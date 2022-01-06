 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Tell us you built a car for old people to bone in without telling us you built a car for old people to bone in   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
66
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

2674 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 06 Jan 2022 at 12:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



66 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
TFA pix of "old people" who might be pushing 40. This youth-centered marketing is relentless.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weirdest "trifecta in play" ever.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not gonna lie, when I think about all the sex I had in my 89 Accord, my back just gets angry at me.  So I get the idea behind this concept car, and I approve.
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they transfer to Cadillac half the design people from Pontiac when they shut down Pontiac?  Because since then Cadillacs have seemed, you know, not very Cadillac but very . . . Alcantara Hoon.
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bench seats are making a comeback?
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's weird, I always kinda expected to see boomers crying about how there's no more front bench seating in cars, but that really doesn't happen. Nobody seems to care.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The New Buick Astroglide?
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RandomAxe: Did they transfer to Cadillac half the design people from Pontiac when they shut down Pontiac?  Because since then Cadillacs have seemed, you know, not very Cadillac but very . . . Alcantara Hoon.


You say that like it's a bad thing.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember boning my girlfriend in the front seat of my 1985 Chevy 'vette


a Chevette that is.

Just lower and push the passenger seat down and back...bingo. Instant hotel room.

cdn02.carsforsale.comView Full Size


We tried doing it in the back hatch with the back seats down but it was uncomfortable.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
morbotron.comView Full Size
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cadillac always comes out with interesting concepts and then manufactures the same old shiat.  People buy a Cadillac because they think the name is worth something, not because they want an interesting car.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
littletrees.comView Full Size

Gonna need a heap of these to mask the musty flop sweat smells.
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it come with the knockoff matrix clothes?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

In the future, you can get jerked off by robots.
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're damn right I'll be "In her space"...if you know what i mean.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's the TV? where's the refrigerator and the microwave?

Homer Simpson could design a better car than this? He's done it at least twice.
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WGJ: Bench seats are making a comeback?


What if our lower birthrates were all to the blame of a glorified foot partition/arm rest?
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MurphyMurphy: You say that like it's a bad thing.


I honestly still haven't been able to make up my mind.  If they go full Syd Mead, it'll at least make them more fun to look at.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: Gonna need a heap of these to mask the musty flop sweat smells.


back in 1985 or so my girlfriend and I went to Spencer's at our local mall and got some strawberry flavored KY.

We get it in the car and she opened the bottle to smell it. She forgot to put the cap back on and it spilled all over the front passenger floor mat. It was the summer and all season long, all one could do was smell rotten strawberry flavor. It reminded me of the crap they sold at car washes.

Nasty.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had the "Do you still love your first car thread" a while back. My 52 Studebaker would be perfect for this thread. It's seats could have doubled as hospital beds.
 
oldfarthenry [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Thanks for the handy - and, um, sorry about the seat stain.'

'I knew I should have gone with the Scotchguard & detailing options.'
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm holding out for Rich Corinthian™ Leather
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

noitsnot: It's weird, I always kinda expected to see boomers crying about how there's no more front bench seating in cars, but that really doesn't happen. Nobody seems to care.


Bench seats are one of those things that you only think you miss. Any advantages they have are outweighed by the fact that you can't adjust anything to be more comfortable. Want the wheel closer? Too bad. Need more leg room? Sucks to be you.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One high school GF had a pinto. I was worried a bit it might explode when I rear ended her.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: [Fark user image 558x370]
'Thanks for the handy - and, um, sorry about the seat stain.'

'I knew I should have gone with the Scotchguard & detailing options.'


"Sorry. I didn't mean to TruKote™ your seats."
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: noitsnot: It's weird, I always kinda expected to see boomers crying about how there's no more front bench seating in cars, but that really doesn't happen. Nobody seems to care.

Bench seats are one of those things that you only think you miss. Any advantages they have are outweighed by the fact that you can't adjust anything to be more comfortable. Want the wheel closer? Too bad. Need more leg room? Sucks to be you.


Mine were always adjustable forward and back a little but it was always where the driver wanted it, the passenger had to live with it.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in my vagrant days, I really wished my RV was self-driving.  That would have been awesome.  Do laundry, take a nap, cook lunch, take a shower, take another nap.
 
SummerOf69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sound dreamy if you live in a desert.

For the rest of us, who experience rain and snow from time to time, popping the roof open to get out of the car doesn't sound like such a farking bright idea.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: I'm not gonna lie, when I think about all the sex I had in my 89 Accord, my back just gets angry at me. So I get t


Yeah, I mean, if it got to the point where cars were really autonomous, why the heck should it still look/feel like a car-car inside if you don't want it to.  Sure you need to take safety into consideration for a crash, so seatbelts and everything, but if you want to relax and watch a movie or whatever with your legs stretched out right next to your co-occupant, go crazy.  Plus, if you're stuck somewhere where your autonomous car has to sit in 10mph commuting traffic (which shouldn't happen if there's widespread autonomous use, but still) and want to get busy to pass the time, seems like a win to me.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha, jokes on you.  Old people don't bone
 
p89tech
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: SumoJeb: Gonna need a heap of these to mask the musty flop sweat smells.

back in 1985 or so my girlfriend and I went to Spencer's at our local mall and got some strawberry flavored KY.

We get it in the car and she opened the bottle to smell it. She forgot to put the cap back on and it spilled all over the front passenger floor mat. It was the summer and all season long, all one could do was smell rotten strawberry flavor. It reminded me of the crap they sold at car washes.

Nasty.


You know they sell replacement car mats and some pretty good, easy to use upholstery cleaner.

Just sayin'.
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilatrout: Ha, jokes on you.  Old people don't bone


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: RTOGUY: noitsnot: It's weird, I always kinda expected to see boomers crying about how there's no more front bench seating in cars, but that really doesn't happen. Nobody seems to care.

Bench seats are one of those things that you only think you miss. Any advantages they have are outweighed by the fact that you can't adjust anything to be more comfortable. Want the wheel closer? Too bad. Need more leg room? Sucks to be you.

Mine were always adjustable forward and back a little but it was always where the driver wanted it, the passenger had to live with it.


My GF's dad would occasionally give us his 78 Eldorado convertible to go places.  That thing was so farking cool, but being a nerdy 80s kid, I didn't get it at all.  The whole experience was wasted on me.  Sigh.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilatrout: Ha, jokes on you.  Old people don't bone


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p89tech: You know they sell replacement car mats and some pretty good, easy to use upholstery cleaner.

Just sayin'.


Of course, they do and I should've done that except whenever my GF got in the car and took a wiff, it was like a aphrodisiac to her...

good times.

We broke up in 1988 when I joined the service and I'm still in touch with her via e-mail today.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah.. the Ambassador. Massive back seat.   The lesbian stripper I drove around to her shows and her girlfriend really liked that back seat.   Technically, I was there and that counts, dammit.

It counts!
 
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they were honest and told you it was for fat Americans they wouldn't be getting all this free publicity.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

noitsnot: My GF's dad would occasionally give us his 78 Eldorado convertible to go places


My parents had a 1985 Caddy Deville. Nice car, I think one of the first cars to have fuel injections. Anyway, it was dad's pride and joy to  own a Caddy.

One day he asked me to run to Sears for something and said I could take the Caddy. So off to Sears I went.

I get in the store, come out and there's a shopping cart pressed up against the driver's door. It smashed the thumb button to open the door.

Now, do I go home and explain, or do I take the car and high tail it out of state, never to return?

I was so scared to drive it home.

He was cool about it.

"things happen"
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lou Gossett Junior - Love Lifts Us Up (by Family Guy)
Youtube NFtw5SiGIYo
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That looks to me like a car that will be in the shop a lot.  And for no good reason.  Door leaks, hinges that quit working, bad electricals, that kind of thing.
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WGJ: Bench seats are making a comeback?


My grandfather would only buy cars with bench seats so that he could drive 3 couples at a time. When all of the automakers were phasing them out in the mid-2000s, he had to buy a new car; he downgraded from owning a Cadillac to a POS Buick because it was the only car he could find that still had a bench seat, and even at point, it was a special order item. Everyone kept pointing out to him how nuts it was to buy a car purely based on a bench seat, but being able to drive 3 couples was just that important.
 
Uck The SJWs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't imagine anyone wanting to buy one of these cars used.  I think that you would almost have to give it away unless the owners were a couple of hot lesbians.
 
petec
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think I'd wanna have sex with the damn seatbelt buzzer going off the whole time
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imagesvc.meredithcorp.ioView Full Size


This reminds me of that old website about Ed McMahon's greatest hump chariots.

https://web.archive.org/web/200103021​7​4819/http://www.chickenhead.com/featur​es/chariot/
 
macadamnut
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I lost my virginity in a Cutlass Supreme.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Jackal_N: If they were honest and told you it was for fat Americans they wouldn't be getting all this free publicity.


Worked for a guy that was 5'11" and weighed 350lbs. Drove a Cadillac STS. Had to make a choice between belly rubbing on the steering wheel or his feet reaching the pedals. Belly won.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"The Cadillac InnerSpace also includes the latest technology, including 'biometric input and AI machine learning.'"

So... a touch screen and remembering where you like your seat. Groundbreaking. Trailblazing. Gamechanging.

media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
TheDreadChefRoberts
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: [Fark user image 321x374]
In the future, you can get jerked off by robots.


I feel like Russian mobsters are in charge of the sale room. " You vill sign on ze line "
 
Displayed 50 of 66 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.