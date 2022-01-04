 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Florida Man disguised himself as a woman in armed robberies, police say, although how he was able to carry away his loot in an outfit with no pockets is unclear   (clickorlando.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Volusia County, Florida, VOLUSIA COUNTY, sheriff's office, Police, Daytona Beach, Florida, John M. Graham, U-Haul van, surveillance video of the robbery  
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Like ouch, man. I hope he didn't take those rolls of quarters.
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Claude Russo strikes again!
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pockets aren't a problem.
Jane's Addiction - Been Caught Stealing (Official Music Video) | Warner Vault
Youtube jrwjiO1MCVs
 
adamatari
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A very, very big purse. Some of those things are cavernous.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My vote for headline of the year  🤌
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fresh fish! Fresh fish! Fresh fish!
 
stuartp9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Klandi Brooks, 24

Klammy Books is a hell of a porn name... I wonder what his niche is.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
But did he use the ladies' room during any of the robberies?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Pockets aren't a problem.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/jrwjiO1M​CVs]


This was the only reason I came into this thread.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
cloudfront-ap-southeast-2.images.arcpublishing.comView Full Size
 
chuckdelux [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Monocultured: My vote for headline of the year  🤌


understoodthatreference.jpg

My son the denim designer told me about that years ago. Think I saw a segment about it on Drunk History, too.
 
