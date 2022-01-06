 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for January 6 is 'cerulean' as in: "At King Arthur's Round Table, Cerulean was known as the Blue Knight"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
21
    More: Interesting, Appalachian Mountains, Stephanie Hill, 5-letter noun, West Virginia, North Carolina, Huntington, West Virginia, Ohio River, ceruleanheights of the Blue Ridge Mountains  
•       •       •

308 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jan 2022 at 10:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
a flying monkey made me do it [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"The knight with the dirtiest mouth and the bawdiest jokes, Cerulean always worked blue."
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
seekpng.comView Full Size
 
MostlyLurking [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"That sweater is not just blue, it's not turquoise, it's not lapis, it's actually cerulean."
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What color were Christa McAuliffe's eyes?
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cerulean blue is like a gentle breeze...
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well,
That just spawns a trillian more questions....
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm fairly certain that Cerulean was the one who had to push the pram a lot.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: What color were Christa McAuliffe's eyes?


One cerulean this way, one cerulean that way.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Done in one.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Used to have a 2002 Saab 93, but only the 2.0t, not the 2.8T Cerulean. Great car.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh my one of my favorite words that goes so unused in typical situations
Santana - Aqua Marine
Youtube oK9wql4yRfI
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

As opposed to, say,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kallisti23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like from the Disney movie?

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AstroJesus: [Fark user image image 225x225]
As opposed to, say,

[Fark user image image 225x225]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Blue lies are gonna clear up. It's put on a Happy Face Day.

Lord Thundering Jay-sus is watching for the slightest peep of lèse Majesté against Our Dark Lord, Orange Julius Caesar, today.

The gelded calf, er, gilded calf is paraded down all the Martin Luther Boulevards of the world and re-inacts the bellowing of the Bronze Bull of Crete today as logic and truth are immolated with rebel democrats.

Melania Trump not yet roasted but the day is still young.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: [Deep Periwinkle]


CSB: I don't have a lawn per se but my house is surrounded with periwinkles as a ground covering. It's unusual but I like it.  No maintenance and pretty. I think I'm ready to take the next step into the arcane arts of DEEP periwinkle
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Trump regime Secret Service code-names:

President ... The gilded bronze bull of Crete. aka the Gilded Coprolite

First Lady ... Pasiphae

First Son ... Burning Man

President Junior ... Sport

I'm Eric, Court Clown ... Eric the Viking

The Crown Prince and Princess ... The Evil Vizier Jahara Sahara aka the Vacuous Duo, Gruesome Twosome, the Conjoint Ninnies, the Pair Who Wasn't There (not to be confused with Democratic balls)
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Cerulean Blue
Youtube 6jGNQRjMGZQ
 
G. Tarrant [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MostlyLurking: [Fark user image image 180x180]

"That sweater is not just blue, it's not turquoise, it's not lapis, it's actually cerulean."


Came for Miranda Priestly, leaving satisfied.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.