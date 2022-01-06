 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Law and Crime)   My client is just a car thief who picked the wrong car to steal, because it contained the dismembered body of his friend   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
11
    More: Asinine, Las Vegas metropolitan area, Tropicana Avenue, ex-felon Eric Holland, Automobile, Holland's attorney, Las Vegas, Nevada, Rainbow Boulevard, Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia  
•       •       •

229 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jan 2022 at 6:12 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's amazingly bad luck, especially getting caught.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is why I don't have friends. It's indemnity against murder and corpse desecration whenever I get caught stealing cars with body parts left in them. As one does so often.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ex-friend
 
El_Dan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This begs the question, what was in the first vehicle that was worse than his friend's dismembered body.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

LewDux: Ex-friend


Axed-friend
 
helpdeskguy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: This is why I don't have friends. It's indemnity against murder and corpse desecration whenever I get caught stealing cars with body parts left in them. As one does so often.


Foe me, car theft is often a spur of the moment decision, Now we have to scour the vehicle for heads, limbs and whatnot ?   Jeez.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

El_Dan: This begs the question, what was in the first vehicle that was worse than his friend's dismembered body.


The farking article says he was being chased by the cops, and lost the ground units.  He probably switched vehicles thinking he got away, but the police helicopter was still tracking him so nope.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
helpdeskguy:

That's why I only steal rare cars.

You can make more when the theft is a commission.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Only 54 on the road so far, but the commission is top on examples 1-5
 
gbv23
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

helpdeskguy: Claude Ballse: This is why I don't have friends. It's indemnity against murder and corpse desecration whenever I get caught stealing cars with body parts left in them. As one does so often.

Foe me, car theft is often a spur of the moment decision, Now we have to scour the vehicle for heads, limbs and whatnot ?   Jeez.


I know, right?!

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.