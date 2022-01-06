 Skip to content
 
(WCVB Boston)   "My phone just made this alert that I've never heard before and I looked at it and it said 'an unknown device is detected tracking your movement for a while'"   (wcvb.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm really fuzzy on how the phone ties into the device. She's being tracked by a separate device. So? Can her phone detect the presence of these devices nearby? How does that work?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I'm really fuzzy on how the phone ties into the device. She's being tracked by a separate device. So? Can her phone detect the presence of these devices nearby? How does that work?


Apparently iPhones will warn people if an unknown airtag is nearby and appears to be moving with you.

You can also press a button on your phone and the airtag will bleep to help you find it.

/Brother lost his iPad a few weeks ago while out working, thought he might have left it at a clients. I asked him if he'd checked the Find My Device tool. It was in his truck, fallen behind the passenger seat. We could hear it beeping but took ages to work out how to get it out.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I'm really fuzzy on how the phone ties into the device. She's being tracked by a separate device. So? Can her phone detect the presence of these devices nearby? How does that work?


Air Tags network off of any nearby Apple devices.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahh yes opt-out features are so helpful
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone's husband wants to know where is is going when she vaguely says "Lunch with one of the girls".
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't convince me that AirTags exist for any reason other than for incels to stalk people.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Air Tag by ne'r'do-wells who want to track your car for stealing later?
 
TheRedMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drewogatory: edmo: I'm really fuzzy on how the phone ties into the device. She's being tracked by a separate device. So? Can her phone detect the presence of these devices nearby? How does that work?

Air Tags network off of any nearby Apple devices.


The other problem is someone can be driving near you with one and it will alert you if they are too close for a while, like in traffic on your commute home.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drewogatory: edmo: I'm really fuzzy on how the phone ties into the device. She's being tracked by a separate device. So? Can her phone detect the presence of these devices nearby? How does that work?

Air Tags network off of any nearby Apple devices.


https://www.youtube.com/results?searc​h​_query=mail+airtag

DHL "Lost" My AirTag Parcel (but I knew where it was)
Youtube W8SER24F0U8
 
Brokenhookah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was probably near someone with a pair of airpods.   I get those alerts whenever my wife is near.


/wait...
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those airtags must be a little bit of $$, no? Teenage me would have been sticking those farkers everywhere if they were cheap.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"for a while"

Seriously?
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Step 1: Find AirTag placed by stalker

Step 2: Find a lifted pickup truck with gun manufacturer bumper stickers in rear window

Step 3: Place AirTag somewhere on said lifted pickup truck

Let the rest play out by itself.

/*advice not to be taken seriously
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I'm really fuzzy on how the phone ties into the device. She's being tracked by a separate device. So? Can her phone detect the presence of these devices nearby? How does that work?


What Carter Pewterschmidt said.  Apparently there's been a string of car thefts using the AirTags as well.  A thief puts the tag somewhere under your car when you're not looking, then tracks it for a few days to get your routine.  Once they know where the car will be stationary the longest, they go and jack it.  If you have an Apple phone, apple will warn you if another account's device is suspiciously tied to your movements.

Unfortunately, if you have any other phone other than an iphone, you're SoL.  Apple is basically creating a massive security problem, then forcing you to buy their product if you want any protection against it.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Norsworthy wanted this to be newsworthy ..
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, that's nice of them to let her know.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lifeless: You can't convince me that AirTags exist for any reason other than for incels to stalk people.


My brother put AirTags on the new kittens.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: Those airtags must be a little bit of $$, no? Teenage me would have been sticking those farkers everywhere if they were cheap.


$30 or so.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: Apple is basically creating a massive security problem, then forcing you to buy their product if you want any protection against it.


Sounds like a massive security solution, then!

/ not an Apple exec
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: Those airtags must be a little bit of $$, no? Teenage me would have been sticking those farkers everywhere if they were cheap.


Currently $100 for a 4-pack.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks. New stuff to me. Cool. And uncool.
 
wichitaleaf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lifeless: You can't convince me that AirTags exist for any reason other than for incels to stalk people.


Good for dogs.  If you've got a runner they can be tracked around the neighborhood.
They even have special collar attachments for them.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

derpes_simplex: Ahh yes opt-out features are so helpful


Opt out has nothing to do with it, in this case being opted in to the Airtag network let her know that someone had placed an Airtag on her vehicle or something she carries. The person  targeting her or her vehicle wasn't tracking her phone, they were tracking the tag.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The more i learn about these airtag things, the less i like them.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's all in the EULA which no one reads.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wichitaleaf: Lifeless: You can't convince me that AirTags exist for any reason other than for incels to stalk people.

Good for dogs.  If you've got a runner they can be tracked around the neighborhood.
They even have special collar attachments for them.


I have outdoor cats and this is relevant to my interests! Thank you!
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I'm really fuzzy on how the phone ties into the device. She's being tracked by a separate device. So? Can her phone detect the presence of these devices nearby? How does that work?


The tracker connects to all iPhones in its vicinity and those phones report its location to apple.  If a tag stays in the vicinity of an iPhone it's not registered to, it'll eventually trigger this alert.  If you have an iPhone.  Stevie Wonder and Ray Charles both saw this misuse of the technology coming long before it was launched and Ray's been dead for almost 2 decades.
 
NightSteel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: How does that work?


If I'm not mistaken, AirTags work by using any nearby iDevice to update its own location, even devices not owned by the tag owner.  The typical white hat use case is something along the lines of, you lose your wallet on the bus, the tag in it continually pings off of the iDevices of other bus passengers, updating its location.  You go to check for your wallet's location using your own iDevice, and since it's still on the bus and the tag is pinging off other iDevices, you get its location in real time.

The typical black hat use case is, someone places a tag on an expensive car, or the vehicle of a woman they want to stalk, then counts on the tag's automatic connections to the car owner's iDevice or other nearby iDevices to lead them to the home of the car owner, where they can steal the car or assault the victim.

Apple has updated their iDevices so they will report a tag that is persistently pinging off a device not owned by the tag owner, to try to address these problems.  So the woman in question probably does have a tag somewhere near her, pinging off of her phone.  That's not 100% an indicator of nefarious intent, of course, but troublesome enough that calling the police is probably the right move.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lifeless: You can't convince me that AirTags exist for any reason other than for incels to stalk people.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/yes, i left it in
//no, i don't care
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Tracking your movement for a while"

Ran out of English speakers?
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The sheriff's department helped me search, my neighbor helped me search, my husband - I mean we all searched all over the place. I mean, it's about this big. It can be anywhere," Norsworthy said.

I'm betting the husband is going to find the device, then smash it.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: edmo: I'm really fuzzy on how the phone ties into the device. She's being tracked by a separate device. So? Can her phone detect the presence of these devices nearby? How does that work?

What Carter Pewterschmidt said.  Apparently there's been a string of car thefts using the AirTags as well.  A thief puts the tag somewhere under your car when you're not looking, then tracks it for a few days to get your routine.  Once they know where the car will be stationary the longest, they go and jack it.  If you have an Apple phone, apple will warn you if another account's device is suspiciously tied to your movements.

Unfortunately, if you have any other phone other than an iphone, you're SoL.  Apple is basically creating a massive security problem, then forcing you to buy their product if you want any protection against it.


People have been doing this with other companies' products for years. But nobody gets paid to spread lame FUD about those companies.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wcvb.com wants to know your location.

Not now.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My takeaway - use Tile trackers to stalk
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mike_d85:

wcvb.com wants to know your location.

Not now.


wcvb.com wants to know your location for a while.
 
docilej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You can't convince me that AirTags exist for any reason other than for incels to stalk people..."

/All car thieves are incels? Good to know!!/
 
Entropy_Bot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: Apple is basically creating a massive security problem, then forcing you to buy their product if you want any protection against it.


IIRC there's been an android app to detect them that has been out for a bit. IOS just added it to their store (for free I think).
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

edmo: I'm really fuzzy on how the phone ties into the device. She's being tracked by a separate device. So? Can her phone detect the presence of these devices nearby? How does that work?


Wireless devices send out periodic "I am here" beacons. That's how phones can find their approximate location without using GPS - they have a database of known WiFi access points, so they can calculate "I am in range of these 3 beacons therefore I must be somewhere near this city block".

In the case of the airtags, it's "no matter how far I move, I am still picking up a strong signal from this particular Bluetooth ID. Therefore the device must be attached to me".
 
ukexpat
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: SumoJeb: Those airtags must be a little bit of $$, no? Teenage me would have been sticking those farkers everywhere if they were cheap.

$30 or so.


At one point they were 4 for $99.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: Step 1: Find AirTag placed by stalker

Step 2: Find a lifted pickup truck with gun manufacturer bumper stickers in rear window

Step 3: Place AirTag somewhere on said lifted pickup truck

Let the rest play out by itself.

/*advice not to be taken seriously


As with all advice on Fark: always have an alibi
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: edmo: I'm really fuzzy on how the phone ties into the device. She's being tracked by a separate device. So? Can her phone detect the presence of these devices nearby? How does that work?

What Carter Pewterschmidt said.  Apparently there's been a string of car thefts using the AirTags as well.  A thief puts the tag somewhere under your car when you're not looking, then tracks it for a few days to get your routine.  Once they know where the car will be stationary the longest, they go and jack it.  If you have an Apple phone, apple will warn you if another account's device is suspiciously tied to your movements.

Unfortunately, if you have any other phone other than an iphone, you're SoL.  Apple is basically creating a massive security problem, then forcing you to buy their product if you want any protection against it.


Android phones can also get the alert.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Entropy_Bot: Driedsponge: Apple is basically creating a massive security problem, then forcing you to buy their product if you want any protection against it.

IIRC there's been an android app to detect them that has been out for a bit. IOS just added it to their store (for free I think).


A quick search shoes there are a few.
10 Best Android AirTag Finder Apps to Locate Tracking AirTags: Best Android BLE Scanner Apps - MashTips
There's an official Apple one, but it doesn't work in the background. You have to turn it on and specifically search for airtags, so it wouldn't have alerted this woman about the tags.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: edmo: I'm really fuzzy on how the phone ties into the device. She's being tracked by a separate device. So? Can her phone detect the presence of these devices nearby? How does that work?

What Carter Pewterschmidt said.  Apparently there's been a string of car thefts using the AirTags as well.  A thief puts the tag somewhere under your car when you're not looking, then tracks it for a few days to get your routine.  Once they know where the car will be stationary the longest, they go and jack it.  If you have an Apple phone, apple will warn you if another account's device is suspiciously tied to your movements.

Unfortunately, if you have any other phone other than an iphone, you're SoL.  Apple is basically creating a massive security problem, then forcing you to buy their product if you want any protection against it.


First, they're not forcing you to buy their product, and you're not SoL without an iPhone. Apple created a free app for Android that does the same thing: https://play.google.com/store/​apps/det​ails?id=com.apple.trackerdetect&hl=en_​US&gl=US

And second, people seem to be forgetting that these will help police catch stalkers and thieves. When you get the alert that an unknown tracker is following you, you notify Apple, and they know whose iPhone that tracker is registered to, their name and address, where that person is at that moment, etc., making it very easy for the police to catch them. This is as opposed to the old days, when the stalker or thief would just follow you around, using their eyes, and you'd never know.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's detecting the tracking chip that was in her COVID injection.
 
chewd
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Driedsponge: edmo: I'm really fuzzy on how the phone ties into the device. She's being tracked by a separate device. So? Can her phone detect the presence of these devices nearby? How does that work?

What Carter Pewterschmidt said.  Apparently there's been a string of car thefts using the AirTags as well.  A thief puts the tag somewhere under your car when you're not looking, then tracks it for a few days to get your routine.  Once they know where the car will be stationary the longest, they go and jack it.  If you have an Apple phone, apple will warn you if another account's device is suspiciously tied to your movements.

Unfortunately, if you have any other phone other than an iphone, you're SoL.  Apple is basically creating a massive security problem, then forcing you to buy their product if you want any protection against it.

Android phones can also get the alert.


Yeah? how does that work?
I have to install a special app for that dont i?
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
She called the police because she doesn't understand how technology works?  Excellent.  We sure are getting smarter with all this technology.  So now we don't understand how our phones work, we don't understand how nature works, we don't understand how human relationships work, we don't understand why our lives keep getting harder, when all the ads promise that they will get EASIER with all our nice stuff, we don't understand why we feel so alienated, we don't understand why we feel so smothered, with all this FREEDOM.
We don't understand much of anything.  But we understand how to shop.  And you do it by BUYING THE HELL OUT OF EVERYTHING, no questions asked.
Yay.
 
robodog
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Entropy_Bot: Driedsponge: Apple is basically creating a massive security problem, then forcing you to buy their product if you want any protection against it.

IIRC there's been an android app to detect them that has been out for a bit. IOS just added it to their store (for free I think).


https://play.google.com/store/apps/de​t​ails?id=com.apple.trackerdetect

It doesn't background scan currently and the turning on the beeper doesn't work either. Hopefully Apple will fix both issues.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Tile trackers existed before the AirTag.
Samsung also makes a tracker similar to the AirTag.
GPS trackers are readily available, you can buy one on Amazon for $20.
This is a non story.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
No end of places an airtag can be hidden.

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
