "I want you to see my penis, but not my vast gut"
 
stuffy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
thumb-p2.xhcdn.comView Full Size
 
LineNoise
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bubbles_nw2003: Shirt-cocking is worse than naked...


Agreed, i have nothing against the naked people at that beach, well other than they were a bit hard partying and got booze banned from the area, but being "I'm naked, except for my shirt" sort of defeats any of the virtues they would be quick to point out to you about nudism and turns it back into "Look at my junk"
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Shirtcocking. Not even once (if you're a dude).

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
goodncold
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
As long as he had shoes on he still get's service right?
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nudity is not illegal in VT, but you must leave your hose naked. Not remove your clothing once you have left.
 
