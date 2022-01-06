 Skip to content
(The Art Newspaper)   Art collector loses $2.2m worth of token artworks. He should do a GIS. There'll be plenty of copies there. In other news, subby is selling tiny violins as NFTs   (theartnewspaper.com)
72
72 Comments     (+0 »)
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kramer, of Ross+Kramer Gallery, called for help via social media in the early hours of 30 December, saying: "I have been hacked, all my apes [have] gone."

...and the sky is grey
I've lost my NFTs
on a winter's day
I was sadly informed
Hackers phished them away
Regulation dreamin'
on such a winter's day


/the tune helps
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I will sell you this for $10,000.  Regular price is $10mil.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he spent 2.2m on NFT's the money was already gone.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wacky parsed that as Toilken
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is all so stupid.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We all agree there's no one out there operating in good faith trying to buy or sell these things, right?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
More than $2.2m worth of NFTs ..of nothing were stolen from the New York-based art collector and gallerist, Todd Kramer, according to a series of now-deleted tweets.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: If he spent 2.2m on NFT's the money was already gone.


This guy gets it.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

lincoln65: We all agree there's no one out there operating in good faith trying to buy or sell these things, right?


Yes. It's one account creating a different account and then "moving" "bitcoin" and sh*t between them. Then a picture we all have on our phone is worth 2.2 million because reasons.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It is reported that the NFT marketplace, OpenSea, later intervened by preventing further trade on the items.

Aptly named, considering what the open sea does to stupid people.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
you got robbed long before your .jpg files went missing
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I will take this all very very very seriously as soon as BofA is willing to advance me sums with my cat pictures as collateral.  That is what this is, in case the brazillion analogues have escaped anyone.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"I have been hacked, all my apes [have] gone."

As the future unfolds, we will all be reading Madlibs sent to us from the past.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ancap cryptobros losing money and then whining about how unfair it is will literally never not be funny.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
oh look, propaganda about how NFTs are legit intrinsic value commerce items.

"collector loses more than $2m of NFTs overnight"

Oh look see they claim the NFTs value to be 2.2m.
But is it really?
I mean sure maybe they spent 2.2 mil on that shiat, but would you describe the same exact story of stolen Bennie babies or collectable plates, how about a collection of belly button lint that someone paid 2 mil for?

collector loses more than $2m of NFTs belly button lint overnight"
the idea of the value being in the NFts, is the lie.the "value" was in the money spent on the NFTs, making them only worth that value to the one who paid for them.That person can only prove their value to anyone else by selling it for that claim amount of vale.Until you can sell it for what you claim it's worth, it's not worth that to anyone but you.
 
boozehat
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I honestly do not understand what NFT's are.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
1. Take a crapload of invisible money.
2. Buy a crapload of invisible art.
3. Be totally surprised that you can't actually see either one.

Is this how it works?  Asking for a friend.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: If he spent 2.2m on NFT's the money was already gone.


No.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

boozehat: I honestly do not understand what NFT's are.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The high art world is nothing but money laundering and wealth sequestration. The buyer doesn't appreciate it at all,
Fark user imageView Full Size
Sotheby's auctioneer: This is Picasso's last piece. The bidding will start at 400M
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That sentence is far too long.

"Art collector loses $2.2mil".

Full stop.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Isn't the whole point of this crypto anything is that it's completely traceable?
 
LineNoise
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You guys just don't understand it. The only bad part about this is its causing other cryptos to sink, and that is hurting my ability to buy more gamestop stock, because i can't figure out what dip i should be investing my money on so i can have millions any day now and bring down capitalism.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He should have printed out backup copies and placed them in a large building where people can go and look at 'em.  Maybe hire guards and PHD's that explain stuff.  Tax deduction and jerb creation and Philanthropy.

A Jenuine Earnest Working Tax Account could get you 2.2 back every year.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


created by Pup Socket
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

boozehat: I honestly do not understand what NFT's are.


Imagine you have a ten dollar bill. Someone takes a picture of the ten dollar bill, burns the real bill and shoves the picture up your ass and you try to buy a pack of cigarettes with it.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

boozehat: I honestly do not understand what NFT's are.


ITS BLOCKCHAIN YOU DUNCE. HOW HARD IS THAT TO UNDERSTAND
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

berylman: The high art world is nothing but money laundering and wealth sequestration. The buyer doesn't appreciate it at all,
[Fark user image 194x260]Sotheby's auctioneer: This is Picasso's last piece. The bidding will start at 400M


Everyone knows Picasso's last piece was Elvis the Bullfighter on black velvet.  I have six originals of them.  Two of them are on the back of coats.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I don't get it. What does the thief gain by stealing an NFT?
Does the thief get the actual 2 million the total farker paid for it or just the stupid picture?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

boozehat: I honestly do not understand what NFT's are.


It's better for you that way. Don't get pulled into this stupidity.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: That sentence is far too long.

"Art collector loses $2.2mil".

Full stop.


You can also drop art, and move the first quotation mark to the front of the $ sign.
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Clearly, you are no artiste!
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

boozehat: I honestly do not understand what NFT's are.


Here is what clicked for me: You own the hyperlink to a jpeg. Not the jpeg. Just the unique hyperlink.  That can be sold.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

boozehat: I honestly do not understand what NFT's are.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: I don't get it. What does the thief gain by stealing an NFT?
Does the thief get the actual 2 million the total farker paid for it or just the stupid picture?


They get the blockchain record linked to the picture. If they can sell it to someone else who doesn't know or care that it's stolen, then they get the money. Like fencing any other stolen property.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

lincoln65: We all agree there's no one out there operating in good faith trying to buy or sell these things, right?


But the Apes are so cool. And you get something that no one else could ever own. Plus, Apes are an inherent store of value, and will be used as a currency once the FUD coming from losers who don't understand them dies down. If you had bought Apes any time in the last 10 years and held them for six months you would have made money.  You're just salty because you missed the last wave, but it's not too late to buy in. Apes are the future.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: boozehat: I honestly do not understand what NFT's are.

Imagine you have a ten dollar bill. Someone takes a picture of the ten dollar bill, burns the real bill and shoves the picture up your ass and you try to buy a pack of cigarettes with it.


I've been behind that guy at the Circle K
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: I don't get it. What does the thief gain by stealing an NFT?
Does the thief get the actual 2 million the total farker paid for it or just the stupid picture?


they gain a jpeg and a receipt that someone else paid $2m for it
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
But remember: We all have the lame ass picture.
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

boozehat: I honestly do not understand what NFT's are.


Money laundering scam that's destroying the environment.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
qt.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: I will take this all very very very seriously as soon as BofA is willing to advance me sums with my cat pictures as collateral.  That is what this is, in case the brazillion analogues have escaped anyone.


It's not BofA but NFT-backed loans do exist.

https://www.zdnet.com/article/nft-sta​r​tup-raises-15-million-to-build-lending​-platform-for-high-value-tokens/
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: That sentence is far too long.

"Art collector loses $2.2mil".

Full stop.


Too long.

"Moron Loses $2.2mil"
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: you got robbed long before your .jpg files went missing


Jokes on you!

He had high quality uncompressed TIFF files!
 
12349876
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: I don't get it. What does the thief gain by stealing an NFT?
Does the thief get the actual 2 million the total farker paid for it or just the stupid picture?


The thief got the blockchain code.  I don't know if governments would prosecute if the thief outs themself trying to sell it or not.  I also don't know how easy it would be to sell without the thief or the buyer or other buyers down the line getting outed.

Or the thief just did it for the LOLs.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

boozehat: I honestly do not understand what NFT's are.


Quick Easy oVerview of NFTs.
 
Pert
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"The Twitter community was quick to respond to Kramer's call for aid, with his comment receiving more than 500 retweets. While some users were supportive and active in helping the collector determine who the tokens had been resold to, others joyfully mocked his misfortune via memes."

I cannot believe anyone would be so cruel... anyway:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: RolandTGunner: If he spent 2.2m on NFT's the money was already gone.

No.


yes
 
Displayed 50 of 72 comments


