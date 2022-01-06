 Skip to content
(News.com.au)   "Attention people waiting to get tested: Please do not defecate in the nearby gardens while you wait. Thank you"   (news.com.au) divider line
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe they should hand out boxes

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A well regulated vaccination program, being necessary for the security of a free state, The right of the people to inject bare arms shall not be infringed
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit, Wrong tab!
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Dammit, Wrong tab!


It really kind of fits, ackshually.
 
EL EM
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So the sidewalk is OK now?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
How about making appointments so people don't have to wait in line until they shiat themselves? Fark off with blaming the people in line for this.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Damn, you really gonna put the word "toilet" that close to the word "strained" in the headline? Gross.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


For your pickup, er, ute!

/ immodesty not included
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm always amused when someone comes up with a needlessly complicated or completely inefficient process and then gets mad at the rather predictable outcome. Are you doing nasal swabs? Takes 10 seconds to stick it up someone's nose and put it in a vial, cap it, and slap a sticker on it. Hand out paperwork and have folks fill it out in line. One worker can handle 360 people an hour. Call them with the results later. Your queue should be moving along toute de suite.
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm amazed at the dedication of these people. If I suspect I've got covid I imagine I'll be at home, facedown and useless, and the last thing I'd want to do is sit in my car for hours and hours waiting to get tested.
 
Salmon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: [Fark user image 850x850]

For your pickup, er, ute!

/ immodesty not included


typical Dodge owner.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: I'm always amused when someone comes up with a needlessly complicated or completely inefficient process and then gets mad at the rather predictable outcome. Are you doing nasal swabs? Takes 10 seconds to stick it up someone's nose and put it in a vial, cap it, and slap a sticker on it. Hand out paperwork and have folks fill it out in line. One worker can handle 360 people an hour. Call them with the results later. Your queue should be moving along toute de suite.


Reminds me of early on in the 2020 lockdown where they opened parks back up but not the toilet facilities, and then were surprised that people shiat or left bottles of pee in the park.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: A well regulated vaccination program, being necessary for the security of a free state, The right of the people to inject bare arms shall not be infringed


The #2 Amendment?
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: HighlanderRPI: Dammit, Wrong tab!

It really kind of fits, ackshually.


It was better in the context of the jabby teacher thread
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Didn't click, another riot at the Capitol?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Amateurs. When I saw the prospect of a three hour wait for early voting in 2020, J did the usual music festival prep. Two Imodium and some rice with egg. No pooping or hunger for quite some time.
 
Frizbone
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The Communist Red Chinese are so delighted they succeeded on creating this virus.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i shiat on my neighbors lawn sometimes. he thinks it's a big dog
 
