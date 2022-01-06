 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Uranium prices surge on Kazakhstan unrest, leading to higher prices at the pump for captains who have to fill up their aircraft carriers   (aljazeera.com) divider line
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm all set. Got my suitcases full of pinball machine parts right here.
 
focusthis
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Send in the Lybians.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
At this rate, the unrest will be causing a surge in the price of potassium as well.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
$45.25? So a pound of uranium compares to an eighth of upper shelf weed? Good to know.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
45 bucks a pound for Uranium? I figured it would be much more expensive than that. In theory, heavier elements should be rarer than lighter ones.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mistahtom
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SirGunslinger: 45 bucks a pound for Uranium? I figured it would be much more expensive than that. In theory, heavier elements should be rarer than lighter ones.


Uranium is super dense.  A pound is small.
 
stuffy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"peacekeeping forces" AKA armed head crackers.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SirGunslinger: 45 bucks a pound for Uranium? I figured it would be much more expensive than that. In theory, heavier elements should be rarer than lighter ones.


Well a pound of U is about 23ml or 3/4 of a shot glass.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SirGunslinger: 45 bucks a pound for Uranium? I figured it would be much more expensive than that. In theory, heavier elements should be rarer than lighter ones.


Its a lb of it. I mean that is a shiatload of uranium for one random person to have sitting on a shelf or something, but its also not a shiatload of uranium. There are trillions of tons of it in the world.

It also, i assume, isn't refined, enriched, in the quantity you need, and all the other things you need to do with it if you want to run a power plant or make something go boom.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

focusthis: Send in the Lybians.


Can we send in the Sybians instead?
/yes, I know bttf
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: SirGunslinger: 45 bucks a pound for Uranium? I figured it would be much more expensive than that. In theory, heavier elements should be rarer than lighter ones.

Well a pound of U is about 23ml or 3/4 of a shot glass.

Well a pound of U is about 23ml or 3/4 of a shot glass.


Whoops I meant half a shot glass.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Fireproof: At this rate, the unrest will be causing a surge in the price of potassium as well.


The increase in banana prices will put a dent in my sex-toys business.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

LineNoise: SirGunslinger: 45 bucks a pound for Uranium? I figured it would be much more expensive than that. In theory, heavier elements should be rarer than lighter ones.

Its a lb of it. I mean that is a shiatload of uranium for one random person to have sitting on a shelf or something, but its also not a shiatload of uranium. There are trillions of tons of it in the world.

It also, i assume, isn't refined, enriched, in the quantity you need, and all the other things you need to do with it if you want to run a power plant or make something go boom.


I was thinking more in comparison to other elements like Gold, Platinum or Palladium. It makes sense if it is raw or in an ore like state, or if there is not a lot of demand for it so the price is much lower.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mistahtom: SirGunslinger: 45 bucks a pound for Uranium? I figured it would be much more expensive than that. In theory, heavier elements should be rarer than lighter ones.

Uranium is super dense.  A pound is small.

Uranium is super dense.  A pound is small.


morbotron.comView Full Size
 
