(Al Jazeera)   Australia and Japan sign 'historic' defense pact amid Chinese expansionism, potentially leading to the destabilizing military development of a giant mecha drop bear   (aljazeera.com) divider line
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sure, laugh about the giant mecha drop bear.  But when a whole battalion of them drop from orbit in a death from above maneuver, who will be laughing then?
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
All this time we were afraid of Kaiju, but in the end, we became the monsters we feared.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering their history and that Japan bombed the f*ck out of them... I'd say that is pretty historic.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spiders, subby. Mecha spiders.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: Spiders, subby. Mecha spiders.


Like this?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mecha Drop Bear On The Beach.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My grandfather went down with the MonteVideo.
The rising sun sent him floating to his rest.

You know what happened to that spider that trapped and ate his dad?  Aussies don't forget

Japan and a large can of Lysol spray and a Bic lighter.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Evil Mackerel: Smoking GNU: Spiders, subby. Mecha spiders.

Like this?

[Fark user image image 650x366]


If you've never seen "The Death of Superman Lives", that spider was some idiot's pet idea.

https://m.imdb.com/title/tt2753778/
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin'sHero: Mecha Drop Bear On The Beach.


...is the name of my Rage Against the Machine math rock cover band?
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Two16: [Fark user image 850x1305]

[Fark user image 850x1305]

[Fark user image 850x438]

Lilo and Stitch has certainly taken a dark turn.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Considering their history and that Japan bombed the f*ck out of them... I'd say that is pretty historic.


I'm wondering how Japan was able to get around Article 9 of their constitution to be able to do this.
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Kiwi Blitz has entered the chat.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.