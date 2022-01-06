 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Man arrested in thefts of unpublished books after impersonating a literary agent or editor to steal them. And yet subby still can't get anyone to look at his novel, let alone steal it   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem is, you don't leave much to the imagination, Mr Tingle.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby- pay more attention to line breaks/returns?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Literary fraud? James Patterson must be nervous.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Beatles - Paperback Writer
Youtube yYvkICbTZIQ
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the guy?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Unamused:

img.sharetv.comView Full Size
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I keep telling  you submitter, "I touched a boob once" is just not going to sell, except for maybe in Utah.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 647x469]


You're gonna eat Dickens and crap Orville.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What gets me is that he was doing an awful lot of work to steal these manuscripts and then not do anything with them, presumably outside of reading them before release. He wasn't selling them, he wasn't leaking them online, he was just stealing them for the fun of it.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Lsherm: What gets me is that he was doing an awful lot of work to steal these manuscripts and then not do anything with them, presumably outside of reading them before release. He wasn't selling them, he wasn't leaking them online, he was just stealing them for the fun of it.


Publicity stunt?
 
knuckleankle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I recently read The Plagiarist by Hugh Howey. Great little read about simulated universes maintained on a college campus. There are people whose job it is to go out to these simulated worlds and steal art, music, novels, etc. and bring them back to be passed off as originals.
 
